NKN is the new kind of P2P network connectivity protocol & ecosystem powered by a novel public blockchain. NKN uses economic incentives to motivate Internet users to share network connection and utilize unused bandwidth to provide a decentralized data transmission network that can be used to build applications that requires real time data transmission, message delivery, content distribution, etc. NKN's open, efficient, and robust network infrastructure enables application developers to build the decentralized Internet so everyone can enjoy secure, low cost, and universally accessible connectivity. The main use cases for NKN are networking focused applications. For example: nCDN (new kind of Content Delivery Network) for faster video streaming; PubSub for chat/IM, IoT data streaming and control, real-time price info.

VardasNKN

ReitingasNo.908

Rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Visiškai sumažinta rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Rinkos dalis%

Prekybos apimtis / rinkos kapitalizacija (24 val.)0.57%

Cirkuliuojantis kiekis792,588,234.2815514

Maksimali pasiūla1,000,000,000

Bendra pasiūla792,588,234.2815514

Cirkuliacijos norma0.7925%

Išleidimo data2018-05-28 00:00:00

Kaina, už kurią turtas buvo išleistas pirmą kartą0.0024 USDT

Visų laikų rekordas1.48332395,2021-04-09

Mažiausia kaina0.00641054097117,2020-03-13

Vieša blokų grandinėETH

