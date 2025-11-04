ແລກປ່ຽນDEX+
ລາຄາສົດLux SideQuestsຂອງມື້ນີ້0 USD. ຕິດຕາມການອັບເດດLSQລາຄາໃນເວລາUSD ຈິງ, ຕາຕະລາງສົດ, ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ແລະ ອື່ນໆອີກ. ສຳຫຼວດແນວLSQໂນ້ມລາຄາຢູ່ MEXC ໄດ້ຢ່າງງ່າຍດາຍດຽວນີ້.

ຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມກ່ຽວກັບ LSQ

LSQ ຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາ

ແມ່ນຫຍັງ LSQ

LSQ ເຈ້ຍຂາວ

LSQ ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ:

LSQ Tokenomics

LSQ ການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ

ໂລໂກ້ Lux SideQuests

Lux SideQuests ລາຄາ (LSQ)

ບໍ່ມີລາຍຊື່

1 LSQ ເຖິງUSDລາຄາສົດ:

$0.00021784
$0.00021784$0.00021784
-14.30%1D
mexc
ຂໍ້ມູນໂທເຄັນນີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ປະຕິບັດພຽງແຕ່ເປັນການລວບລວມຂໍ້ມູນເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ສຳຫຼວດໂທເຄັນອື່ນໆທີ່ມີລາຍຊື່ຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດການນັດພົບ MEXC Spot!
USD
Lux SideQuests (LSQ) ຕາຕະລາງລາຄາສົດ
ອັບເດດໜ້າຫຼ້າສຸດ:2025-11-04 16:33:51 (UTC+8)

Lux SideQuests (LSQ)ຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາ(USD)

ຊ່ວງ​ລາ​ຄາ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ 24 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
ຕໍ່າກວ່າ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
ສູງກວ່າ 24H

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.98%

-14.39%

-50.23%

-50.23%

Lux SideQuests (LSQ) ລາ​ຄາ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ແທ້​ຈິງ​ແມ່ນ --. ໃນໄລຍະ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, LSQມີການເຄື່ອນໄຫວການຊື້ຂາຍລະຫວ່າງລະດັບຕໍ່າສຸດ$ 0 ແລະ ລະດັບສູງຂອງຕະຫຼາດ$ 0, ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ. LSQລາຄາທີ່ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາແມ່ນ$ 0, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດແມ່ນ$ 0.

ໃນແງ່ຂອງການປະຕິບັດໄລຍະສັ້ນ, LSQມີການປ່ຽນແປງ+0.98%ໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, -14.39%24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ແລະ -50.23%7 ມື້. ຂໍ້ມູນນີ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານເຫັນພາບລວມໄວຂອງແນວໂນ້ມລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ນະໂຍບາຍດ້ານຕະຫຼາດໃນ MEXC.

Lux SideQuests (LSQ) ຂໍ້ມູນການຕະຫຼາດ

$ 217.49K
$ 217.49K$ 217.49K

--
----

$ 217.49K
$ 217.49K$ 217.49K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນແມ່ນກັບປະລິມານLux SideQuestsການຊື້ຂາຍ$ 217.49K 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງຂອງ --. ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງLSQແມ່ນ1.00Bກັບການສະຫນອງທັງຫມົດເທົ່າກັບ1000000000.0. ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ (FDV) ແມ່ນ$ 217.49K.

Lux SideQuests (LSQ) ປະຫວັດລາຄາ USD

ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ Lux SideQuests ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ 0.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງLux SideQuests ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Lux SideQuests ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Lux SideQuests ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.

ໄລຍະເວລາປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
ມື້ນີ້$ 0-14.39%
30 ມື້$ 0-60.97%
60 ວັນ$ 0--
90 ວັນ$ 0--

ແມ່ນຫຍັງ Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

What Is Lux SideQuests?

Lux SideQuests is a Twitch chatbot that enables community-funded challenges for streamers through its SideQuest Sub mechanism. Built on Solana blockchain, Lux operates directly within streamer channels, allowing viewers to collectively create and fund challenges using a standardized contribution model.

