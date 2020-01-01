Xspectra Ai ($XAI) Tokenomics

Xspectra Ai ($XAI) Tokenomics

ຄົ້ນພົບຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈທີ່ສໍາຄັນກ່ຽວກັບ Xspectra Ai ($XAI), ລວມທັງການສະຫນອງໂທເຄັນ, ຮູບແບບການແຜ່ກະຈາຍ ແລະ ຂໍ້ມູນຕະຫຼາດໃນເວລາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ.
Xspectra Ai ($XAI) ຂໍ້ມູນ

X Spectra AI is pioneering the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology to create a decentralized platform that offers innovative solutions for users, developers, and businesses. By combining the power of AI agents with the security and transparency of blockchain, X Spectra is building an ecosystem where intelligent agents can automate tasks, provide insights, and collaborate with both humans and other agents in a seamless, decentralized environment.

At the core of the platform is the X Spectra decentralized application (DApp), which will serve as the primary interface for users to interact with AI agents and access a variety of AI-driven services. From crypto-focused agents offering automated trading strategies to general-purpose agents designed for a wide range of industries, the X Spectra DApp will empower users to leverage advanced AI technologies while ensuring privacy and decentralization.

Through these efforts, X Spectra aims to become a leader in the AI x Blockchain space, driving innovation and unlocking new opportunities for all participants in the ecosystem.

ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ:
https://xspectraai.io/
ເຈ້ຍຂາວ:
https://xspectraai.gitbook.io/x-spectra

Xspectra Ai ($XAI) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ

ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບXspectra Ai ($XAI), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ:
$ 15.86K
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
$ 10.00M
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
$ 10.00M
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
$ 15.86K
ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0.093458
ຕໍ່າສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0
ລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ:
$ 0.001586
Xspectra Ai ($XAI) Tokenomics: ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ວັດ​ແທກ​ທີ່​ສໍາ​ຄັນ ​ແລະ​ ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ການ​ນໍາ​ໃຊ້​

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Xspectra Ai ($XAI) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.

ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:

ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:

ຈໍາ​ນວນ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ$XAI ໂທເຄັນທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂື້ນ​ ຫຼື ​ຈະ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​.

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:

ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:

ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນ$XAI ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.

FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):

ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.

ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:

ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?

ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.

ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.

FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.

ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈ$XAI's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງ$XAIໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!

$XAI ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ

ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງ$XAI ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກ$XAIເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.

ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ

ຂໍ້ມູນ Tokenomics ໃນຫນ້ານີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກແຫຼ່ງພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ. ກະລຸນາດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນຄ້ວາຢ່າງລະອຽດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນ.