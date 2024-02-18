CROWN

CROWN is the very first global entertainment token by bridging traditional intellectual properties (IPs) with blockchain technology to enhance the business and create additional value to CROWN Token holders and the community. Our token holders will gain exposure to the fast-growing sectors of intellectual properties, NFTs and Metaverse, while receiving rewards, benefits, and privileges from our ecosystems. We are backed by multi-million-dollar production companies, a backlog with years of intellectual property rights, and deep partnerships with the very best in the industry. We believe in the power of intellectual properties. The IPs from one story can be expanded into other rapidly growing industries such as gaming, comics, novels, merchandise, series, movies, and NFTs.

VardasCROWN

ReitingasNo.4954

Rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Visiškai sumažinta rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00

Rinkos dalis%

Prekybos apimtis / rinkos kapitalizacija (24 val.)0.00%

Cirkuliuojantis kiekis0

Maksimali pasiūla140,000,000

Bendra pasiūla140,000,000

Cirkuliacijos norma0%

Išleidimo data--

Kaina, už kurią turtas buvo išleistas pirmą kartą--

Visų laikų rekordas1.9473746973098522,2024-02-18

Mažiausia kaina0.031094037123207685,2025-08-14

Vieša blokų grandinėETH

ĮvadasCROWN is the very first global entertainment token by bridging traditional intellectual properties (IPs) with blockchain technology to enhance the business and create additional value to CROWN Token holders and the community. Our token holders will gain exposure to the fast-growing sectors of intellectual properties, NFTs and Metaverse, while receiving rewards, benefits, and privileges from our ecosystems. We are backed by multi-million-dollar production companies, a backlog with years of intellectual property rights, and deep partnerships with the very best in the industry. We believe in the power of intellectual properties. The IPs from one story can be expanded into other rapidly growing industries such as gaming, comics, novels, merchandise, series, movies, and NFTs.

Sektorius

Socialinė žiniasklaida

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtsisakymas: cmc pateikti duomenys ir neturėtų būti laikomi investavimo patarimais.