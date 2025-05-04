Lunyr ລາຄາ (LUN)
ລາຄາສົດຂອງ Lunyr (LUN) ມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນ 0.00918433USD. ມັນມີອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຂອງ $ 24.83KUSD. LUN ຖຶງ USD ລາຄາໄດ້ຖືກປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງ.
ປະສິດທິພາບຕະຫຼາດLunyrຫຼັກ:
- ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງແມ່ນ -- USD
- Lunyr ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາໃນມື້ແມ່ນ --
- ມັນມີການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ 2.70M USD
ຮັບການອັບເດດລາຄາຕາມເວລາຈິງLUN ຖຶງ USD ຂອງລາຄາໃນ MEXC. ຕິດຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະຕະຫຼາດ. ມັນເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈການຊື້ຂາຍທີ່ສະຫຼາດໃນຕະຫຼາດສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລທີ່ມີຄວາມໄວ.LUN MEXC ແມ່ນແພລດຟອມໄປເຖິງຂອງທ່ານສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ Lunyr ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ 0.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງLunyr ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.0004607989.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Lunyr ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.0022840078.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Lunyr ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
|ໄລຍະເວລາ
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
|ມື້ນີ້
|$ 0
|--
|30 ມື້
|$ -0.0004607989
|-5.01%
|60 ວັນ
|$ -0.0022840078
|-24.86%
|90 ວັນ
|$ 0
|--
ຄົ້ນພົບການວິເຄາະລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງ Lunyr: ລໍາດັບຕໍ່າ ແລະ ສູງ 24ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ATH ແລະ ການປ່ຽນແປງປະຈໍາວັນ:
--
--
-0.41%
ເຈາະລຶກສະຖິຕິຕະຫຼາດ: ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານ 24h ແລະ ການສະໜອງ:
Lunyr (pronounced Lunar), however, is one of the most unique implementations of blockchain yet, aiming to be a decentralized, and peer-to-peer knowledge database, aka the “Blockchain-based Wikipedia”. It strives to be the most innovative and comprehensive source of knowledge in domains like crypto projects, technology, finance, law, investment, and more, on the web. The cofounders of Lunyr are Arnold Pham, Andrew Tran, and Christopher Smith. The Lunyr ICO ended on 26th April 2017, with around USD 0.3 million in capital being generated. The open beta was then launched on 30th January 2018. It is based on the Ethereum network. The reward system which enables writers to earn rewards for authoring articles was also launched at the same time, allowing writers to earn LUN coins in exchange for quality pieces. Initially, Lunyr will mostly focus on the world of cryptocurrencies and related domains, with emphasis on up and coming projects. After an active and dedicated community of readers and writers is developed, Lunyr will branch into other areas such as science and technology, investment, finance, etc. Lunyr is unique in its vision, and usage of the blockchain technology in order to provide a comprehensive, decentralised, crowdsource, and peer-reviewed vault of knowledge, open and free to everyone. Lunyr aims to not only be a knowledge encyclopedia for the web, but also intends to enhance the blockchain technology by giving DApps (Decentralised Applications) the ability to tap into the knowledge base and access real-time data. This innovative feature can be used in applications ranging from Virtual Reality to Artificial Intelligence. The decentralised and peer-to-peer nature of Lunyr allows all content on the knowledge-base to be free from manipulation, and censorship. Since all submissions are peer-reviewed by the community, the chances of incorrect or dubious data making its way onto the encyclopedia are very low.
