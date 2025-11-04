Laura AI ລາຄາ (LAURA)
Laura AI (LAURA) ລາຄາທີ່ໃຊ້ເວລາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງແມ່ນ --. ໃນໄລຍະ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, LAURAມີການເຄື່ອນໄຫວການຊື້ຂາຍລະຫວ່າງລະດັບຕໍ່າສຸດ$ 0 ແລະ ລະດັບສູງຂອງຕະຫຼາດ$ 0, ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ. LAURAລາຄາທີ່ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາແມ່ນ$ 0.02523582, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດແມ່ນ$ 0.
ໃນແງ່ຂອງການປະຕິບັດໄລຍະສັ້ນ, LAURAມີການປ່ຽນແປງ--ໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, --24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ແລະ -2.87%7 ມື້. ຂໍ້ມູນນີ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານເຫັນພາບລວມໄວຂອງແນວໂນ້ມລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ນະໂຍບາຍດ້ານຕະຫຼາດໃນ MEXC.
ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນແມ່ນກັບປະລິມານLaura AIການຊື້ຂາຍ$ 5.93K 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງຂອງ --. ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງLAURAແມ່ນ1.00Bກັບການສະຫນອງທັງຫມົດເທົ່າກັບ1000000000.0. ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ (FDV) ແມ່ນ$ 5.93K.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ Laura AI ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ 0.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງLaura AI ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Laura AI ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Laura AI ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
|ມື້ນີ້
|$ 0
|30 ມື້
|$ 0
|-17.04%
|60 ວັນ
|$ 0
|-99.93%
|90 ວັນ
|$ 0
AI Powered Pathfinder Find the best route with | Ai Powered Pathfinder
Laura Aggregator is built on a unique architecture with a pathfinder algorithm. Our unique algorithm's structure can be developed, re-programmed, and has self-learning capabilities.
Pathfinder Structure: 01. Max Output Equation
A mathematical equation is created to get the maximum output from the integrated liquidity providers. The result of this equation gives the best received amount.
It creates an equation in accordance with the pathfinder route finding structure by controlling all liquidity pools. This equation is not fixed, it changes itself according to the terms and conditions. Therefore, it uses many data types as input.
All required data is instantly accessed and converted to High Conversion Argument (HCA). This converted data is sent to the max output equation.
The data needed to solve the equation are provided. It is then finalized using the HCA module powered by artificial intelligence. It is then forwarded to the next step to find the max output figure.
It searches and finds all possible routes between two tokens and filters out unnecessary routes by filtering within certain criteria.
Pathfinder, which is prepared to take a maximum of 5 tokens between the input token and the output token, performs a filtering to reduce the almost infinite number of outputs. It eliminates very low liquidity pools, identifies tokens that can be matched between them, and prepares them to offer a multiple path.
All obtained data and formulas are sent to AI powered pathfinder algorithm.
All data is assembled at this stage. After many calculations and formula analysis, it brings together the scattered data and creates the data needed to confirm the swap transaction.
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຂອງ tokennomics ຂອງLaura AI (LAURA) ຈະໃຫ້ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈເລິກເຊິ່ງກ່ຽວກັບມູນຄ່າໄລຍະຍາວ ແລະ ທ່າແຮງການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຂອງມັນ. ຈາກການແຈກຢາຍໂທເຄັນກັບການຄຸ້ມຄອງການສະຫນອງ Tokenomics ເປີດເຜີຍໂຄງສ້າງຫຼັກຂອງເສດຖະກິດຂອງໂຄງການ. ຮຽນຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບ tokennomics ທີ່ສົມບູນແບບຂອງໂທເຄັນ LAURA ດຽວນີ້!
