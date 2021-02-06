XEP
XEP is the core of a powerful, community-driven ecosystem, designed for growth and innovation. The Electra Protocol blockchain (Layer 1) provides the foundation for seamless, secure trading, while OmniXEP’s fast Layer 2 technology, unbreakable smart contracts, and ultra-low fees make it easy to build and trade. With ElectraDEX integrated, creating and exchanging tokens is simple. Whether you’re a developer or creator, you’re welcome to build on XEP and be part of this decentralized future
VardasXEP
ReitingasNo.1615
Rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00
Visiškai sumažinta rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00
Rinkos dalis%
Prekybos apimtis / rinkos kapitalizacija (24 val.)0.00%
Cirkuliuojantis kiekis18,272,350,752.018963
Maksimali pasiūla30,000,000,000
Bendra pasiūla18,272,350,752.018963
Cirkuliacijos norma0.609%
Išleidimo data--
Kaina, už kurią turtas buvo išleistas pirmą kartą--
Visų laikų rekordas0.00364294,2021-02-06
Mažiausia kaina0.000164469871839282,2023-09-24
Vieša blokų grandinėXEP
ĮvadasXEP is the core of a powerful, community-driven ecosystem, designed for growth and innovation. The Electra Protocol blockchain (Layer 1) provides the foundation for seamless, secure trading, while OmniXEP’s fast Layer 2 technology, unbreakable smart contracts, and ultra-low fees make it easy to build and trade. With ElectraDEX integrated, creating and exchanging tokens is simple. Whether you’re a developer or creator, you’re welcome to build on XEP and be part of this decentralized future
Sektorius
Socialinė žiniasklaida
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtsisakymas: cmc pateikti duomenys ir neturėtų būti laikomi investavimo patarimais.