The chatbot facilitates a structure where each SideQuest Sub costs $6.99, consisting of a Twitch gifted subscription plus $1.00 additional contribution. This allows communities to pool resources for challenge prize pools while streamers receive compensation through Twitch's subscription system. The chatbot handles all transaction processing, challenge tracking, and reward distribution without requiring streamers or viewers to leave the Twitch platform.

LSQ is the native utility token used for:

  • Providing liquidity within the protocol's economy
  • Facilitating transactions between participants
  • Enabling governance participation for protocol development
  • Rewarding active community members through the chatter reward system

Lux accepts both traditional payment methods (credit and debit cards) and cryptocurrency (USDC on Solana), making participation accessible regardless of blockchain experience. When streamers complete challenges tracked by the bot, they receive accumulated gifted subscriptions directly through Twitch, while 5% of additional fees are distributed to active chat participants.

How Does Lux SideQuests Work?

The chatbot monitors channel activity and facilitates the SideQuest Sub mechanism, which standardizes community contributions at $6.99 per unit. This amount includes one Twitch gifted subscription valued at $5.99 plus $1.00 that contributes to the challenge prize pool. Viewers interact with Lux through chat commands to purchase SideQuest Subs, propose challenges, and track progress toward completion.

Communities can purchase multiple SideQuest Subs to increase challenge stakes, with the bot aggregating contributions in real-time. Upon challenge completion, Lux automatically distributes gifted subscriptions to the streamer through Twitch's API integration. The accumulated prize pool from additional dollar contributions is then awarded to a randomly selected viewer participant who engaged during the challenge.

The chatbot leverages Solana blockchain technology for transparent transaction processing and efficient settlement. Users can pay with traditional payment methods or USDC cryptocurrency, with all transactions recorded on-chain for verification. This infrastructure operates behind the scenes while maintaining a seamless chat experience.

Who Are the Founders of Lux SideQuests?

Information about the founding team of Lux SideQuests is not publicly disclosed in available documentation. The project focuses on building chatbot infrastructure at the intersection of live streaming, gaming, and blockchain technology.

What Makes Lux SideQuests Unique?

Lux SideQuests distinguishes itself by operating entirely within the Twitch chat environment rather than requiring external platforms or applications. The chatbot integrates with existing streaming infrastructure, allowing streamers to receive compensation through familiar channels while adding a collaborative funding layer accessible through simple chat commands.

The standardized SideQuest Sub pricing at $6.99 removes complexity from community pooling. Viewers understand exactly what their contribution represents through bot-displayed information, making it simple to coordinate larger challenges without complicated calculations or variable pricing structures.

The chatbot's payment flexibility accommodates both cryptocurrency users and those who prefer traditional payment methods. This approach lowers barriers to entry while maintaining blockchain benefits such as transparency and efficient settlement, all processed through bot interactions.

The chatter reward system, which distributes 5% of additional fees to active community members, creates an incentive structure that encourages sustained engagement. The bot tracks participation and automatically handles reward distribution, fostering more interactive streaming communities without manual intervention.

How Many LSQ Tokens Are There in Circulation?

Specific tokenomics details including total supply, circulation numbers, and distribution mechanisms for LSQ tokens have not been disclosed in available documentation.

How Is the Lux SideQuests Network Secured?

Lux SideQuests operates on the Solana blockchain, which uses a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism combined with Proof-of-History for transaction ordering. This infrastructure provides the security foundation for all on-chain transactions processed by the chatbot.

The bot's integration with Twitch relies on secure API connections to ensure proper distribution of gifted subscriptions. Payment processing for fiat transactions is handled through established payment processors that maintain industry-standard security protocols. The chatbot architecture is designed to handle multiple concurrent channel operations while maintaining transaction integrity.

Where Can I Buy Lux SideQuests (LSQ)?

Trading availability and exchange listings for LSQ tokens have not been specified in available documentation. Users interested in acquiring LSQ should check the project's official channels for updated information on token availability and supported trading platforms.

