$MOCA is the underlying resource that powers the Moca Network, an interoperable consumer network with a pre-existing ecosystem of 450+ companies seeded by Mocaverse and Animoca Brands. With $MOCA, users can gain access to and participate in consumer dApps in key cultural verticals like gaming, sports, music, and IP. This is enabled by Mocaverse’s interoperable infrastructure layer of Account, Identity, Points, and Reputation.
ReitingasNo.177
Rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00
Visiškai sumažinta rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00
Rinkos dalis%
Prekybos apimtis / rinkos kapitalizacija (24 val.)0.67%
Cirkuliuojantis kiekis3,625,086,418.0825
Maksimali pasiūla8,888,888,888
Bendra pasiūla8,888,888,888
Cirkuliacijos norma0.4078%
Išleidimo data--
Kaina, už kurią turtas buvo išleistas pirmą kartą--
Visų laikų rekordas0.4914401125466104,2024-12-25
Mažiausia kaina0.06047180011608889,2025-06-22
Vieša blokų grandinėETH
