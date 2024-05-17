GAMESTOP

GME offers a unique investment opportunity by blending the viral appeal of memecoins with a strong community foundation. GME created a community identity among its investors, who see themselves not just as investors, but as part of a movement. This community aspect keeps the narrative alive through various platforms like Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and other social media, where updates, theories, and memes keep the interest in GME vibrant.

VardasGAMESTOP

ReitingasNo.815

Rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Visiškai sumažinta rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Rinkos dalis%

Prekybos apimtis / rinkos kapitalizacija (24 val.)0.00%

Cirkuliuojantis kiekis411,297,484,026

Maksimali pasiūla420,690,000,000

Bendra pasiūla411,297,484,026

Cirkuliacijos norma0.9776%

Išleidimo data--

Kaina, už kurią turtas buvo išleistas pirmą kartą--

Visų laikų rekordas0.000413098438243625,2024-12-12

Mažiausia kaina0.000002602616451368,2024-05-17

Vieša blokų grandinėETH

ĮvadasGME offers a unique investment opportunity by blending the viral appeal of memecoins with a strong community foundation. GME created a community identity among its investors, who see themselves not just as investors, but as part of a movement. This community aspect keeps the narrative alive through various platforms like Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and other social media, where updates, theories, and memes keep the interest in GME vibrant.

Sektorius

Socialinė žiniasklaida

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtsisakymas: cmc pateikti duomenys ir neturėtų būti laikomi investavimo patarimais.

MEXC yra paprasčiausias būdas prekiauti kriptovaliutomis. Atraskite pirmaujančią pasaulyje kriptovaliutų biržą – pirkite, prekiaukite ir uždirbkite su kriptovaliutomis. Prekiaukite „Bitcoin“ BTC, „Ethereum“ ETH ir daugiau nei 3,000 alternatyvių kriptovaliutų.MEXC yra paprasčiausias būdas prekiauti kriptovaliutomis. Atraskite pirmaujančią pasaulyje kriptovaliutų biržą – pirkite, prekiaukite ir uždirbkite su kriptovaliutomis. Prekiaukite „Bitcoin“ BTC, „Ethereum“ ETH ir daugiau nei 3,000 alternatyvių kriptovaliutų.
Paieška
Mėgstamiausi
GAMESTOP/USDT
GAMESTOP
----
--
24val. aukščiausias
--
24val. žemiausias
--
24 val. apimtis (GAMESTOP)
--
24 val. suma (USDT)
--
Diagrama
Informacija
Pavedimų knyga
Rinkos sandoriai
Pavedimų knyga
Rinkos sandoriai
Pavedimų knyga
Rinkos sandoriai
Rinkos sandoriai
Spot
Atviri pavedimai（0）
Pavedimų istorija
Prekybos istorija
Atviros pozicijos (0)
MEXC yra paprasčiausias būdas prekiauti kriptovaliutomis. Atraskite pirmaujančią pasaulyje kriptovaliutų biržą – pirkite, prekiaukite ir uždirbkite su kriptovaliutomis. Prekiaukite „Bitcoin“ BTC, „Ethereum“ ETH ir daugiau nei 3,000 alternatyvių kriptovaliutų.MEXC yra paprasčiausias būdas prekiauti kriptovaliutomis. Atraskite pirmaujančią pasaulyje kriptovaliutų biržą – pirkite, prekiaukite ir uždirbkite su kriptovaliutomis. Prekiaukite „Bitcoin“ BTC, „Ethereum“ ETH ir daugiau nei 3,000 alternatyvių kriptovaliutų.
GAMESTOP/USDT
--
--
‎--
24val. aukščiausias
--
24val. žemiausias
--
24 val. apimtis (GAMESTOP)
--
24 val. suma (USDT)
--
Diagrama
Pavedimų knyga
Rinkos sandoriai
Informacija
Atviri pavedimai（0）
Pavedimų istorija
Prekybos istorija
Atviros pozicijos (0)
Loading...