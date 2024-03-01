FACT

Factor is a decentralized cryptographic compute network that turns compute power into real-world value by solving meaningful mathematical problems. Designed around the principle of Useful Proof-of-Work, Factor enables the factoring of large integers, a process at the core of modern encryption and digital security, to be distributed, verified, and rewarded transparently on-chain. Built for researchers, miners, developers, and institutions, Factor offers a fully open platform for Factoring-as-a-Service (FaaS). Anyone can post factoring challenges (bounties), participate in solving them, and access a verified, auditable record of activity through the network. Initial development funded by Coinbase.

