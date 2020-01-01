Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token (FPFT) Tokenomics
The Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token is a BRC-20 smart contract designed to revolutionize fan experiences. Token allows fans of Peru National Football Team to participate in exclusive surveys and events, create digital collections, purchase NFTs, enjoy gamification and mission features linked to fan rewards, missions and great experiences.
FPFT, Peru National Football Team Bitci Technology Fan Token can be used in the following functions.
Survey and Events
FPFT Token holders can participate in Paid and Free Surveys or Events on the Bitci Fan Token Platform.
Loyalty Subscription
FPFT Token holders will be able to use Peruvian National Football Team Tokens to receive fan rewards, digital collectibles, loyalty points and more.
E-Commerce
FPFT Token can be included in the Peruvian Football Federation's potential future e-commerce ecosystem, used as payment for shopping payments, products, tickets, memberships and more using BitciPay or FanApp.
Advantages
FPFT Token holders can interact with the Peru National Football Team on the Bitci Fan Token Platform, including signed products, to meet and greet one of the Players or Legends, one-on-one phone calls, entrance to the locker room, watching matches in VIP or similar areas, signed official products, limited edition collectibles etc. can take advantage of the benefits.
Games and Quests
FPFT Token holders will have access to multiple missions and gamification features on the Bitci Fan Token Platform.
