TENET (TENET) Tokenomics
TENET (TENET) ຂໍ້ມູນ
TENET is a DeFi-focused EVM Layer-1 bringing liquidity and yield opportunities to LSDs. TENET allows LSDs to re-stake to its network and be used in TENET's DeFi Ecosystem by utilizing a new consensus mechanism called Diversified PoS. This allows LSDs like stEth to participate in validation, making it the most secure blockchain ever created.
After an LSD is staked to TENET, users get back an LLSD, which can be used throughout TENET’s ecosystem. LSDC (Liquid Staking Dollar Coin) is TENET’s overcollateralized stablecoin minted from LSDs, and it the first-ever interest bearing stablecoin backed by a basket of liquid assets.
What makes TENET unique?
It is the only active EVM layer-1 operating on Cosmos. This delivers maximum composability of money, while making development exceptionally easy. All Cosmos assets can natively move to TENET. The vast code libraries of EVM networks like Ethereum can likewise be used on TENET.
The blockchain’s consensus model is an industry-first: Validate through major token’s liquid staking derivatives. This makes TENET welcoming to other blockchains rather than an aggressive competitor. Validation through major network’s tokens makes TENET the hardest network to attack, as it has the combined security of Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, and other networks.
The ability to mint LSDC (Liquid Staking Dollar Coin) from the LSDs that validate TENET give major liquidity advantages. Network validators have an added layer of liquidity on TENET, while they earn the yields of the LSDs. This makes DeFi instantly more liquid on the TENET blockchain.
TENET is also the first blockchain to be run on native gauges. Similar to Curve Finance, the TENET token can be staked for veTenet and vote on how rewards will be distributed throughout the LSDs and apps on its entire native ecosystem. TENET is the first blockchain to ever do this at the base level, allowing a new era of what's possible from a Layer-1 token.
TENET (TENET) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບTENET (TENET), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
TENET (TENET) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ TENET (TENET) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງTENET ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນTENET ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈTENET's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງTENETໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
TENET ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ
ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງTENET ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກTENETເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.
ເປັນຫຍັງທ່ານຄວນເລືອກ MEXC?
MEXC ແມ່ນໜຶ່ງໃນການແລກປ່ຽນຄຣິບໂຕອັນດັບໜຶ່ງຂອງໂລກ, ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ແມ່ນວິທີທີ່ງ່າຍທີ່ສຸດທີ່ຈະເລີ່ມຕົ້ນການຂື້ຂາຍຄຣິບໂຕຂອງທ່ານ.
ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ
ຂໍ້ມູນ Tokenomics ໃນຫນ້ານີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກແຫຼ່ງພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ. ກະລຸນາດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນຄ້ວາຢ່າງລະອຽດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນ.