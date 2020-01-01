MANE (MANE) Tokenomics
MANE (MANE) ຂໍ້ມູນ
$MANE was conceived to create the paramount cryptocurrency hub on Telegram, $MANE is designed for both budding projects and cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Its main objective is to foster connections and amplify knowledge about the ever-evolving cryptocurrency landscape and the novel projects emerging within this dynamic sector.
Key highlight: Membership to our community doesn’t necessitate owning tokens, ensuring the group remains freely accessible to all.
Why the $MANE Token? The essence of the $MANE token is to introduce a robust deflationary mechanism tailored to cleanse the cryptocurrency space. It champions genuine projects, enabling them to present their innovations to earnest investors exasperated by the overwhelming scams and fraudulent schemes clouding the crypto space.
$MANE seeks to bridge sincere projects with astute investors, fostering a space where members can meticulously research before plunging into an investment.
The intrinsic value of the token is deeply rooted in its tokenomics and aligns seamlessly with its core ethos—Marketing. As the project thrives and gains traction, its value augments. This is chiefly because of promotions and offerings like: • AMAS (Ask Me Anything sessions) • Pinned Posts • Incorporation of Project Contracts to Buybot • Giveaway Fees • Twitter Spaces
Each initiative channels revenue into $MANE, facilitating the buyback of native tokens. Once bought back, these tokens are permanently obliterated from the supply, fortifying its deflationary nature.
MANE (MANE) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບMANE (MANE), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
MANE (MANE) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ MANE (MANE) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງMANE ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນMANE ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈMANE's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງMANEໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
MANE ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ
ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງMANE ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກMANEເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.
ເປັນຫຍັງທ່ານຄວນເລືອກ MEXC?
MEXC ແມ່ນໜຶ່ງໃນການແລກປ່ຽນຄຣິບໂຕອັນດັບໜຶ່ງຂອງໂລກ, ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ແມ່ນວິທີທີ່ງ່າຍທີ່ສຸດທີ່ຈະເລີ່ມຕົ້ນການຂື້ຂາຍຄຣິບໂຕຂອງທ່ານ.
ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ
ຂໍ້ມູນ Tokenomics ໃນຫນ້ານີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກແຫຼ່ງພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ. ກະລຸນາດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນຄ້ວາຢ່າງລະອຽດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນ.