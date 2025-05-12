RDAC

Redacted accelerates web3 start-ups across multiple metas and verticals, shaping the next big industry disruptors via a user and data ecosystem, powered by RDAC. The web3 industry currently suffers from a sustainability challenge - With constant meta changes, token values are not sustaining, combined with lack of product use cases and token sinks post TGE losing user attention. To address this industry challenge, united under 1 token, RDAC powers a suite of revenue-generating products that Redacted co-owns and co-develops across verticals - DeFi, AI, Trading, Payments, NFTFi, and more, with combined 1.3M users, 1.1M social reach, $500M volume. Redacted has raised $10M and is backed by Spartan Group, Animoca Brands, Polygon Ventures, and +100 of the top founders and angels in web3.

VardasRDAC

ReitingasNo.2065

Rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Visiškai sumažinta rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Rinkos dalis%

Prekybos apimtis / rinkos kapitalizacija (24 val.)3.37%

Cirkuliuojantis kiekis222,549,965.25574732

Maksimali pasiūla1,000,000,000

Bendra pasiūla1,000,000,000

Cirkuliacijos norma0.2225%

Išleidimo data--

Kaina, už kurią turtas buvo išleistas pirmą kartą--

Visų laikų rekordas0.17728796901477833,2025-05-12

Mažiausia kaina0.004333003409324463,2025-07-15

Vieša blokų grandinėBASE

