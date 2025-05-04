Marmara Credit Loops ລາຄາ (MCL)
ລາຄາສົດຂອງ Marmara Credit Loops (MCL) ມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນ 0.01110432USD. ມັນມີອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຂອງ $ 0.00USD. MCL ຖຶງ USD ລາຄາໄດ້ຖືກປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງ.
ປະສິດທິພາບຕະຫຼາດMarmara Credit Loopsຫຼັກ:
- ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງແມ່ນ -- USD
- Marmara Credit Loops ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາໃນມື້ແມ່ນ +2.95%
- ມັນມີການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ 0.00 USD
ຮັບການອັບເດດລາຄາຕາມເວລາຈິງMCL ຖຶງ USD ຂອງລາຄາໃນ MEXC. ຕິດຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະຕະຫຼາດ. ມັນເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈການຊື້ຂາຍທີ່ສະຫຼາດໃນຕະຫຼາດສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລທີ່ມີຄວາມໄວ.MCL MEXC ແມ່ນແພລດຟອມໄປເຖິງຂອງທ່ານສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ Marmara Credit Loops ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ +0.00031866.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງMarmara Credit Loops ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ +0.0011460502.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Marmara Credit Loops ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ +0.0019361481.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Marmara Credit Loops ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ +0.00226699004567508.
|ໄລຍະເວລາ
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
|ມື້ນີ້
|$ +0.00031866
|+2.95%
|30 ມື້
|$ +0.0011460502
|+10.32%
|60 ວັນ
|$ +0.0019361481
|+17.44%
|90 ວັນ
|$ +0.00226699004567508
|+25.65%
ຄົ້ນພົບການວິເຄາະລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງ Marmara Credit Loops: ລໍາດັບຕໍ່າ ແລະ ສູງ 24ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ATH ແລະ ການປ່ຽນແປງປະຈໍາວັນ:
+1.35%
+2.95%
-3.16%
ເຈາະລຶກສະຖິຕິຕະຫຼາດ: ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານ 24h ແລະ ການສະໜອງ:
Marmara Credit Loops (MCL) is a pioneering DeFi system, uniquely designed to operate within the real economy. As the world's first of its kind, MCL revolutionizes traditional credit mechanisms, offering a decentralized alternative rooted in the principles of post-dated checks and promissory notes. The platform's innovative 'Credit Loop' system allows users to issue, endorse, and settle credit with unmatched transparency and security, mirroring real-world financial interactions in a digital realm. MCL operates as an independent smart chain, featuring a coin that is 25% mineable and 75% stakeable, integrated with two distinct DeFi protocols. The platform's staking model is unique; coins can be locked in two funds: 'Activated' and 'Locked in Credit Loop' (LCL). Notably, coins in the LCL fund enable 3x staking rewards for both credit issuers and holders, a feature unparalleled in other staking systems. This dynamic staking mechanism allows coins to remain in circulation, even while locked in credit loops, ensuring liquidity and utility in the real economy. MCL's integration with real-world applications, such as the zero-commission chain market, showcases its potential to transform both digital and traditional marketplaces. The MCL Coin, serving as the native collateralization asset on the Marmara Chain, addresses the nonredemption problem prevalent in traditional credit systems. It acts as a distributed insurance mechanism against defaults, adding another layer of security and trust to the ecosystem. In essence, Marmara Credit Loops is not just a financial platform but a comprehensive ecosystem that bridges the gap between traditional finance and the digital economy, offering a secure, transparent, and efficient system for credit transactions and staking rewards.
|1 MCL ເຖິງ VND
₫292.2101808
|1 MCL ເຖິງ AUD
A$0.017211696
|1 MCL ເຖິງ GBP
￡0.00832824
|1 MCL ເຖິງ EUR
€0.0097718016
|1 MCL ເຖິງ USD
$0.01110432
|1 MCL ເຖິງ MYR
RM0.0474154464
|1 MCL ເຖິງ TRY
₺0.4282936224
|1 MCL ເຖິງ JPY
¥1.609015968
|1 MCL ເຖິງ RUB
₽0.9182162208
|1 MCL ເຖິງ INR
₹0.9397586016
|1 MCL ເຖິງ IDR
Rp182.0380036608
|1 MCL ເຖິງ KRW
₩15.5522664192
|1 MCL ເຖິງ PHP
₱0.6180664512
|1 MCL ເຖິງ EGP
￡E.0.5636552832
|1 MCL ເຖິງ BRL
R$0.062739408
|1 MCL ເຖິງ CAD
C$0.0153239616
|1 MCL ເຖິງ BDT
৳1.353616608
|1 MCL ເຖິງ NGN
₦17.7953390592
|1 MCL ເຖິງ UAH
₴0.461939712
|1 MCL ເຖິງ VES
Bs0.97718016
|1 MCL ເຖິງ PKR
Rs3.1305298944
|1 MCL ເຖິງ KZT
₸5.7149493312
|1 MCL ເຖິງ THB
฿0.367552992
|1 MCL ເຖິງ TWD
NT$0.3410136672
|1 MCL ເຖິງ AED
د.إ0.0407528544
|1 MCL ເຖິງ CHF
Fr0.0091055424
|1 MCL ເຖິງ HKD
HK$0.08605848
|1 MCL ເຖິງ MAD
.د.م0.1028260032
|1 MCL ເຖິງ MXN
$0.2174225856