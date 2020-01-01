SantaSol (SSOL) Tokenomics

SantaSol (SSOL)
SantaSol ($SSOL) is a festive, community-driven cryptocurrency built on the Solana blockchain. The project aims to spread holiday cheer while providing real utility and long-term value for its holders. SantaSol combines the excitement of the Christmas season with innovative blockchain technology to create an engaging, deflationary token with multiple use cases.

Purpose and Function: Community Rewards: A portion of every transaction funds community giveaways, staking rewards, and holiday events like Christmas raffles and lotteries. Charity Contributions: Holders vote on charitable initiatives, ensuring transparency and impact. Deflationary Mechanics: Regular token burns via "Santa Burns" events reduce supply, increasing scarcity over time. Utility: Staking Rewards: Holders can stake $SSOL tokens to earn passive rewards, encouraging long-term participation and reducing circulating supply. Holiday Lotteries: Participate in raffles and jackpots funded by transaction taxes, with special prizes on Christmas Day. Liquidity Growth: Transaction taxes also contribute to growing the liquidity pool, ensuring token price stability. SantaSol is more than a token—it’s a movement to create joy, foster community, and innovate within the blockchain space. With transparent governance, deflationary incentives, and community-focused goals, SantaSol delivers a festive yet sustainable crypto experience.

https://santasol.io/

SantaSol (SSOL) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ

$ 8.71K
$ 999.21M
$ 999.21M
$ 8.71K
$ 0.00309722
$ 0
$ 0
SantaSol (SSOL) Tokenomics: ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ວັດ​ແທກ​ທີ່​ສໍາ​ຄັນ ​ແລະ​ ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ການ​ນໍາ​ໃຊ້​

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ SantaSol (SSOL) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.

ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:

ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:

ຈໍາ​ນວນ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງSSOL ໂທເຄັນທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂື້ນ​ ຫຼື ​ຈະ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​.

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:

ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:

ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນSSOL ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.

FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):

ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.

ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:

ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?

ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.

ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.

FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.

ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈSSOL's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງSSOLໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!

SSOL ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ

ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງSSOL ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກSSOLເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.

ຊື້ຄຣິບໂຕດ້ວຍພຽງແຕ່ 1 USDT: ເສັ້ນທາງສູ່ຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ງ່າຍທີ່ສຸດຂອງທ່ານ!

