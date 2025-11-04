ແລກປ່ຽນDEX+
ລາຄາສົດRugProof Launchpadຂອງມື້ນີ້0 USD. ຕິດຕາມການອັບເດດ$RUGPROOFລາຄາໃນເວລາUSD ຈິງ, ຕາຕະລາງສົດ, ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ແລະ ອື່ນໆອີກ. ສຳຫຼວດແນວ$RUGPROOFໂນ້ມລາຄາຢູ່ MEXC ໄດ້ຢ່າງງ່າຍດາຍດຽວນີ້.

ຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມກ່ຽວກັບ $RUGPROOF

$RUGPROOF ຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາ

ແມ່ນຫຍັງ $RUGPROOF

$RUGPROOF ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ:

$RUGPROOF Tokenomics

$RUGPROOF ການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ

ມີລາຍໄດ້

Airdrop+

ຂ່າວ

ບລັອກ

ຮຽນຮູ້

ໂລໂກ້ RugProof Launchpad

RugProof Launchpad ລາຄາ ($RUGPROOF)

ບໍ່ມີລາຍຊື່

1 $RUGPROOF ເຖິງUSDລາຄາສົດ:

$0.00000368
$0.00000368$0.00000368
-8.00%1D
mexc
ຂໍ້ມູນໂທເຄັນນີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ປະຕິບັດພຽງແຕ່ເປັນການລວບລວມຂໍ້ມູນເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ສຳຫຼວດໂທເຄັນອື່ນໆທີ່ມີລາຍຊື່ຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດການນັດພົບ MEXC Spot!
USD
RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) ຕາຕະລາງລາຄາສົດ
ອັບເດດໜ້າຫຼ້າສຸດ:2025-11-04 19:37:47 (UTC+8)

RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF)ຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາ(USD)

ຊ່ວງ​ລາ​ຄາ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ 24 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
ຕໍ່າກວ່າ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
ສູງກວ່າ 24H

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.24%

-8.06%

-8.46%

-8.46%

RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) ລາ​ຄາ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ແທ້​ຈິງ​ແມ່ນ --. ໃນໄລຍະ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, $RUGPROOFມີການເຄື່ອນໄຫວການຊື້ຂາຍລະຫວ່າງລະດັບຕໍ່າສຸດ$ 0 ແລະ ລະດັບສູງຂອງຕະຫຼາດ$ 0, ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ. $RUGPROOFລາຄາທີ່ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາແມ່ນ$ 0, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດແມ່ນ$ 0.

ໃນແງ່ຂອງການປະຕິບັດໄລຍະສັ້ນ, $RUGPROOFມີການປ່ຽນແປງ+0.24%ໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, -8.06%24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ແລະ -8.46%7 ມື້. ຂໍ້ມູນນີ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານເຫັນພາບລວມໄວຂອງແນວໂນ້ມລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ນະໂຍບາຍດ້ານຕະຫຼາດໃນ MEXC.

RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) ຂໍ້ມູນການຕະຫຼາດ

$ 3.68K
$ 3.68K$ 3.68K

$ 335.37
$ 335.37$ 335.37

$ 3.68K
$ 3.68K$ 3.68K

998.93M
998.93M 998.93M

998,926,706.3006947
998,926,706.3006947 998,926,706.3006947

ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນແມ່ນກັບປະລິມານRugProof Launchpadການຊື້ຂາຍ$ 3.68K 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງຂອງ $ 335.37. ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ$RUGPROOFແມ່ນ998.93Mກັບການສະຫນອງທັງຫມົດເທົ່າກັບ998926706.3006947. ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ (FDV) ແມ່ນ$ 3.68K.

RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) ປະຫວັດລາຄາ USD

ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ RugProof Launchpad ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ 0.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງRugProof Launchpad ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ RugProof Launchpad ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ RugProof Launchpad ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.

ໄລຍະເວລາປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
ມື້ນີ້$ 0-8.06%
30 ມື້$ 0-40.57%
60 ວັນ$ 0-9.43%
90 ວັນ$ 0--

ແມ່ນຫຍັງ RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF)

RugProof is a secure and fair launchpad on Solana with built-in anti-rug mechanics. Tokens launch through a 24h bonding curve. If bonding fails, all investors get 100% of their SOL refunded. No wallet can hold over 3% during bonding. Successful bonding triggers gradual token claiming. 100% of fees go back to the community and devs. Daily rewards for developers. RugProof is a secure and fair launchpad on Solana with built-in anti-rug mechanics. Tokens launch through a 24h bonding curve. If bonding fails, all investors get 100% of their SOL refunded. No wallet can hold over 3% during bonding. Successful bonding triggers gradual token claiming. 100% of fees go back to the community and devs. Daily rewards for developers. RugProof is a secure and fair launchpad on Solana with built-in anti-rug mechanics. Tokens launch through a 24h bonding curve. If bonding fails, all investors get 100% of their SOL refunded. No wallet can hold over 3% during bonding. MEXC ແມ່ນການແລກປ່ຽນສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອນຊັ້ນນໍາທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມໄວ້ວາງໃຈຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 10 ລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ. ມີຊື່ສຽງເປັນການແລກປ່ຽນທີ່ມີການຄັດເລືອກໂທເຄັນ ທີ່ກວ້າງທີ່ສຸດ, ລາຍຊື່ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄວທີ່ສຸດ, ແລະ ຄ່າທໍານຽມການຊື້ຂາຍຕ່ໍາສຸດໃນຕະຫຼາດ. ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ MEXC ດຽວນີ້ເພື່ອສຳຜັດກັບສະພາບຄ່ອງອັນດັບຕົ້ນໆ ແລະ ຄ່າທຳນຽມທີ່ແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ສຸດໃນຕະຫຼາດ!

RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) ຊັບພະຍາກອນ

ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ

RugProof Launchpad ການ​ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ລາ​ຄາ​ (USD)

RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) ມື້ອື່ນ ອາທິດUSDໜ້າ ຫຼື ເດືອນໜ້າຈະມີມູນຄ່າເທົ່າໃດ? ຊັບສິນຂອງທ່ານ RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) ຈະມີມູນຄ່າເທົ່າໃດໃນປີ 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, ຫຼື ແມ້ກະທັ້ງ 10 ຫຼື 20 ປີຈາກນີ້? ໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງມືການຄາດເດົາລາຄາຂອງພວກເຮົາເພື່ອຄົ້ນຫາທັງການຄາດຄະເນໄລຍະສັ້ນ ແລະ ໄລຍະຍາວສໍາລັບRugProof Launchpad.

ກວດເບິ່ງການRugProof Launchpadຄາດເດົາລາຄາດຽວນີ້!

$RUGPROOF ກັບສະກຸນເງິນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ

RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) Tokenomics

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຂອງ tokennomics ຂອງRugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) ຈະໃຫ້ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈເລິກເຊິ່ງກ່ຽວກັບມູນຄ່າໄລຍະຍາວ ແລະ ທ່າແຮງການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຂອງມັນ. ຈາກການແຈກຢາຍໂທເຄັນກັບການຄຸ້ມຄອງການສະຫນອງ Tokenomics ເປີດເຜີຍໂຄງສ້າງຫຼັກຂອງເສດຖະກິດຂອງໂຄງການ. ຮຽນຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບ tokennomics ທີ່ສົມບູນແບບຂອງໂທເຄັນ $RUGPROOF ດຽວນີ້!

ຜູ້ຄົນຍັງຖາມວ່າ: ຄຳຖາມອື່ນໆກ່ຽວກັບ RugProof Launchpad($RUGPROOF)

ມື້ນີ້ມີRugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) ຄ່າເທົ່າໃດ?
ລາຄາສົດ $RUGPROOFແມ່ນUSDໄດ້ຮັບ 0 USDການປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງດ້ວຍຂໍ້ມູນຕະຫຼາດຫຼ້າສຸດ.
ລາຄາ$RUGPROOFປະຈຸບັນUSDແມ່ນຫຍັງ?
ລາ​ຄາ​ໃນ​$RUGPROOFປະ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​USDແມ່ນ$ 0. ລອງໃຊ້ຕົວແປງ MEXC ສຳລັບການປ່ຽນໂທເຄັນທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດແມ່ນຫຍັງRugProof Launchpad?
ມູນ​ຄ່າ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ​ຂອງ$RUGPROOF​ແມ່ນ​$ 3.68K USD. ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ = ລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ປະລິມານການໄຫຼວຽນ. ຊີ້ບອກມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ແລະ ການຈັດອັນດັບຂອງໂທເຄັນ.
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນແມ່ນຫຍັງ$RUGPROOF?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນ$RUGPROOFແມ່ນ 998.93M USD.
ລາຄາສູງສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ (ATH) ແມ່ນຫຍັງ$RUGPROOF?
$RUGPROOF ບັນລຸລາຄາ ATH ຂອງ 0 USD.
ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ (ATL) ແມ່ນຫຍັງ$RUGPROOF?
$RUGPROOFຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຫັນລາຄາຂອງ ATL ຢູ່ 0 USD.
ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍແມ່ນເທົ່າໃດ$RUGPROOF?
ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍສົດ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງສໍາລັບການ$RUGPROOFແມ່ນ$ 335.37 USD.
ປີນີ້$RUGPROOFຈະສູງຂຶ້ນບໍ?
$RUGPROOF ອາດ​ຈະ​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ປີ​ນີ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ສະພາບ​ການ​ຕະຫຼາດ ​ແລະ ການ​ພັດທະນາ​ໂຄງການ. ກວດເບິ່ງ$RUGPROOFການ​ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ລາ​ຄາ​ຂອງພວກເຮົາສໍາລັບການວິເຄາະໃນຄວາມເລິກຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.
ອັບເດດໜ້າຫຼ້າສຸດ:2025-11-04 19:37:47 (UTC+8)

RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາທີ່ສໍາຄັນ

ເວລາ (UTC+8)ປະເພດຂໍ້ມູນ
11-04 05:28:00ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million
11-04 03:53:00ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $14.8 million last week, with trading volume reaching $10 billion
11-03 17:18:56ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
Data: October DEX spot trading volume hits all-time high, CEX spot trading volume reaches highest level since January this year
11-02 15:42:00ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
The total market cap of stablecoins decreased by 0.45% over the past week, still maintaining above $300 billion
11-01 15:13:00ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
Bitcoin's October monthly candle closed down 3.69%, marking the third declining October in history
11-01 13:14:00ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
Crypto market shows slight warming, all three major U.S. stock indices record at least six consecutive monthly gains

ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ

ລາຄາສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລແມ່ນຂຶ້ນກັບຄວາມສ່ຽງຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ຄວາມຜັນຜວນຂອງລາຄາສູງ. ທ່ານຄວນລົງທຶນໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຜະລິດຕະພັນທີ່ທ່ານຄຸ້ນເຄີຍກັບ ແລະ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານເຂົ້າໃຈຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ. ທ່ານ​ຄວນ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງ​ປະ​ສົບ​ການ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​, ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເງິນ​, ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ ແລະ ​ຄວາມ​ທົນ​ທານ​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ ແລະ ​ປຶກ​ສາ​ຫາ​ລື​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເງິນ​ເປັນ​ເອ​ກະ​ລາດ​ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ໃດໆ​. ເອກະສານນີ້ບໍ່ຄວນຖືກແປເປັນຄໍາແນະນໍາທາງດ້ານການເງິນ. ການປະຕິບັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາບໍ່ແມ່ນຕົວຊີ້ວັດທີ່ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຂອງການປະຕິບັດໃນອະນາຄົດ. ມູນຄ່າຂອງການລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານສາມາດຫຼຸດລົງເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນກັບການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ທ່ານອາດຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄືນຈໍານວນເງິນທີ່ທ່ານລົງທຶນ. ທ່ານມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ sole ສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການສູນເສຍໃດໆທີ່ອາດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ກະລຸນາເບິ່ງເງື່ອນໄຂການນໍາໃຊ້ ແລະ ຄໍາເຕືອນຄວາມສ່ຽງຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ກະລຸນາຮັບຊາບວ່າຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລ ທີ່ກ່າວມາຂ້າງເທິງທີ່ນໍາສະເໜີຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ (ເຊັ່ນ: ລາຄາໃນປັດຈຸບັນຂອງມັນ) ແມ່ນອີງໃສ່ແຫຼ່ງຂໍ້ມູນພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. ພວກມັນຖືກນໍາສະເໜີໃຫ້ທ່ານໃນ "ຕາມທີ່" ພື້ນຖານ ແລະ ສໍາລັບຈຸດປະສົງຂໍ້ມູນເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ໂດຍບໍ່ມີການເປັນຕົວແທນຫຼືການຮັບປະກັນໃດໆ. ລິ້ງທີ່ສະໜອງໃຫ້ກັບເວັບໄຊທ໌ພາກສ່ວນທີສາມແມ່ນບໍ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງ MEXC. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ຄວາມໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື ແລະ ຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງຂອງເວັບໄຊພາກສ່ວນທີສາມດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ເນື້ອຫາຂອງພວກມັນ.

