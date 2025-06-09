Mother Earth ລາຄາ (MOT)
ລາຄາສົດຂອງ Mother Earth (MOT) ມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນ 0USD. ມັນມີອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຂອງ $ 0.00USD. MOT ຖຶງ USD ລາຄາໄດ້ຖືກປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງ.
ປະສິດທິພາບຕະຫຼາດMother Earthຫຼັກ:
- ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງແມ່ນ -- USD
- Mother Earth ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາໃນມື້ແມ່ນ -0.00%
- ມັນມີການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ 0.00 USD
ຮັບການອັບເດດລາຄາຕາມເວລາຈິງMOT ຖຶງ USD ຂອງລາຄາໃນ MEXC. ຕິດຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະຕະຫຼາດ. ມັນເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈການຊື້ຂາຍທີ່ສະຫຼາດໃນຕະຫຼາດສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລທີ່ມີຄວາມໄວ.MOT MEXC ແມ່ນແພລດຟອມໄປເຖິງຂອງທ່ານສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ Mother Earth ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ 0.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງMother Earth ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Mother Earth ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Mother Earth ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
|ໄລຍະເວລາ
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
|ມື້ນີ້
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 ມື້
|$ 0
|-7.22%
|60 ວັນ
|$ 0
|-39.00%
|90 ວັນ
|$ 0
|--
ຄົ້ນພົບການວິເຄາະລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງ Mother Earth: ລໍາດັບຕໍ່າ ແລະ ສູງ 24ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ATH ແລະ ການປ່ຽນແປງປະຈໍາວັນ:
--
-0.00%
+1.26%
ເຈາະລຶກສະຖິຕິຕະຫຼາດ: ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານ 24h ແລະ ການສະໜອງ:
Mother Earth is a decentralized digital currency based on binance smart chain technology that trades with "MOT" symbol. This new and ingenious technological concept increases the security of the currency and allows verification of transactions. MotherEarth is an eco-friendly crypto-currency developed in collaboration with some of the best minds of Blockchain Technology. Our objective is to provide a reliable cryptocurrency for both who are looking for investment and for doing transactions via Crypto. Our team is already in talks with various Corporations and Governments globally to get it approved as a tender for transactions. Gateways for crypto as a tender have already been opened up. Further to counter our carbon footprint and give back to society, we have pledged to plant 2 million trees by end of 2022 in collaboration with various NGOs, which already began while the coin was still in it's testing stage. MotherEarth is working towards repairing the ecosystem is an integral part of its identity. Although it is multi-faceted, we have decided to address this as one of its principals - by planting trees, for "he who plants a tree plants a hope". It is our responsibility towards our ecosystem to make efforts and harness our energy and resources to put back what we are taking away and help this world become a better place and be answerable to our future generations. To make progress as planned, we would join hands with our partners and supporters throughout the reforestation process, from planting saplings and taking care of young trees, through to their establishment. In our quest, we intend to have various forces rally alongside us - influencers across various channels, private investors as well as charitable organisations that will be chosen by the community as we mature in time.
