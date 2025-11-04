RugProof Launchpad ລາຄາ ($RUGPROOF)
+0.24%
-8.06%
-8.46%
-8.46%
RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) ລາຄາທີ່ໃຊ້ເວລາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງແມ່ນ --. ໃນໄລຍະ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, $RUGPROOFມີການເຄື່ອນໄຫວການຊື້ຂາຍລະຫວ່າງລະດັບຕໍ່າສຸດ$ 0 ແລະ ລະດັບສູງຂອງຕະຫຼາດ$ 0, ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ. $RUGPROOFລາຄາທີ່ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາແມ່ນ$ 0, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດແມ່ນ$ 0.
ໃນແງ່ຂອງການປະຕິບັດໄລຍະສັ້ນ, $RUGPROOFມີການປ່ຽນແປງ+0.24%ໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, -8.06%24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ແລະ -8.46%7 ມື້. ຂໍ້ມູນນີ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານເຫັນພາບລວມໄວຂອງແນວໂນ້ມລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ນະໂຍບາຍດ້ານຕະຫຼາດໃນ MEXC.
ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນແມ່ນກັບປະລິມານRugProof Launchpadການຊື້ຂາຍ$ 3.68K 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງຂອງ $ 335.37. ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ$RUGPROOFແມ່ນ998.93Mກັບການສະຫນອງທັງຫມົດເທົ່າກັບ998926706.3006947. ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ (FDV) ແມ່ນ$ 3.68K.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ RugProof Launchpad ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ 0.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງRugProof Launchpad ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ RugProof Launchpad ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ RugProof Launchpad ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
|ໄລຍະເວລາ
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
|ມື້ນີ້
|$ 0
|-8.06%
|30 ມື້
|$ 0
|-40.57%
|60 ວັນ
|$ 0
|-9.43%
|90 ວັນ
|$ 0
|--
RugProof is a secure and fair launchpad on Solana with built-in anti-rug mechanics. Tokens launch through a 24h bonding curve. If bonding fails, all investors get 100% of their SOL refunded. No wallet can hold over 3% during bonding. Successful bonding triggers gradual token claiming. 100% of fees go back to the community and devs. Daily rewards for developers. RugProof is a secure and fair launchpad on Solana with built-in anti-rug mechanics. Tokens launch through a 24h bonding curve. If bonding fails, all investors get 100% of their SOL refunded. No wallet can hold over 3% during bonding. Successful bonding triggers gradual token claiming. 100% of fees go back to the community and devs. Daily rewards for developers. RugProof is a secure and fair launchpad on Solana with built-in anti-rug mechanics. Tokens launch through a 24h bonding curve. If bonding fails, all investors get 100% of their SOL refunded. No wallet can hold over 3% during bonding. MEXC ແມ່ນການແລກປ່ຽນສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອນຊັ້ນນໍາທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມໄວ້ວາງໃຈຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 10 ລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ. ມີຊື່ສຽງເປັນການແລກປ່ຽນທີ່ມີການຄັດເລືອກໂທເຄັນ ທີ່ກວ້າງທີ່ສຸດ, ລາຍຊື່ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄວທີ່ສຸດ, ແລະ ຄ່າທໍານຽມການຊື້ຂາຍຕ່ໍາສຸດໃນຕະຫຼາດ. ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ MEXC ດຽວນີ້ເພື່ອສຳຜັດກັບສະພາບຄ່ອງອັນດັບຕົ້ນໆ ແລະ ຄ່າທຳນຽມທີ່ແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ສຸດໃນຕະຫຼາດ!
RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) ມື້ອື່ນ ອາທິດUSDໜ້າ ຫຼື ເດືອນໜ້າຈະມີມູນຄ່າເທົ່າໃດ? ຊັບສິນຂອງທ່ານ RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) ຈະມີມູນຄ່າເທົ່າໃດໃນປີ 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, ຫຼື ແມ້ກະທັ້ງ 10 ຫຼື 20 ປີຈາກນີ້? ໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງມືການຄາດເດົາລາຄາຂອງພວກເຮົາເພື່ອຄົ້ນຫາທັງການຄາດຄະເນໄລຍະສັ້ນ ແລະ ໄລຍະຍາວສໍາລັບRugProof Launchpad.
ກວດເບິ່ງການRugProof Launchpadຄາດເດົາລາຄາດຽວນີ້!
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຂອງ tokennomics ຂອງRugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) ຈະໃຫ້ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈເລິກເຊິ່ງກ່ຽວກັບມູນຄ່າໄລຍະຍາວ ແລະ ທ່າແຮງການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຂອງມັນ. ຈາກການແຈກຢາຍໂທເຄັນກັບການຄຸ້ມຄອງການສະຫນອງ Tokenomics ເປີດເຜີຍໂຄງສ້າງຫຼັກຂອງເສດຖະກິດຂອງໂຄງການ. ຮຽນຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບ tokennomics ທີ່ສົມບູນແບບຂອງໂທເຄັນ $RUGPROOF ດຽວນີ້!
|ເວລາ (UTC+8)
|ປະເພດ
|ຂໍ້ມູນ
|11-04 05:28:00
|ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million
|11-04 03:53:00
|ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $14.8 million last week, with trading volume reaching $10 billion
|11-03 17:18:56
|ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
Data: October DEX spot trading volume hits all-time high, CEX spot trading volume reaches highest level since January this year
|11-02 15:42:00
|ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
The total market cap of stablecoins decreased by 0.45% over the past week, still maintaining above $300 billion
|11-01 15:13:00
|ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
Bitcoin's October monthly candle closed down 3.69%, marking the third declining October in history
|11-01 13:14:00
|ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
Crypto market shows slight warming, all three major U.S. stock indices record at least six consecutive monthly gains
ລາຄາສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລແມ່ນຂຶ້ນກັບຄວາມສ່ຽງຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ຄວາມຜັນຜວນຂອງລາຄາສູງ. ທ່ານຄວນລົງທຶນໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຜະລິດຕະພັນທີ່ທ່ານຄຸ້ນເຄີຍກັບ ແລະ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານເຂົ້າໃຈຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ. ທ່ານຄວນພິຈາລະນາລະມັດລະວັງປະສົບການການລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານ, ສະຖານະການທາງດ້ານການເງິນ, ຈຸດປະສົງການລົງທຶນ ແລະ ຄວາມທົນທານຕໍ່ຄວາມສ່ຽງ ແລະ ປຶກສາຫາລືທາງດ້ານການເງິນເປັນເອກະລາດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນໃດໆ. ເອກະສານນີ້ບໍ່ຄວນຖືກແປເປັນຄໍາແນະນໍາທາງດ້ານການເງິນ. ການປະຕິບັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາບໍ່ແມ່ນຕົວຊີ້ວັດທີ່ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຂອງການປະຕິບັດໃນອະນາຄົດ. ມູນຄ່າຂອງການລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານສາມາດຫຼຸດລົງເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນກັບການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ທ່ານອາດຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄືນຈໍານວນເງິນທີ່ທ່ານລົງທຶນ. ທ່ານມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ sole ສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການສູນເສຍໃດໆທີ່ອາດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ກະລຸນາເບິ່ງເງື່ອນໄຂການນໍາໃຊ້ ແລະ ຄໍາເຕືອນຄວາມສ່ຽງຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ກະລຸນາຮັບຊາບວ່າຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລ ທີ່ກ່າວມາຂ້າງເທິງທີ່ນໍາສະເໜີຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ (ເຊັ່ນ: ລາຄາໃນປັດຈຸບັນຂອງມັນ) ແມ່ນອີງໃສ່ແຫຼ່ງຂໍ້ມູນພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. ພວກມັນຖືກນໍາສະເໜີໃຫ້ທ່ານໃນ "ຕາມທີ່" ພື້ນຖານ ແລະ ສໍາລັບຈຸດປະສົງຂໍ້ມູນເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ໂດຍບໍ່ມີການເປັນຕົວແທນຫຼືການຮັບປະກັນໃດໆ. ລິ້ງທີ່ສະໜອງໃຫ້ກັບເວັບໄຊທ໌ພາກສ່ວນທີສາມແມ່ນບໍ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງ MEXC. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ຄວາມໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື ແລະ ຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງຂອງເວັບໄຊພາກສ່ວນທີສາມດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ເນື້ອຫາຂອງພວກມັນ.
