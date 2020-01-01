Xspectra Ai ($XAI) Tokenomics
Xspectra Ai ($XAI) ຂໍ້ມູນ
X Spectra AI is pioneering the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology to create a decentralized platform that offers innovative solutions for users, developers, and businesses. By combining the power of AI agents with the security and transparency of blockchain, X Spectra is building an ecosystem where intelligent agents can automate tasks, provide insights, and collaborate with both humans and other agents in a seamless, decentralized environment.
At the core of the platform is the X Spectra decentralized application (DApp), which will serve as the primary interface for users to interact with AI agents and access a variety of AI-driven services. From crypto-focused agents offering automated trading strategies to general-purpose agents designed for a wide range of industries, the X Spectra DApp will empower users to leverage advanced AI technologies while ensuring privacy and decentralization.
Through these efforts, X Spectra aims to become a leader in the AI x Blockchain space, driving innovation and unlocking new opportunities for all participants in the ecosystem.
Xspectra Ai ($XAI) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບXspectra Ai ($XAI), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
Xspectra Ai ($XAI) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Xspectra Ai ($XAI) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງ$XAI ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນ$XAI ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈ$XAI's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງ$XAIໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
$XAI ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ
ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງ$XAI ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກ$XAIເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.
ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ
