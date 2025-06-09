Jigsaw USD ລາຄາ (JUSD)
ລາຄາສົດຂອງ Jigsaw USD (JUSD) ມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນ 0.998668USD. ມັນມີອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຂອງ $ 487.52KUSD. JUSD ຖຶງ USD ລາຄາໄດ້ຖືກປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງ.
ປະສິດທິພາບຕະຫຼາດJigsaw USDຫຼັກ:
- ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງແມ່ນ -- USD
- Jigsaw USD ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາໃນມື້ແມ່ນ --
- ມັນມີການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ 488.17K USD
ຮັບການອັບເດດລາຄາຕາມເວລາຈິງJUSD ຖຶງ USD ຂອງລາຄາໃນ MEXC. ຕິດຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະຕະຫຼາດ. ມັນເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈການຊື້ຂາຍທີ່ສະຫຼາດໃນຕະຫຼາດສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລທີ່ມີຄວາມໄວ.JUSD MEXC ແມ່ນແພລດຟອມໄປເຖິງຂອງທ່ານສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ Jigsaw USD ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ 0.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງJigsaw USD ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.0021779950.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Jigsaw USD ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Jigsaw USD ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
|ໄລຍະເວລາ
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
|ມື້ນີ້
|$ 0
|--
|30 ມື້
|$ -0.0021779950
|-0.21%
|60 ວັນ
|$ 0
|--
|90 ວັນ
|$ 0
|--
ຄົ້ນພົບການວິເຄາະລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງ Jigsaw USD: ລໍາດັບຕໍ່າ ແລະ ສູງ 24ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ATH ແລະ ການປ່ຽນແປງປະຈໍາວັນ:
--
--
-0.21%
ເຈາະລຶກສະຖິຕິຕະຫຼາດ: ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານ 24h ແລະ ການສະໜອງ:
Jigsaw Finance is a DeFi protocol focused on dynamic collateral management and stablecoin issuance. The platform introduces a CDP (Collateralized Debt Position)-based system that allows users to deposit a variety of supported cryptoassets as collateral to mint the protocol’s native stablecoin, jUSD. Jigsaw Finance is designed to increase composability within the DeFi ecosystem. Unlike traditional CDP systems where collateral remains locked until debt repayment, Jigsaw enables users to dynamically reallocate their collateral across whitelisted protocols. This functionality allows users to pursue optimal yield opportunities while maintaining active debt positions. Supported collateral types can be moved into yield-optimizing platforms, liquidity pools, or lending markets without requiring loan closure. The minting process allows users to borrow jUSD against eligible collateral at a protocol-defined Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio, depending on the specific asset. A minting fee applies upon creation of each debt position. Once minted, jUSD can be used within the Jigsaw ecosystem for various financial strategies, such as looping, liquidity provision, or leveraged exposure to underlying assets. Borrowing activity is governed by parameters including maximum LTV ratios, borrowing interest rates, and liquidation thresholds to maintain systemic stability. Health ratios are continuously monitored, and users whose positions fall below minimum collateral requirements are subject to liquidation mechanisms designed to protect the solvency of the protocol. Jigsaw Finance integrates with external yield platforms such as Pendle, Spectra, Reservoir, and others, allowing users to deposit their collateral into third-party venues while maintaining their borrowing capacity. This structure optimizes capital efficiency, as users can generate yield on their collateral without sacrificing liquidity access. In addition to core integrations, Jigsaw extends composability by partnering with leading protocols including Aave, Dinero, Fluid, Nucleus, Elixir, Usual, and EtherFi pools. Users can redeploy collateral across these whitelisted DeFi protocols to maximize yield potential. Jigsaw also supports seamless collateral asset swapping without requiring debt repayment. Users can swap between collateralized assets (e.g., BTC ↔️ ETH or USDC ↔️ USDe) while keeping their CDP positions intact. This enhances flexibility and enables users to adjust their strategies dynamically as market conditions change. The stablecoin jUSD is pegged to the U.S. dollar and is backed by overcollateralized debt positions. It is designed for use within DeFi applications, including payments, trading, liquidity mining, and additional yield farming opportunities, offering a stable and predictable unit of account. All collateral deposited through Jigsaw flows directly into partner protocols, enhancing liquidity and value within their ecosystems. By combining dynamic collateral management, stablecoin issuance, and deep DeFi integrations, Jigsaw Finance offers users a flexible framework for capital optimization and yield generation.
ລາຄາສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລແມ່ນຂຶ້ນກັບຄວາມສ່ຽງຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ຄວາມຜັນຜວນຂອງລາຄາສູງ. ທ່ານຄວນລົງທຶນໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຜະລິດຕະພັນທີ່ທ່ານຄຸ້ນເຄີຍກັບ ແລະ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານເຂົ້າໃຈຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ. ທ່ານຄວນພິຈາລະນາລະມັດລະວັງປະສົບການການລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານ, ສະຖານະການທາງດ້ານການເງິນ, ຈຸດປະສົງການລົງທຶນ ແລະ ຄວາມທົນທານຕໍ່ຄວາມສ່ຽງ ແລະ ປຶກສາຫາລືທາງດ້ານການເງິນເປັນເອກະລາດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນໃດໆ. ເອກະສານນີ້ບໍ່ຄວນຖືກແປເປັນຄໍາແນະນໍາທາງດ້ານການເງິນ. ການປະຕິບັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາບໍ່ແມ່ນຕົວຊີ້ວັດທີ່ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຂອງການປະຕິບັດໃນອະນາຄົດ. ມູນຄ່າຂອງການລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານສາມາດຫຼຸດລົງເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນກັບການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ທ່ານອາດຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄືນຈໍານວນເງິນທີ່ທ່ານລົງທຶນ. ທ່ານມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ sole ສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການສູນເສຍໃດໆທີ່ອາດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ກະລຸນາເບິ່ງເງື່ອນໄຂການນໍາໃຊ້ ແລະ ຄໍາເຕືອນຄວາມສ່ຽງຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ກະລຸນາຮັບຊາບວ່າຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລ ທີ່ກ່າວມາຂ້າງເທິງທີ່ນໍາສະເໜີຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ (ເຊັ່ນ: ລາຄາໃນປັດຈຸບັນຂອງມັນ) ແມ່ນອີງໃສ່ແຫຼ່ງຂໍ້ມູນພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. ພວກມັນຖືກນໍາສະເໜີໃຫ້ທ່ານໃນ "ຕາມທີ່" ພື້ນຖານ ແລະ ສໍາລັບຈຸດປະສົງຂໍ້ມູນເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ໂດຍບໍ່ມີການເປັນຕົວແທນຫຼືການຮັບປະກັນໃດໆ. ລິ້ງທີ່ສະໜອງໃຫ້ກັບເວັບໄຊທ໌ພາກສ່ວນທີສາມແມ່ນບໍ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງ MEXC. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ຄວາມໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື ແລະ ຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງຂອງເວັບໄຊພາກສ່ວນທີສາມດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ເນື້ອຫາຂອງພວກມັນ.
