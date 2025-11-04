SURREAL AI ລາຄາ (SURREAL)
+10.86%
-3.14%
+83.85%
+83.85%
SURREAL AI (SURREAL) ລາຄາທີ່ໃຊ້ເວລາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງແມ່ນ $0.00003541. ໃນໄລຍະ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, SURREALມີການເຄື່ອນໄຫວການຊື້ຂາຍລະຫວ່າງລະດັບຕໍ່າສຸດ$ 0.00002965 ແລະ ລະດັບສູງຂອງຕະຫຼາດ$ 0.00003873, ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ. SURREALລາຄາທີ່ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາແມ່ນ$ 0.00041113, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດແມ່ນ$ 0.00001034.
ໃນແງ່ຂອງການປະຕິບັດໄລຍະສັ້ນ, SURREALມີການປ່ຽນແປງ+10.86%ໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, -3.14%24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ແລະ +83.85%7 ມື້. ຂໍ້ມູນນີ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານເຫັນພາບລວມໄວຂອງແນວໂນ້ມລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ນະໂຍບາຍດ້ານຕະຫຼາດໃນ MEXC.
ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນແມ່ນກັບປະລິມານSURREAL AIການຊື້ຂາຍ$ 35.41K 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງຂອງ --. ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງSURREALແມ່ນ999.95Mກັບການສະຫນອງທັງຫມົດເທົ່າກັບ999947317.781994. ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ (FDV) ແມ່ນ$ 35.41K.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ SURREAL AI ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ 0.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງSURREAL AI ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.0000243571.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ SURREAL AI ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ SURREAL AI ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
|ໄລຍະເວລາ
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
|ມື້ນີ້
|$ 0
|-3.14%
|30 ມື້
|$ -0.0000243571
|-68.78%
|60 ວັນ
|$ 0
|--
|90 ວັນ
|$ 0
|--
This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.
The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.
By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.
Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.
ລາຄາສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລແມ່ນຂຶ້ນກັບຄວາມສ່ຽງຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ຄວາມຜັນຜວນຂອງລາຄາສູງ. ທ່ານຄວນລົງທຶນໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຜະລິດຕະພັນທີ່ທ່ານຄຸ້ນເຄີຍກັບ ແລະ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານເຂົ້າໃຈຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ. ທ່ານຄວນພິຈາລະນາລະມັດລະວັງປະສົບການການລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານ, ສະຖານະການທາງດ້ານການເງິນ, ຈຸດປະສົງການລົງທຶນ ແລະ ຄວາມທົນທານຕໍ່ຄວາມສ່ຽງ ແລະ ປຶກສາຫາລືທາງດ້ານການເງິນເປັນເອກະລາດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນໃດໆ. ເອກະສານນີ້ບໍ່ຄວນຖືກແປເປັນຄໍາແນະນໍາທາງດ້ານການເງິນ. ການປະຕິບັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາບໍ່ແມ່ນຕົວຊີ້ວັດທີ່ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຂອງການປະຕິບັດໃນອະນາຄົດ. ມູນຄ່າຂອງການລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານສາມາດຫຼຸດລົງເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນກັບການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ທ່ານອາດຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄືນຈໍານວນເງິນທີ່ທ່ານລົງທຶນ. ທ່ານມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ sole ສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການສູນເສຍໃດໆທີ່ອາດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ກະລຸນາເບິ່ງເງື່ອນໄຂການນໍາໃຊ້ ແລະ ຄໍາເຕືອນຄວາມສ່ຽງຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ກະລຸນາຮັບຊາບວ່າຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລ ທີ່ກ່າວມາຂ້າງເທິງທີ່ນໍາສະເໜີຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ (ເຊັ່ນ: ລາຄາໃນປັດຈຸບັນຂອງມັນ) ແມ່ນອີງໃສ່ແຫຼ່ງຂໍ້ມູນພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. ພວກມັນຖືກນໍາສະເໜີໃຫ້ທ່ານໃນ "ຕາມທີ່" ພື້ນຖານ ແລະ ສໍາລັບຈຸດປະສົງຂໍ້ມູນເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ໂດຍບໍ່ມີການເປັນຕົວແທນຫຼືການຮັບປະກັນໃດໆ. ລິ້ງທີ່ສະໜອງໃຫ້ກັບເວັບໄຊທ໌ພາກສ່ວນທີສາມແມ່ນບໍ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງ MEXC. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ຄວາມໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື ແລະ ຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງຂອງເວັບໄຊພາກສ່ວນທີສາມດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ເນື້ອຫາຂອງພວກມັນ.
