Whole Earth Coin ລາຄາ (WEC)
ລາຄາສົດຂອງ Whole Earth Coin (WEC) ມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນ 0.00240076USD. ມັນມີອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຂອງ $ 0.00USD. WEC ຖຶງ USD ລາຄາໄດ້ຖືກປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງ.
ປະສິດທິພາບຕະຫຼາດWhole Earth Coinຫຼັກ:
- ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງແມ່ນ -- USD
- Whole Earth Coin ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາໃນມື້ແມ່ນ --
- ມັນມີການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ 0.00 USD
ຮັບການອັບເດດລາຄາຕາມເວລາຈິງWEC ຖຶງ USD ຂອງລາຄາໃນ MEXC. ຕິດຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະຕະຫຼາດ. ມັນເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈການຊື້ຂາຍທີ່ສະຫຼາດໃນຕະຫຼາດສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລທີ່ມີຄວາມໄວ.WEC MEXC ແມ່ນແພລດຟອມໄປເຖິງຂອງທ່ານສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ Whole Earth Coin ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ 0.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງWhole Earth Coin ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ +0.0053592756.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Whole Earth Coin ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ +0.0551674551.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Whole Earth Coin ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
|ໄລຍະເວລາ
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
|ມື້ນີ້
|$ 0
|--
|30 ມື້
|$ +0.0053592756
|+223.23%
|60 ວັນ
|$ +0.0551674551
|+2,297.92%
|90 ວັນ
|$ 0
|--
ຄົ້ນພົບການວິເຄາະລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງ Whole Earth Coin: ລໍາດັບຕໍ່າ ແລະ ສູງ 24ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ATH ແລະ ການປ່ຽນແປງປະຈໍາວັນ:
--
--
+20.63%
ເຈາະລຶກສະຖິຕິຕະຫຼາດ: ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານ 24h ແລະ ການສະໜອງ:
The Whole Earth Foundation The Whole Earth Foundation is an Organization established to democratize the management of our infrastructure and environment. Our goal is to provide the world's first trusted infrastructure data ecosystem to revolutionize how infrastructure is managed. Mission Statement We, the people, unified as a collective whole, have the capacity to overthrow any governing authority. It is our right and responsibility to have a voice in maintaining the integrity of our infrastructure and environment that monopolies have traditionally governed. The power of the individual to make decisions based on information is the principal outcome of the digital age. Therefore, tools that promote access to information and data-driven learning are sought and promoted by the WHOLE EARTH FOUNDATION. What makes WEC unique? Whole Earth Coin (WEC) is an ERC20 Token running on the Ethereum chain used to power the Whole Earth Access Platform, a one-of-a-kind data exchange ecosystem that provides tools and resources to put general citizens in control of their infrastructure. Using applications running on smartphones, we can crowdsource detailed data on infrastructure traced by geolocation. This data can then be used to develop intelligent AI to make predictions that provide novel insights that allow for more efficient infrastructure management. We believe that deeds that contribute to the greater community should be recognized and rewarded. Ultimately, our goal is to create an ecosystem of users who actively oversee and manage their local infrastructure, provide them with access to information, and work closely with organizations that have traditionally governed infrastructure assets in their communities. Token information The WEC launched on 1/5/2021 with an original supply of 1 billion. Before its official listing on ProBit and CoinsBit exchanges, a one-time token burn on 70% of the total token supply was performed on 5/20/2021, setting the new total volume to 300 mil.
|1 WEC ເຖິງ VND
₫63.1759994
|1 WEC ເຖິງ AUD
A$0.0036731628
|1 WEC ເຖິງ GBP
￡0.0017525548
|1 WEC ເຖິງ EUR
€0.0020886612
|1 WEC ເຖິງ USD
$0.00240076
|1 WEC ເຖິງ MYR
RM0.0101552148
|1 WEC ເຖິງ TRY
₺0.0941818148
|1 WEC ເຖິງ JPY
¥0.346669744
|1 WEC ເຖິງ RUB
₽0.1896360324
|1 WEC ເຖິງ INR
₹0.2056491016
|1 WEC ເຖິງ IDR
Rp39.3567150144
|1 WEC ເຖິງ KRW
₩3.2530538076
|1 WEC ເຖິງ PHP
₱0.1338183624
|1 WEC ເຖິງ EGP
￡E.0.1191737264
|1 WEC ເຖິງ BRL
R$0.0133722332
|1 WEC ເຖິງ CAD
C$0.0032650336
|1 WEC ເຖິງ BDT
৳0.2933968796
|1 WEC ເຖິງ NGN
₦3.7453296456
|1 WEC ເຖິງ UAH
₴0.099751578
|1 WEC ເຖິງ VES
Bs0.23527448
|1 WEC ເຖິງ PKR
Rs0.6773984416
|1 WEC ເຖິງ KZT
₸1.221746764
|1 WEC ເຖິງ THB
฿0.0784088216
|1 WEC ເຖິງ TWD
NT$0.0718067316
|1 WEC ເຖິງ AED
د.إ0.0088107892
|1 WEC ເຖິງ CHF
Fr0.0019686232
|1 WEC ເຖິງ HKD
HK$0.0188219584
|1 WEC ເຖິງ MAD
.د.م0.0219909616
|1 WEC ເຖິງ MXN
$0.045734478