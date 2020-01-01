The MERC allows customers of Liquid Mercury to create discounts on their Liquid Mercury invoices via the “Discount Farming Staking Program” (see the Liquid Mercury website). Discount Farmers (the MERC holder who stakes) produce monthly discounts called “Element Tokens” (ETs) based on the number of MERCs staked. ETs produced monthly by the Discount Farmer can be applied to your invoice if you are a customer or traded for cash equivalents in a private secondary market, where Liquid Mercury customers and ET holders (non-customer MERC holders) can meet to buy/sell ETs.