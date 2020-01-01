Slam (SLAM) Tokenomics
Slam (SLAM) ຂໍ້ມູນ
A revolutionary ecosystem powered by a DeFi Casino, Advanced Charts App, Swap Platform. Slam Token has delivered 4 working products in just one month.
Slam Charts: The Only Charts App for BSC
With Slam Charts, you are able to see each token’s market cap data & Lp amount; both for v1 and for v2. Keep track of your favorite tokens and enjoy the simplicity. You can easily search & track BSC tokens, keep track of 4 wallets simultaneously, calculate tokens worth in USD & crypto currencies. Last but not least, you can add any token or whale wallet to your watchlist to receive push notifications for big buys/sells with the new “Whale Radar” feature!
Slam Swap: Most User Friendly Swap Platform of BSC
Slam Swap will automatically detect the version you should use for a specific token to get the best price. In addition to that, Slam Swap adjusts the correct slippage for you! (There are currently +30 tokens that have this feature but more will be added in the future). SlamSwap has the potential to be the next big DEX.
Slam Vegas: Future of Crypto Gambling
A sophisticated crypto casino with live dealers and over 100 games. Slam Vegas will have blackjack, roulette and baccarat with live dealers, slot games and live games (such as Crazy Time etc.) in our lobby.
Slam Crash
Our OG crash game is now moved to a new domain and it’s separated from Slam Vegas completely. You will now be able to deposit and withdraw BNB or $SLAM to play the crash game. (New tokens will be added on a regular basis) In the new version of the game, there will be features only available for SLAM holders.
Slam Token aims to stand apart from the crowd by building new utilities that benefits the BSC community.
Slam (SLAM) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບSlam (SLAM), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
Slam (SLAM) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Slam (SLAM) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງSLAM ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນSLAM ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈSLAM's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງSLAMໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
SLAM ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ
ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງSLAM ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກSLAMເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.