MEXC ແມ່ນການແລກປ່ຽນສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອນຊັ້ນນໍາທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມໄວ້ວາງໃຈຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 10 ລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ. ມີຊື່ສຽງເປັນການແລກປ່ຽນທີ່ມີການຄັດເລືອກໂທເຄັນ ທີ່ກວ້າງທີ່ສຸດ, ລາຍຊື່ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄວທີ່ສຸດ, ແລະ ຄ່າທໍານຽມການຊື້ຂາຍຕ່ໍາສຸດໃນຕະຫຼາດ. ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ MEXC ດຽວນີ້ເພື່ອສຳຜັດກັບສະພາບຄ່ອງອັນດັບຕົ້ນໆ ແລະ ຄ່າທຳນຽມທີ່ແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ສຸດໃນຕະຫຼາດ!

Lux SideQuests ການ​ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ລາ​ຄາ​ (USD)

Lux SideQuests (LSQ) ມື້ອື່ນ ອາທິດUSDໜ້າ ຫຼື ເດືອນໜ້າຈະມີມູນຄ່າເທົ່າໃດ? ຊັບສິນຂອງທ່ານ Lux SideQuests (LSQ) ຈະມີມູນຄ່າເທົ່າໃດໃນປີ 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, ຫຼື ແມ້ກະທັ້ງ 10 ຫຼື 20 ປີຈາກນີ້? ໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງມືການຄາດເດົາລາຄາຂອງພວກເຮົາເພື່ອຄົ້ນຫາທັງການຄາດຄະເນໄລຍະສັ້ນ ແລະ ໄລຍະຍາວສໍາລັບLux SideQuests.

ກວດເບິ່ງການLux SideQuestsຄາດເດົາລາຄາດຽວນີ້!

LSQ ກັບສະກຸນເງິນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ

Lux SideQuests (LSQ) Tokenomics

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຂອງ tokennomics ຂອງLux SideQuests (LSQ) ຈະໃຫ້ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈເລິກເຊິ່ງກ່ຽວກັບມູນຄ່າໄລຍະຍາວ ແລະ ທ່າແຮງການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຂອງມັນ. ຈາກການແຈກຢາຍໂທເຄັນກັບການຄຸ້ມຄອງການສະຫນອງ Tokenomics ເປີດເຜີຍໂຄງສ້າງຫຼັກຂອງເສດຖະກິດຂອງໂຄງການ. ຮຽນຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບ tokennomics ທີ່ສົມບູນແບບຂອງໂທເຄັນ LSQ ດຽວນີ້!

ຜູ້ຄົນຍັງຖາມວ່າ: ຄຳຖາມອື່ນໆກ່ຽວກັບ Lux SideQuests(LSQ)

ມື້ນີ້ມີLux SideQuests (LSQ) ຄ່າເທົ່າໃດ?
ລາຄາສົດ LSQແມ່ນUSDໄດ້ຮັບ 0 USDການປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງດ້ວຍຂໍ້ມູນຕະຫຼາດຫຼ້າສຸດ.
ລາຄາLSQປະຈຸບັນUSDແມ່ນຫຍັງ?
ລາ​ຄາ​ໃນ​LSQປະ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​USDແມ່ນ$ 0. ລອງໃຊ້ຕົວແປງ MEXC ສຳລັບການປ່ຽນໂທເຄັນທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດແມ່ນຫຍັງLux SideQuests?
ມູນ​ຄ່າ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ​ຂອງLSQ​ແມ່ນ​$ 217.49K USD. ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ = ລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ປະລິມານການໄຫຼວຽນ. ຊີ້ບອກມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ແລະ ການຈັດອັນດັບຂອງໂທເຄັນ.
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນແມ່ນຫຍັງLSQ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນLSQແມ່ນ 1.00B USD.
ລາຄາສູງສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ (ATH) ແມ່ນຫຍັງLSQ?
LSQ ບັນລຸລາຄາ ATH ຂອງ 0 USD.
ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ (ATL) ແມ່ນຫຍັງLSQ?
LSQຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຫັນລາຄາຂອງ ATL ຢູ່ 0 USD.
ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍແມ່ນເທົ່າໃດLSQ?
ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍສົດ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງສໍາລັບການLSQແມ່ນ-- USD.
ປີນີ້LSQຈະສູງຂຶ້ນບໍ?
LSQ ອາດ​ຈະ​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ປີ​ນີ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ສະພາບ​ການ​ຕະຫຼາດ ​ແລະ ການ​ພັດທະນາ​ໂຄງການ. ກວດເບິ່ງLSQການ​ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ລາ​ຄາ​ຂອງພວກເຮົາສໍາລັບການວິເຄາະໃນຄວາມເລິກຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.
ອັບເດດໜ້າຫຼ້າສຸດ:2025-11-04 16:33:51 (UTC+8)

