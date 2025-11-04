ແລກປ່ຽນDEX+
ລາຄາສົດLaura AIຂອງມື້ນີ້0 USD. ຕິດຕາມການອັບເດດLAURAລາຄາໃນເວລາUSD ຈິງ, ຕາຕະລາງສົດ, ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ແລະ ອື່ນໆອີກ. ສຳຫຼວດແນວLAURAໂນ້ມລາຄາຢູ່ MEXC ໄດ້ຢ່າງງ່າຍດາຍດຽວນີ້.

ຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມກ່ຽວກັບ LAURA

LAURA ຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາ

ແມ່ນຫຍັງ LAURA

LAURA ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ:

LAURA Tokenomics

LAURA ການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ

ໂລໂກ້ Laura AI

Laura AI ລາຄາ (LAURA)

ບໍ່ມີລາຍຊື່

1 LAURA ເຖິງUSDລາຄາສົດ:

--
----
0.00%1D
mexc
ຂໍ້ມູນໂທເຄັນນີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ.
USD
Laura AI (LAURA) ຕາຕະລາງລາຄາສົດ
ອັບເດດໜ້າຫຼ້າສຸດ:2025-11-04 19:27:38 (UTC+8)

Laura AI (LAURA)ຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາ(USD)

ຊ່ວງ​ລາ​ຄາ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ 24 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
ຕໍ່າກວ່າ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
ສູງກວ່າ 24H

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.02523582
$ 0.02523582$ 0.02523582

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

-2.87%

-2.87%

Laura AI (LAURA) ລາ​ຄາ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ແທ້​ຈິງ​ແມ່ນ --. ໃນໄລຍະ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, LAURAມີການເຄື່ອນໄຫວການຊື້ຂາຍລະຫວ່າງລະດັບຕໍ່າສຸດ$ 0 ແລະ ລະດັບສູງຂອງຕະຫຼາດ$ 0, ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ. LAURAລາຄາທີ່ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາແມ່ນ$ 0.02523582, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດແມ່ນ$ 0.

ໃນແງ່ຂອງການປະຕິບັດໄລຍະສັ້ນ, LAURAມີການປ່ຽນແປງ--ໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, --24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ແລະ -2.87%7 ມື້. ຂໍ້ມູນນີ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານເຫັນພາບລວມໄວຂອງແນວໂນ້ມລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ນະໂຍບາຍດ້ານຕະຫຼາດໃນ MEXC.

Laura AI (LAURA) ຂໍ້ມູນການຕະຫຼາດ

$ 5.93K
$ 5.93K$ 5.93K

--
----

$ 5.93K
$ 5.93K$ 5.93K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນແມ່ນກັບປະລິມານLaura AIການຊື້ຂາຍ$ 5.93K 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງຂອງ --. ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງLAURAແມ່ນ1.00Bກັບການສະຫນອງທັງຫມົດເທົ່າກັບ1000000000.0. ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ (FDV) ແມ່ນ$ 5.93K.

Laura AI (LAURA) ປະຫວັດລາຄາ USD

ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ Laura AI ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ 0.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງLaura AI ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Laura AI ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Laura AI ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.

ໄລຍະເວລາປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
ມື້ນີ້$ 0--
30 ມື້$ 0-17.04%
60 ວັນ$ 0-99.93%
90 ວັນ$ 0--

ແມ່ນຫຍັງ Laura AI (LAURA)

AI Powered Pathfinder Find the best route with | Ai Powered Pathfinder

Laura Aggregator is built on a unique architecture with a pathfinder algorithm. Our unique algorithm's structure can be developed, re-programmed, and has self-learning capabilities.

Pathfinder Structure: 01. Max Output Equation

A mathematical equation is created to get the maximum output from the integrated liquidity providers. The result of this equation gives the best received amount.

It creates an equation in accordance with the pathfinder route finding structure by controlling all liquidity pools. This equation is not fixed, it changes itself according to the terms and conditions. Therefore, it uses many data types as input.

  1. HCA Data Processing

All required data is instantly accessed and converted to High Conversion Argument (HCA). This converted data is sent to the max output equation.

The data needed to solve the equation are provided. It is then finalized using the HCA module powered by artificial intelligence. It is then forwarded to the next step to find the max output figure.

  1. Find All Paths

It searches and finds all possible routes between two tokens and filters out unnecessary routes by filtering within certain criteria.

Pathfinder, which is prepared to take a maximum of 5 tokens between the input token and the output token, performs a filtering to reduce the almost infinite number of outputs. It eliminates very low liquidity pools, identifies tokens that can be matched between them, and prepares them to offer a multiple path.

  1. Laura Pathfinder: Assemble

All obtained data and formulas are sent to AI powered pathfinder algorithm.

All data is assembled at this stage. After many calculations and formula analysis, it brings together the scattered data and creates the data needed to confirm the swap transaction.

MEXC ແມ່ນການແລກປ່ຽນສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອນຊັ້ນນໍາທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມໄວ້ວາງໃຈຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 10 ລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ. ມີຊື່ສຽງເປັນການແລກປ່ຽນທີ່ມີການຄັດເລືອກໂທເຄັນ ທີ່ກວ້າງທີ່ສຸດ, ລາຍຊື່ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄວທີ່ສຸດ, ແລະ ຄ່າທໍານຽມການຊື້ຂາຍຕ່ໍາສຸດໃນຕະຫຼາດ. ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ MEXC ດຽວນີ້ເພື່ອສຳຜັດກັບສະພາບຄ່ອງອັນດັບຕົ້ນໆ ແລະ ຄ່າທຳນຽມທີ່ແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ສຸດໃນຕະຫຼາດ!

Laura AI (LAURA) ຊັບພະຍາກອນ

ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ

Laura AI ການ​ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ລາ​ຄາ​ (USD)

Laura AI (LAURA) ມື້ອື່ນ ອາທິດUSDໜ້າ ຫຼື ເດືອນໜ້າຈະມີມູນຄ່າເທົ່າໃດ? ຊັບສິນຂອງທ່ານ Laura AI (LAURA) ຈະມີມູນຄ່າເທົ່າໃດໃນປີ 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, ຫຼື ແມ້ກະທັ້ງ 10 ຫຼື 20 ປີຈາກນີ້? ໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງມືການຄາດເດົາລາຄາຂອງພວກເຮົາເພື່ອຄົ້ນຫາທັງການຄາດຄະເນໄລຍະສັ້ນ ແລະ ໄລຍະຍາວສໍາລັບLaura AI.

ກວດເບິ່ງການLaura AIຄາດເດົາລາຄາດຽວນີ້!

LAURA ກັບສະກຸນເງິນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ

Laura AI (LAURA) Tokenomics

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຂອງ tokennomics ຂອງLaura AI (LAURA) ຈະໃຫ້ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈເລິກເຊິ່ງກ່ຽວກັບມູນຄ່າໄລຍະຍາວ ແລະ ທ່າແຮງການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຂອງມັນ. ຈາກການແຈກຢາຍໂທເຄັນກັບການຄຸ້ມຄອງການສະຫນອງ Tokenomics ເປີດເຜີຍໂຄງສ້າງຫຼັກຂອງເສດຖະກິດຂອງໂຄງການ. ຮຽນຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບ tokennomics ທີ່ສົມບູນແບບຂອງໂທເຄັນ LAURA ດຽວນີ້!

ຜູ້ຄົນຍັງຖາມວ່າ: ຄຳຖາມອື່ນໆກ່ຽວກັບ Laura AI(LAURA)

ມື້ນີ້ມີLaura AI (LAURA) ຄ່າເທົ່າໃດ?
ລາຄາສົດ LAURAແມ່ນUSDໄດ້ຮັບ 0 USDການປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງດ້ວຍຂໍ້ມູນຕະຫຼາດຫຼ້າສຸດ.
ລາຄາLAURAປະຈຸບັນUSDແມ່ນຫຍັງ?
ລາ​ຄາ​ໃນ​LAURAປະ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​USDແມ່ນ$ 0. ລອງໃຊ້ຕົວແປງ MEXC ສຳລັບການປ່ຽນໂທເຄັນທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດແມ່ນຫຍັງLaura AI?
ມູນ​ຄ່າ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ​ຂອງLAURA​ແມ່ນ​$ 5.93K USD. ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ = ລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ປະລິມານການໄຫຼວຽນ. ຊີ້ບອກມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ແລະ ການຈັດອັນດັບຂອງໂທເຄັນ.
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນແມ່ນຫຍັງLAURA?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນLAURAແມ່ນ 1.00B USD.
ລາຄາສູງສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ (ATH) ແມ່ນຫຍັງLAURA?
LAURA ບັນລຸລາຄາ ATH ຂອງ 0.02523582 USD.
ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ (ATL) ແມ່ນຫຍັງLAURA?
LAURAຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຫັນລາຄາຂອງ ATL ຢູ່ 0 USD.
ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍແມ່ນເທົ່າໃດLAURA?
ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍສົດ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງສໍາລັບການLAURAແມ່ນ-- USD.
ປີນີ້LAURAຈະສູງຂຶ້ນບໍ?
LAURA ອາດ​ຈະ​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ປີ​ນີ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ສະພາບ​ການ​ຕະຫຼາດ ​ແລະ ການ​ພັດທະນາ​ໂຄງການ. ກວດເບິ່ງLAURAການ​ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ລາ​ຄາ​ຂອງພວກເຮົາສໍາລັບການວິເຄາະໃນຄວາມເລິກຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.
ອັບເດດໜ້າຫຼ້າສຸດ:2025-11-04 19:27:38 (UTC+8)

