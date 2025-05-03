Quadrant Protocol ລາຄາ (EQUAD)
ລາຄາສົດຂອງ Quadrant Protocol (EQUAD) ມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນ 0.00228088USD. ມັນມີອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຂອງ $ 1.24MUSD. EQUAD ຖຶງ USD ລາຄາໄດ້ຖືກປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງ.
ປະສິດທິພາບຕະຫຼາດQuadrant Protocolຫຼັກ:
- ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງແມ່ນ -- USD
- Quadrant Protocol ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາໃນມື້ແມ່ນ -12.70%
- ມັນມີການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ 543.18M USD
ຮັບການອັບເດດລາຄາຕາມເວລາຈິງEQUAD ຖຶງ USD ຂອງລາຄາໃນ MEXC. ຕິດຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະຕະຫຼາດ. ມັນເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈການຊື້ຂາຍທີ່ສະຫຼາດໃນຕະຫຼາດສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລທີ່ມີຄວາມໄວ.EQUAD MEXC ແມ່ນແພລດຟອມໄປເຖິງຂອງທ່ານສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ Quadrant Protocol ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ -0.000331813261845178.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງQuadrant Protocol ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.0000777130.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Quadrant Protocol ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.0006043216.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Quadrant Protocol ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
|ໄລຍະເວລາ
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
|ມື້ນີ້
|$ -0.000331813261845178
|-12.70%
|30 ມື້
|$ -0.0000777130
|-3.40%
|60 ວັນ
|$ -0.0006043216
|-26.49%
|90 ວັນ
|$ 0
|--
ຄົ້ນພົບການວິເຄາະລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງ Quadrant Protocol: ລໍາດັບຕໍ່າ ແລະ ສູງ 24ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ATH ແລະ ການປ່ຽນແປງປະຈໍາວັນ:
-0.95%
-12.70%
+1.68%
ເຈາະລຶກສະຖິຕິຕະຫຼາດ: ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານ 24h ແລະ ການສະໜອງ:
Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. Quadrant aims to provide a blueprint for mapping disparate data sources. It will support proof of data authenticity and provenance via data stamping, the creation of “Constellations” (data smart contracts) for disparate data sources, and fair remuneration and incentive sharing. Data Consumers can trust the authenticity of the data they purchase, “Nurseries” (Data Producers) are compensated fairly every time their data is used, and “Pioneers” (Data Vendors) have the incentive to create innovative Constellations. This new transparent ecosystem ensures that companies get the authentic data they need. Where Quadrant has major potential for impact is the ability it provides “Elons” (the brightest data minds) to find linkages between different constellations and, in turn, create mega Constellations that can be used by Data Consumers to solve real-world problems. This is where Quadrant differentiates itself from its competitors. Quadrant is designed to work with both centralised and decentralised services. The architecture consists of the core Quadrant blockchain, clients (Data Producer, Data Consumer and Anchor), and Guardian Nodes. Quadrant will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism so that it can handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data into the network. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. For the time being, the Ethereum blockchain will be used for anchoring but it can be replaced by any public chain in the future if needed. Quadrant will utilise two different currencies for its network: eQuad and QUAD. QUAD, a utility token, is designed to be used solely on the network. It will be used to stamp data, support simple and complex access structures, simple and complex subscription payments, and for staking by Elons. eQuad is an ERC-20-compliant token that will be sold during the Token Generation Event (TGE). It may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant mainnet is launched.
|1 EQUAD ເຖິງ VND
₫60.0213572
|1 EQUAD ເຖິງ AUD
A$0.003535364
|1 EQUAD ເຖິງ GBP
￡0.00171066
|1 EQUAD ເຖິງ EUR
€0.0020071744
|1 EQUAD ເຖິງ USD
$0.00228088
|1 EQUAD ເຖິງ MYR
RM0.0097393576
|1 EQUAD ເຖິງ TRY
₺0.0879507328
|1 EQUAD ເຖິງ JPY
¥0.3305907472
|1 EQUAD ເຖິງ RUB
₽0.1887200112
|1 EQUAD ເຖິງ INR
₹0.1929852568
|1 EQUAD ເຖິງ IDR
Rp37.3914694272
|1 EQUAD ເຖິງ KRW
₩3.190038768
|1 EQUAD ເຖິງ PHP
₱0.1269537808
|1 EQUAD ເຖິງ EGP
￡E.0.1157774688
|1 EQUAD ເຖິງ BRL
R$0.012886972
|1 EQUAD ເຖິງ CAD
C$0.0031476144
|1 EQUAD ເຖິງ BDT
৳0.278039272
|1 EQUAD ເຖິງ NGN
₦3.6552470528
|1 EQUAD ເຖິງ UAH
₴0.094884608
|1 EQUAD ເຖິງ VES
Bs0.19615568
|1 EQUAD ເຖິງ PKR
Rs0.6430256896
|1 EQUAD ເຖິງ KZT
₸1.1738777008
|1 EQUAD ເຖິງ THB
฿0.0755199368
|1 EQUAD ເຖິງ TWD
NT$0.070023016
|1 EQUAD ເຖິງ AED
د.إ0.0083708296
|1 EQUAD ເຖິງ CHF
Fr0.0018703216
|1 EQUAD ເຖິງ HKD
HK$0.01767682
|1 EQUAD ເຖິງ MAD
.د.م0.0211209488
|1 EQUAD ເຖິງ MXN
$0.0446596304