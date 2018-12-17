CRO

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 with the goal of accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, a place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which reportedly enables users to pay and be paid in crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a team size of 120+. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

ReitingasNo.21

Rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Visiškai sumažinta rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Rinkos dalis0.0018%

Prekybos apimtis / rinkos kapitalizacija (24 val.)0.19%

Cirkuliuojantis kiekis34,824,329,311.19334

Maksimali pasiūla100,000,000,000

Bendra pasiūla98,024,329,931.78499

Cirkuliacijos norma0.3482%

Išleidimo data--

Kaina, už kurią turtas buvo išleistas pirmą kartą--

Visų laikų rekordas0.9698063798210235,2021-11-24

Mažiausia kaina0.0114866815226,2018-12-17

Vieša blokų grandinėETH

