MYSTERY

Matt Furie's first publication, The Night Riders, features four unique characters: a frog, a rat, a dragon, and a bat/rat-like creature. This wordless, dreamlike narrative follows these characters through a fantastical landscape. Due to the lack of any text in the book, there has been much speculation about the names of the characters. After extensive research, it has been revealed that the true name of the frog character is "Mystery," and the names of the other three main characters have also come to light. This discovery adds more fascinating details to the fantastical world of The Night Riders.

VardasMYSTERY

ReitingasNo.2520

Rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Visiškai sumažinta rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Rinkos dalis%

Prekybos apimtis / rinkos kapitalizacija (24 val.)0.00%

Cirkuliuojantis kiekis420,690,000,000,000

Maksimali pasiūla420,690,000,000,000

Bendra pasiūla420,690,000,000,000

Cirkuliacijos norma1%

Išleidimo data--

Kaina, už kurią turtas buvo išleistas pirmą kartą--

Visų laikų rekordas0.000000071625505595,2024-12-24

Mažiausia kaina0.000000000835682667,2024-12-11

Vieša blokų grandinėETH

