GAMESTOP
GME offers a unique investment opportunity by blending the viral appeal of memecoins with a strong community foundation. GME created a community identity among its investors, who see themselves not just as investors, but as part of a movement. This community aspect keeps the narrative alive through various platforms like Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and other social media, where updates, theories, and memes keep the interest in GME vibrant.
VardasGAMESTOP
ReitingasNo.815
Rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00
Visiškai sumažinta rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00
Rinkos dalis%
Prekybos apimtis / rinkos kapitalizacija (24 val.)0.00%
Cirkuliuojantis kiekis411,297,484,026
Maksimali pasiūla420,690,000,000
Bendra pasiūla411,297,484,026
Cirkuliacijos norma0.9776%
Išleidimo data--
Kaina, už kurią turtas buvo išleistas pirmą kartą--
Visų laikų rekordas0.000413098438243625,2024-12-12
Mažiausia kaina0.000002602616451368,2024-05-17
Vieša blokų grandinėETH
Sektorius
Socialinė žiniasklaida
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtsisakymas: cmc pateikti duomenys ir neturėtų būti laikomi investavimo patarimais.