CHEEMS
“Cheems” is the lord of memes, a small, pitiful, helpless Shiba Inu. We pay respect to everyone who love Cheems, who has undergone various market dumps, project rugs and collapses in crypto market. Cheems is here for y’all, whether you have lost your house, risked your health, or got fucked by Doge, come to Cheems and gather a crowd, together, we can generate more wealth.
VardasCHEEMS
ReitingasNo.194
Rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00
Visiškai sumažinta rinkos kapitalizacija$0.00
Rinkos dalis0.0001%
Prekybos apimtis / rinkos kapitalizacija (24 val.)0.00%
Cirkuliuojantis kiekis187,495,034,775,398
Maksimali pasiūla203,672,960,023,058
Bendra pasiūla203,672,952,644,644.2
Cirkuliacijos norma0.9205%
Išleidimo data--
Kaina, už kurią turtas buvo išleistas pirmą kartą--
Visų laikų rekordas0.000002168945828781,2025-03-25
Mažiausia kaina0.000000033427737282,2024-09-30
Vieša blokų grandinėBSC
Atsisakymas: cmc pateikti duomenys ir neturėtų būti laikomi investavimo patarimais.