Lux SideQuests (LSQ) ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາທີ່ສໍາຄັນ

ເວລາ (UTC+8)ປະເພດຂໍ້ມູນ
11-04 05:28:00ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million
11-04 03:53:00ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $14.8 million last week, with trading volume reaching $10 billion
11-03 17:18:56ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
Data: October DEX spot trading volume hits all-time high, CEX spot trading volume reaches highest level since January this year
11-02 15:42:00ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
The total market cap of stablecoins decreased by 0.45% over the past week, still maintaining above $300 billion
11-01 15:13:00ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
Bitcoin's October monthly candle closed down 3.69%, marking the third declining October in history
11-01 13:14:00ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
Crypto market shows slight warming, all three major U.S. stock indices record at least six consecutive monthly gains

ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ

ລາຄາສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລແມ່ນຂຶ້ນກັບຄວາມສ່ຽງຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ຄວາມຜັນຜວນຂອງລາຄາສູງ. ທ່ານຄວນລົງທຶນໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຜະລິດຕະພັນທີ່ທ່ານຄຸ້ນເຄີຍກັບ ແລະ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານເຂົ້າໃຈຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ. ທ່ານ​ຄວນ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງ​ປະ​ສົບ​ການ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​, ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເງິນ​, ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ ແລະ ​ຄວາມ​ທົນ​ທານ​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ ແລະ ​ປຶກ​ສາ​ຫາ​ລື​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເງິນ​ເປັນ​ເອ​ກະ​ລາດ​ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ໃດໆ​. ເອກະສານນີ້ບໍ່ຄວນຖືກແປເປັນຄໍາແນະນໍາທາງດ້ານການເງິນ. ການປະຕິບັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາບໍ່ແມ່ນຕົວຊີ້ວັດທີ່ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຂອງການປະຕິບັດໃນອະນາຄົດ. ມູນຄ່າຂອງການລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານສາມາດຫຼຸດລົງເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນກັບການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ທ່ານອາດຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄືນຈໍານວນເງິນທີ່ທ່ານລົງທຶນ. ທ່ານມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ sole ສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການສູນເສຍໃດໆທີ່ອາດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ກະລຸນາເບິ່ງເງື່ອນໄຂການນໍາໃຊ້ ແລະ ຄໍາເຕືອນຄວາມສ່ຽງຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ກະລຸນາຮັບຊາບວ່າຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລ ທີ່ກ່າວມາຂ້າງເທິງທີ່ນໍາສະເໜີຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ (ເຊັ່ນ: ລາຄາໃນປັດຈຸບັນຂອງມັນ) ແມ່ນອີງໃສ່ແຫຼ່ງຂໍ້ມູນພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. ພວກມັນຖືກນໍາສະເໜີໃຫ້ທ່ານໃນ "ຕາມທີ່" ພື້ນຖານ ແລະ ສໍາລັບຈຸດປະສົງຂໍ້ມູນເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ໂດຍບໍ່ມີການເປັນຕົວແທນຫຼືການຮັບປະກັນໃດໆ. ລິ້ງທີ່ສະໜອງໃຫ້ກັບເວັບໄຊທ໌ພາກສ່ວນທີສາມແມ່ນບໍ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງ MEXC. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ຄວາມໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື ແລະ ຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງຂອງເວັບໄຊພາກສ່ວນທີສາມດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ເນື້ອຫາຂອງພວກມັນ.

