Ociswap (OCI) Tokenomics
Ociswap (OCI) ຂໍ້ມູນ
Ociswap is a decentralised exchange (DEX) being built on the Radix Network. Scheduled to release with the highly anticipated Babylon update, Ociswap features a user-friendly swap environment that provides a fast, smooth and inexpensive trading experience. With a potent combination of concentrated and protocol owned liquidity, Ociswap seeks to deliver a capital-efficient protocol that mitigates the occurrence of impermanent loss. Since its inception in November '21, Ociswap started running extensive community-building campaigns, introduced the intuitive Ociswap cDEX and emerged as a leading pioneer in the Radix Ecosystem.
Vision Ociswap's vision is to empower anyone to easily and securely exchange their digital assets wherever they are, whenever they desire to, and at a minimal cost.
Mission Ociswap aspires to become the Radix Ecosystem's flagship DEX by delivering a feature-rich and convenient platform that elevates the trading experience to the next level. The cultivation of a vibrant, enticing and intriguing community around the platform is regarded to be essential.
Utility Token OCI-tokens constitute an essential asset on the Ociswap platform and will play a key role in the Ociverse. These tokens embody ownership over the decentralised exchange, which in turn allows holders to actively supervision the project and its direction via governance proposals by voting in the on-chain governance system. The fine details of this governance system will be published in due time. The utility of the OCI-tokens isn't limited to governance, as it will be weaved into the upcoming services and functionality that the Ociswap platform will offer. These unique features and holder-benefits are still under development and will be revealed in the months leading up to the Radix Babylon update.
Ociswap (OCI) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບOciswap (OCI), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
Ociswap (OCI) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Ociswap (OCI) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງOCI ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນOCI ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈOCI's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງOCIໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
