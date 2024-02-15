OX Coin (OX) Tokenomics
OX Coin (OX) ຂໍ້ມູນ
OX Coin is the native currency of OX.FUN - a nextgen SocialFi perps exchange.
###What is OX.FUN?
OX.FUN is a derivatives exchange where users can trade 200+ coins with up to 50x leverage, including the latest meme tokens. It also supports a diverse range of memecoin collateral, allowing holders to get the most out of their meme portfolios.
###What is the Utility of OX Coin?
- OX can be used to stake, earn yield and participate in OX.FUN Vaults
- OX is accepted as trading collateral on OX.FUN
- All fees on OX.FUN are collected in OX
- OX is the native PnL currency of OX.FUN
###What are OX.FUN Vaults?
Users on the platform can stake in a range of passive strategy vaults, allowing them to earn yield in ranging, upward and downward trending markets.
OX.FUN also runs large scale memecoin trading competitions using Battle Vaults, including 16-way competitions between memecoin devs and 1v1's between various Crypto Twitter personalities, and the notorious ongoing Su VS Kyle 3AC trading deathmatch
Users can stake into their favourite competitors' vaults, copying their trades and participating in prize pools.
###What makes OX.FUN a SocialFi Exchange?
OX.FUN pioneers the Alpha Feed, allowing users to comment and share any of their trades. Other traders may then copy or counter trade them. There’s always an incentive to comment on trades to influence other traders on the platform - the original trader earns fees from those who copy/counter, while (unlike standard copytrading) the rest of the original traders’ account is hidden.
The platform’s Battle Vaults also allow users to bet on social media personalities & memecoin devs, copy-trade their strategies, and participate in prize pools.
###Does OX.FUN have a Referral Program?
OX.FUN offers a class-leading referral program where users can earn 30% of their referrals' trading fees. New referrals also receive a permanent trading discount - 50% off maker fees and 28% off taker fees.
###What are the Basic Tokenomics of OX Coin?
OX Coin was launched on February 15th, 2024 with a maximum supply capped at 9.86B tokens. The current circulating supply of OX Coin is verified and visible above, alongside the total and maximum supply values. All trading fees on OX.FUN are periodically burned, constantly decreasing the total supply. More information regarding fee burn and other OX.FUN statistics can be found on our Analytics page.
OX Coin (OX) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບOX Coin (OX), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
OX Coin (OX) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ OX Coin (OX) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງOX ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນOX ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈOX's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງOXໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
OX ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ
ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງOX ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກOXເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.
