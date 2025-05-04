STACKS ລາຄາ (STACKS)
ລາຄາສົດຂອງ STACKS (STACKS) ມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນ 0USD. ມັນມີອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຂອງ $ 21.76KUSD. STACKS ຖຶງ USD ລາຄາໄດ້ຖືກປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງ.
ປະສິດທິພາບຕະຫຼາດSTACKSຫຼັກ:
- ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງແມ່ນ -- USD
- STACKS ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາໃນມື້ແມ່ນ --
- ມັນມີການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ 805.75B USD
ຮັບການອັບເດດລາຄາຕາມເວລາຈິງSTACKS ຖຶງ USD ຂອງລາຄາໃນ MEXC. ຕິດຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະຕະຫຼາດ. ມັນເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈການຊື້ຂາຍທີ່ສະຫຼາດໃນຕະຫຼາດສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລທີ່ມີຄວາມໄວ.STACKS MEXC ແມ່ນແພລດຟອມໄປເຖິງຂອງທ່ານສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ STACKS ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ 0.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງSTACKS ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ STACKS ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ STACKS ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
|ໄລຍະເວລາ
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
|ມື້ນີ້
|$ 0
|--
|30 ມື້
|$ 0
|-5.84%
|60 ວັນ
|$ 0
|-11.74%
|90 ວັນ
|$ 0
|--
ຄົ້ນພົບການວິເຄາະລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງ STACKS: ລໍາດັບຕໍ່າ ແລະ ສູງ 24ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ATH ແລະ ການປ່ຽນແປງປະຈໍາວັນ:
--
--
0.00%
ເຈາະລຶກສະຖິຕິຕະຫຼາດ: ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານ 24h ແລະ ການສະໜອງ:
What is the STACKS project about? STACKS aims to be a respected store of value and DeFi banking system on the Binance Smart Chain where holders can park their idle crypto money and earn passive rewards in the form of BNB automatically sent to their wallets multiple times per day just for holding. What makes the STACKS project unique? STACKS utilizes a 3% tax on both buys and sells to power it's unique tokenomics. - 1.5% of all transaction volume is converted into the BNB rewards that are passively added to holders wallets. - 0.5% of the tax is automatically added to the Pancakeswap liquidity pool for chart stabilization and security for the holder base. - 0.5% of the tax is utilized for the "True Burn" mechanism burning tokens not to the traditional "dead" wallet, but instead to the 0x0 wallet, which eradicates the tokens from circulation and updates not only circulating supply, but also the individual holder percentage in real time. -0.5% of the tax is sent to the developer wallet, which transparently funds and compensates the development efforts. History of the STACKS project. The STACKS Token was officially launched on July 4th 2023 by a team dedicated to bringing a sustainable DeFi rewards yielding financial system to the Binance Smart Chain. What’s next for the STACKS project? Now that the STACKS Token has launched and contract has been verified, the project is focused on mass adoption and awareness efforts. The long-term goal is focused on said mass adoption, and ultimately a debit style card where STACKS can be converted seamlessly to Fiat currency for spending in various retail and real-world scenarios. What can STACKS be used for? STACKS on the Binance Smart Chain can be used for a store of value and financial system where the individual holder can potentially earn not only an ROI due to token price appreciation as with other tokens in the cryptocurrency space, but also potential passive income rewards based on the transaction volume of the token in a DeFi manner.
MEXC ແມ່ນການແລກປ່ຽນສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອນຊັ້ນນໍາທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມໄວ້ວາງໃຈຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 10 ລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ. ມີຊື່ສຽງເປັນການແລກປ່ຽນທີ່ມີການຄັດເລືອກໂທເຄັນ ທີ່ກວ້າງທີ່ສຸດ, ລາຍຊື່ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄວທີ່ສຸດ, ແລະ ຄ່າທໍານຽມການຊື້ຂາຍຕ່ໍາສຸດໃນຕະຫຼາດ. ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ MEXC ດຽວນີ້ເພື່ອສຳຜັດກັບສະພາບຄ່ອງອັນດັບຕົ້ນໆ ແລະ ຄ່າທຳນຽມທີ່ແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ສຸດໃນຕະຫຼາດ!
ລາຄາສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລແມ່ນຂຶ້ນກັບຄວາມສ່ຽງຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ຄວາມຜັນຜວນຂອງລາຄາສູງ. ທ່ານຄວນລົງທຶນໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຜະລິດຕະພັນທີ່ທ່ານຄຸ້ນເຄີຍກັບ ແລະ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານເຂົ້າໃຈຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ. ທ່ານຄວນພິຈາລະນາລະມັດລະວັງປະສົບການການລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານ, ສະຖານະການທາງດ້ານການເງິນ, ຈຸດປະສົງການລົງທຶນ ແລະ ຄວາມທົນທານຕໍ່ຄວາມສ່ຽງ ແລະ ປຶກສາຫາລືທາງດ້ານການເງິນເປັນເອກະລາດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນໃດໆ. ເອກະສານນີ້ບໍ່ຄວນຖືກແປເປັນຄໍາແນະນໍາທາງດ້ານການເງິນ. ການປະຕິບັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາບໍ່ແມ່ນຕົວຊີ້ວັດທີ່ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຂອງການປະຕິບັດໃນອະນາຄົດ. ມູນຄ່າຂອງການລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານສາມາດຫຼຸດລົງເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນກັບການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ທ່ານອາດຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄືນຈໍານວນເງິນທີ່ທ່ານລົງທຶນ. ທ່ານມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ sole ສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການສູນເສຍໃດໆທີ່ອາດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ກະລຸນາເບິ່ງເງື່ອນໄຂການນໍາໃຊ້ ແລະ ຄໍາເຕືອນຄວາມສ່ຽງຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ກະລຸນາຮັບຊາບວ່າຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລ ທີ່ກ່າວມາຂ້າງເທິງທີ່ນໍາສະເໜີຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ (ເຊັ່ນ: ລາຄາໃນປັດຈຸບັນຂອງມັນ) ແມ່ນອີງໃສ່ແຫຼ່ງຂໍ້ມູນພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. ພວກມັນຖືກນໍາສະເໜີໃຫ້ທ່ານໃນ "ຕາມທີ່" ພື້ນຖານ ແລະ ສໍາລັບຈຸດປະສົງຂໍ້ມູນເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ໂດຍບໍ່ມີການເປັນຕົວແທນຫຼືການຮັບປະກັນໃດໆ. ລິ້ງທີ່ສະໜອງໃຫ້ກັບເວັບໄຊທ໌ພາກສ່ວນທີສາມແມ່ນບໍ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງ MEXC. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ຄວາມໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື ແລະ ຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງຂອງເວັບໄຊພາກສ່ວນທີສາມດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ເນື້ອຫາຂອງພວກມັນ.
|1 STACKS ເຖິງ VND
₫--
|1 STACKS ເຖິງ AUD
A$--
|1 STACKS ເຖິງ GBP
￡--
|1 STACKS ເຖິງ EUR
€--
|1 STACKS ເຖິງ USD
$--
|1 STACKS ເຖິງ MYR
RM--
|1 STACKS ເຖິງ TRY
₺--
|1 STACKS ເຖິງ JPY
¥--
|1 STACKS ເຖິງ RUB
₽--
|1 STACKS ເຖິງ INR
₹--
|1 STACKS ເຖິງ IDR
Rp--
|1 STACKS ເຖິງ KRW
₩--
|1 STACKS ເຖິງ PHP
₱--
|1 STACKS ເຖິງ EGP
￡E.--
|1 STACKS ເຖິງ BRL
R$--
|1 STACKS ເຖິງ CAD
C$--
|1 STACKS ເຖິງ BDT
৳--
|1 STACKS ເຖິງ NGN
₦--
|1 STACKS ເຖິງ UAH
₴--
|1 STACKS ເຖິງ VES
Bs--
|1 STACKS ເຖິງ PKR
Rs--
|1 STACKS ເຖິງ KZT
₸--
|1 STACKS ເຖິງ THB
฿--
|1 STACKS ເຖິງ TWD
NT$--
|1 STACKS ເຖິງ AED
د.إ--
|1 STACKS ເຖິງ CHF
Fr--
|1 STACKS ເຖິງ HKD
HK$--
|1 STACKS ເຖິງ MAD
.د.م--
|1 STACKS ເຖິງ MXN
$--