TRADY ລາຄາ (TRADY)
ລາຄາສົດຂອງ TRADY (TRADY) ມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນ 0USD. ມັນມີອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຂອງ $ 216.55KUSD. TRADY ຖຶງ USD ລາຄາໄດ້ຖືກປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງ.
ປະສິດທິພາບຕະຫຼາດTRADYຫຼັກ:
- ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງແມ່ນ -- USD
- TRADY ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາໃນມື້ແມ່ນ +0.65%
- ມັນມີການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ 800.00M USD
ຮັບການອັບເດດລາຄາຕາມເວລາຈິງTRADY ຖຶງ USD ຂອງລາຄາໃນ MEXC. ຕິດຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະຕະຫຼາດ. ມັນເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈການຊື້ຂາຍທີ່ສະຫຼາດໃນຕະຫຼາດສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລທີ່ມີຄວາມໄວ.TRADY MEXC ແມ່ນແພລດຟອມໄປເຖິງຂອງທ່ານສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ TRADY ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ 0.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງTRADY ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ TRADY ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ TRADY ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
|ໄລຍະເວລາ
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
|ມື້ນີ້
|$ 0
|+0.65%
|30 ມື້
|$ 0
|+39.93%
|60 ວັນ
|$ 0
|--
|90 ວັນ
|$ 0
|--
ຄົ້ນພົບການວິເຄາະລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງ TRADY: ລໍາດັບຕໍ່າ ແລະ ສູງ 24ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ATH ແລະ ການປ່ຽນແປງປະຈໍາວັນ:
+1.13%
+0.65%
+37.18%
ເຈາະລຶກສະຖິຕິຕະຫຼາດ: ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານ 24h ແລະ ການສະໜອງ:
TRADY is an innovative AI-powered prompt marketplace designed to empower users and creators in the fields of trading, coding, design, research, and beyond. At its core, TRADY offers a dynamic platform where anyone — from hobbyists to professionals — can access, share, and monetize high-quality AI-generated prompts that supercharge creativity, efficiency, and problem-solving. In today’s digital economy, time and expertise are invaluable. TRADY bridges the gap between AI’s immense potential and the practical needs of users by providing ready-to-use prompts tailored for specific tasks. For example, a trader can use a prompt to generate market analysis or trading strategies, while a developer can leverage prompts to write or debug code. Designers, researchers, marketers, and many others can also benefit from prompts that accelerate ideation and execution. The platform runs on $TRADY, its native utility token, which fuels the entire ecosystem. $TRADY is used for multiple purposes, including: Payments: Users subscribe or pay directly to access premium prompts or creator content. Rewards: Active contributors, such as top-rated prompt creators, receive $TRADY rewards for their valuable content and engagement. Incentives: Community activities, airdrops, referral bonuses, and promotional campaigns are distributed in $TRADY, encouraging adoption and loyalty. What makes TRADY unique is its dual focus on both creators and users. Prompt creators can monetize their AI skills and knowledge by publishing prompts that others find useful, building a reputation and earning rewards along the way. On the other hand, users benefit from a curated library of AI tools that save time, enhance productivity, and drive results — without needing to master complex AI systems themselves. To ensure fairness and transparency, TRADY includes features like a rating system, verified creator badges, and prompt performance metrics. This helps surface high-quality content and builds trust across the community. As the platform grows, TRADY plans to introduce governance mechanisms where token holders can participate in platform decisions, shaping the future of the marketplace. TRADY is deployed on the Base network, ensuring fast, low-cost transactions and interoperability with the broader blockchain ecosystem. With a total supply of 1 billion $TRADY tokens, the distribution plan includes community allocations, team vesting, and liquidity provisions to support long-term sustainability. Whether you’re an AI enthusiast, a creator, or someone looking to amplify your work with cutting-edge tools, TRADY offers a vibrant, tokenized ecosystem where innovation meets opportunity. Join us as we reshape how people interact with AI prompts — making advanced capabilities accessible to everyone.
MEXC ແມ່ນການແລກປ່ຽນສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອນຊັ້ນນໍາທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມໄວ້ວາງໃຈຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 10 ລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ. ມີຊື່ສຽງເປັນການແລກປ່ຽນທີ່ມີການຄັດເລືອກໂທເຄັນ ທີ່ກວ້າງທີ່ສຸດ, ລາຍຊື່ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄວທີ່ສຸດ, ແລະ ຄ່າທໍານຽມການຊື້ຂາຍຕ່ໍາສຸດໃນຕະຫຼາດ. ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ MEXC ດຽວນີ້ເພື່ອສຳຜັດກັບສະພາບຄ່ອງອັນດັບຕົ້ນໆ ແລະ ຄ່າທຳນຽມທີ່ແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ສຸດໃນຕະຫຼາດ!
ລາຄາສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລແມ່ນຂຶ້ນກັບຄວາມສ່ຽງຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ຄວາມຜັນຜວນຂອງລາຄາສູງ. ທ່ານຄວນລົງທຶນໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຜະລິດຕະພັນທີ່ທ່ານຄຸ້ນເຄີຍກັບ ແລະ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານເຂົ້າໃຈຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ. ທ່ານຄວນພິຈາລະນາລະມັດລະວັງປະສົບການການລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານ, ສະຖານະການທາງດ້ານການເງິນ, ຈຸດປະສົງການລົງທຶນ ແລະ ຄວາມທົນທານຕໍ່ຄວາມສ່ຽງ ແລະ ປຶກສາຫາລືທາງດ້ານການເງິນເປັນເອກະລາດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນໃດໆ. ເອກະສານນີ້ບໍ່ຄວນຖືກແປເປັນຄໍາແນະນໍາທາງດ້ານການເງິນ. ການປະຕິບັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາບໍ່ແມ່ນຕົວຊີ້ວັດທີ່ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຂອງການປະຕິບັດໃນອະນາຄົດ. ມູນຄ່າຂອງການລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານສາມາດຫຼຸດລົງເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນກັບການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ທ່ານອາດຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄືນຈໍານວນເງິນທີ່ທ່ານລົງທຶນ. ທ່ານມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ sole ສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການສູນເສຍໃດໆທີ່ອາດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ກະລຸນາເບິ່ງເງື່ອນໄຂການນໍາໃຊ້ ແລະ ຄໍາເຕືອນຄວາມສ່ຽງຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ກະລຸນາຮັບຊາບວ່າຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລ ທີ່ກ່າວມາຂ້າງເທິງທີ່ນໍາສະເໜີຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ (ເຊັ່ນ: ລາຄາໃນປັດຈຸບັນຂອງມັນ) ແມ່ນອີງໃສ່ແຫຼ່ງຂໍ້ມູນພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. ພວກມັນຖືກນໍາສະເໜີໃຫ້ທ່ານໃນ "ຕາມທີ່" ພື້ນຖານ ແລະ ສໍາລັບຈຸດປະສົງຂໍ້ມູນເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ໂດຍບໍ່ມີການເປັນຕົວແທນຫຼືການຮັບປະກັນໃດໆ. ລິ້ງທີ່ສະໜອງໃຫ້ກັບເວັບໄຊທ໌ພາກສ່ວນທີສາມແມ່ນບໍ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງ MEXC. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ຄວາມໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື ແລະ ຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງຂອງເວັບໄຊພາກສ່ວນທີສາມດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ເນື້ອຫາຂອງພວກມັນ.
|1 TRADY ເຖິງ VND
₫--
|1 TRADY ເຖິງ AUD
A$--
|1 TRADY ເຖິງ GBP
￡--
|1 TRADY ເຖິງ EUR
€--
|1 TRADY ເຖິງ USD
$--
|1 TRADY ເຖິງ MYR
RM--
|1 TRADY ເຖິງ TRY
₺--
|1 TRADY ເຖິງ JPY
¥--
|1 TRADY ເຖິງ RUB
₽--
|1 TRADY ເຖິງ INR
₹--
|1 TRADY ເຖິງ IDR
Rp--
|1 TRADY ເຖິງ KRW
₩--
|1 TRADY ເຖິງ PHP
₱--
|1 TRADY ເຖິງ EGP
￡E.--
|1 TRADY ເຖິງ BRL
R$--
|1 TRADY ເຖິງ CAD
C$--
|1 TRADY ເຖິງ BDT
৳--
|1 TRADY ເຖິງ NGN
₦--
|1 TRADY ເຖິງ UAH
₴--
|1 TRADY ເຖິງ VES
Bs--
|1 TRADY ເຖິງ PKR
Rs--
|1 TRADY ເຖິງ KZT
₸--
|1 TRADY ເຖິງ THB
฿--
|1 TRADY ເຖິງ TWD
NT$--
|1 TRADY ເຖິງ AED
د.إ--
|1 TRADY ເຖິງ CHF
Fr--
|1 TRADY ເຖິງ HKD
HK$--
|1 TRADY ເຖິງ MAD
.د.م--
|1 TRADY ເຖິງ MXN
$--