Page ລາຄາ (PAGE)
ລາຄາສົດຂອງ Page (PAGE) ມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນ 0.00084205USD. ມັນມີອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຂອງ $ 0.00USD. PAGE ຖຶງ USD ລາຄາໄດ້ຖືກປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງ.
ປະສິດທິພາບຕະຫຼາດPageຫຼັກ:
- ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງແມ່ນ -- USD
- Page ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາໃນມື້ແມ່ນ --
- ມັນມີການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ 0.00 USD
ຮັບການອັບເດດລາຄາຕາມເວລາຈິງPAGE ຖຶງ USD ຂອງລາຄາໃນ MEXC. ຕິດຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະຕະຫຼາດ. ມັນເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈການຊື້ຂາຍທີ່ສະຫຼາດໃນຕະຫຼາດສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລທີ່ມີຄວາມໄວ.PAGE MEXC ແມ່ນແພລດຟອມໄປເຖິງຂອງທ່ານສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ Page ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ 0.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງPage ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.0000587472.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Page ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ +0.0000864563.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Page ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
|ໄລຍະເວລາ
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
|ມື້ນີ້
|$ 0
|--
|30 ມື້
|$ -0.0000587472
|-6.97%
|60 ວັນ
|$ +0.0000864563
|+10.27%
|90 ວັນ
|$ 0
|--
ຄົ້ນພົບການວິເຄາະລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງ Page: ລໍາດັບຕໍ່າ ແລະ ສູງ 24ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ATH ແລະ ການປ່ຽນແປງປະຈໍາວັນ:
--
--
+4.84%
ເຈາະລຶກສະຖິຕິຕະຫຼາດ: ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານ 24h ແລະ ການສະໜອງ:
The PAGE token is a token with books at heart. PAGE represents a network of human beings who support the idea that creating things should provide a viable income, no matter where a creator is from or what that creator’s role in the greater ecosystem of the creative life of human beings happens to be. As such, PAGE is designed to be a decentralized network with the intention of including more people in this creative way of life, rather than an exclusive and/or centralized network built around the intention of keeping a majority of people out to increase the profits of a few industry mainstays. The PAGE token launch begins a long process of development which will ultimately result in a Cosmos SDK blockchain capable of administering governance to the network via DAO, facilitating transactions across a far-reaching network, and keeping said network online by collecting fees in the native PAGE token. PAGE supply will be capped at 100M, with 10M minted to the Ethereum blockchain and 90M to be minted to Cosmos at a later date. The way forward for the PAGE network seems clear: disrupt the traditional book and ebook industries by providing a more streamlined publishing platform. PAGE will offer more transparency into the performance of books while lowering costs to authors and publishers to a minimum. Instead of separate licenses for each form a given book might take, one NFTBook can be updated and will be able to serve video and audio content in addition to the traditional text files offered by popular e-reader apps and devices today, but in addition to this, NFTBooks will also offer the capacity to request a print copy at printer cost via the dAPP contained in each and every book. NFTBooks are unstoppable, consisting of a blockchain-saved reference point and an IPFS back end that is as strong as the network it resides upon. With public + private key encryption to lock the content behind a permissioned token gate and prevent unauthorized access, NFTBooks will even begin to surpass the security of paper book and ebook formats. With digital ownership and scarcity, markets for NFTBooks will be more efficient than anything that has come before. Even the Gutenberg Press and its various antecedents could not create books as durable and censorship-resistant as NFTBooks.
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຂອງ tokennomics ຂອງPage (PAGE) ຈະໃຫ້ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈເລິກເຊິ່ງກ່ຽວກັບມູນຄ່າໄລຍະຍາວ ແລະ ທ່າແຮງການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຂອງມັນ. ຈາກການແຈກຢາຍໂທເຄັນກັບການຄຸ້ມຄອງການສະຫນອງ Tokenomics ເປີດເຜີຍໂຄງສ້າງຫຼັກຂອງເສດຖະກິດຂອງໂຄງການ. ຮຽນຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບ tokennomics ທີ່ສົມບູນແບບຂອງໂທເຄັນ PAGE ດຽວນີ້!
|1 PAGE ເຖິງ VND
₫22.15854575
|1 PAGE ເຖິງ AUD
A$0.001296757
|1 PAGE ເຖິງ GBP
￡0.000623117
|1 PAGE ເຖິງ EUR
€0.000724163
|1 PAGE ເຖິງ USD
$0.00084205
|1 PAGE ເຖິງ MYR
RM0.0035787125
|1 PAGE ເຖິງ TRY
₺0.033294657
|1 PAGE ເຖິງ JPY
¥0.1224256495
|1 PAGE ເຖິງ RUB
₽0.0659914585
|1 PAGE ເຖິງ INR
₹0.073005735
|1 PAGE ເຖິງ IDR
Rp13.804096152
|1 PAGE ເຖິງ KRW
₩1.1582481955
|1 PAGE ເຖິງ PHP
₱0.048249465
|1 PAGE ເຖິງ EGP
￡E.0.042658253
|1 PAGE ເຖິງ BRL
R$0.0046228545
|1 PAGE ເຖິງ CAD
C$0.0011536085
|1 PAGE ເຖິງ BDT
৳0.102881669
|1 PAGE ເຖິງ NGN
₦1.303476559
|1 PAGE ເຖິງ UAH
₴0.0351219055
|1 PAGE ເຖິງ VES
Bs0.0858891
|1 PAGE ເຖິງ PKR
Rs0.238603288
|1 PAGE ເຖິງ KZT
₸0.437882841
|1 PAGE ເຖິງ THB
฿0.027585558
|1 PAGE ເຖິງ TWD
NT$0.024907839
|1 PAGE ເຖິງ AED
د.إ0.0030903235
|1 PAGE ເຖິງ CHF
Fr0.0006820605
|1 PAGE ເຖິງ HKD
HK$0.006601672
|1 PAGE ເຖິງ MAD
.د.م0.0077047575
|1 PAGE ເຖິງ MXN
$0.0160410525