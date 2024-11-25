HAROLD

Welcome to HAROLD, the memecoin inspired by the iconic internet sensation, Harold “Hide the Pain.” Our story is as unique as Harold’s smile. After the project’s original developer executed a rugpull, the resilient Harold community stepped up, took control, and turned the situation around. In true Harold fashion, we embraced the pain, hid it with a grin, and transformed HAROLD into a symbol of resilience and humor.

ReitingasNo.1660

Rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Visiškai sumažinta rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Rinkos dalis%

Prekybos apimtis / rinkos kapitalizacija (24 val.)0.00%

Cirkuliuojantis kiekis787,005,431

Maksimali pasiūla1,000,000,000

Bendra pasiūla999,993,177.5

Cirkuliacijos norma0.787%

Išleidimo data--

Kaina, už kurią turtas buvo išleistas pirmą kartą--

Visų laikų rekordas0.04644192256997726,2024-12-28

Mažiausia kaina0.000243196545487044,2024-11-25

Vieša blokų grandinėSOL