Laura AI (LAURA) ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາທີ່ສໍາຄັນ

ເວລາ (UTC+8)ປະເພດຂໍ້ມູນ
11-04 05:28:00ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million
11-04 03:53:00ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $14.8 million last week, with trading volume reaching $10 billion
11-03 17:18:56ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
Data: October DEX spot trading volume hits all-time high, CEX spot trading volume reaches highest level since January this year
11-02 15:42:00ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
The total market cap of stablecoins decreased by 0.45% over the past week, still maintaining above $300 billion
11-01 15:13:00ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
Bitcoin's October monthly candle closed down 3.69%, marking the third declining October in history
11-01 13:14:00ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
Crypto market shows slight warming, all three major U.S. stock indices record at least six consecutive monthly gains

ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ

ລາຄາສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລແມ່ນຂຶ້ນກັບຄວາມສ່ຽງຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ຄວາມຜັນຜວນຂອງລາຄາສູງ. ທ່ານຄວນລົງທຶນໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຜະລິດຕະພັນທີ່ທ່ານຄຸ້ນເຄີຍກັບ ແລະ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານເຂົ້າໃຈຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ. ທ່ານ​ຄວນ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງ​ປະ​ສົບ​ການ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​, ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເງິນ​, ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ ແລະ ​ຄວາມ​ທົນ​ທານ​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ ແລະ ​ປຶກ​ສາ​ຫາ​ລື​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເງິນ​ເປັນ​ເອ​ກະ​ລາດ​ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ໃດໆ​. ເອກະສານນີ້ບໍ່ຄວນຖືກແປເປັນຄໍາແນະນໍາທາງດ້ານການເງິນ. ການປະຕິບັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາບໍ່ແມ່ນຕົວຊີ້ວັດທີ່ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຂອງການປະຕິບັດໃນອະນາຄົດ. ມູນຄ່າຂອງການລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານສາມາດຫຼຸດລົງເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນກັບການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ທ່ານອາດຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄືນຈໍານວນເງິນທີ່ທ່ານລົງທຶນ. ທ່ານມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ sole ສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການສູນເສຍໃດໆທີ່ອາດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ກະລຸນາເບິ່ງເງື່ອນໄຂການນໍາໃຊ້ ແລະ ຄໍາເຕືອນຄວາມສ່ຽງຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ກະລຸນາຮັບຊາບວ່າຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລ ທີ່ກ່າວມາຂ້າງເທິງທີ່ນໍາສະເໜີຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ (ເຊັ່ນ: ລາຄາໃນປັດຈຸບັນຂອງມັນ) ແມ່ນອີງໃສ່ແຫຼ່ງຂໍ້ມູນພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. ພວກມັນຖືກນໍາສະເໜີໃຫ້ທ່ານໃນ "ຕາມທີ່" ພື້ນຖານ ແລະ ສໍາລັບຈຸດປະສົງຂໍ້ມູນເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ໂດຍບໍ່ມີການເປັນຕົວແທນຫຼືການຮັບປະກັນໃດໆ. ລິ້ງທີ່ສະໜອງໃຫ້ກັບເວັບໄຊທ໌ພາກສ່ວນທີສາມແມ່ນບໍ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງ MEXC. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ຄວາມໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື ແລະ ຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງຂອງເວັບໄຊພາກສ່ວນທີສາມດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ເນື້ອຫາຂອງພວກມັນ.

