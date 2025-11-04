JELLY TIME ລາຄາ (JELLY)
JELLY TIME (JELLY) ລາຄາທີ່ໃຊ້ເວລາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງແມ່ນ --. ໃນໄລຍະ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, JELLYມີການເຄື່ອນໄຫວການຊື້ຂາຍລະຫວ່າງລະດັບຕໍ່າສຸດ$ 0 ແລະ ລະດັບສູງຂອງຕະຫຼາດ$ 0, ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ. JELLYລາຄາທີ່ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາແມ່ນ$ 0.0015406, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດແມ່ນ$ 0.
ໃນແງ່ຂອງການປະຕິບັດໄລຍະສັ້ນ, JELLYມີການປ່ຽນແປງ+0.94%ໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, +13.14%24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ແລະ -21.00%7 ມື້. ຂໍ້ມູນນີ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານເຫັນພາບລວມໄວຂອງແນວໂນ້ມລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ນະໂຍບາຍດ້ານຕະຫຼາດໃນ MEXC.
ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນແມ່ນກັບປະລິມານJELLY TIMEການຊື້ຂາຍ$ 16.59K 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງຂອງ --. ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງJELLYແມ່ນ999.64Mກັບການສະຫນອງທັງຫມົດເທົ່າກັບ999641261.742202. ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ (FDV) ແມ່ນ$ 16.59K.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ JELLY TIME ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ 0.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງJELLY TIME ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ JELLY TIME ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ JELLY TIME ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
|ໄລຍະເວລາ
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
|ມື້ນີ້
|$ 0
|+13.14%
|30 ມື້
|$ 0
|-41.51%
|60 ວັນ
|$ 0
|-97.48%
|90 ວັນ
|$ 0
|--
Peanut Butter Jelly Time ($JELLY) is a community-driven cryptocurrency project inspired by one of the earliest and most recognizable internet memes. The origin of the meme dates back to 2001, when a short Flash animation of a cartoon banana dancing to the 1996 song “Peanut Butter Jelly Time” by The Buckwheat Boyz began circulating online. Initially shared on personal websites and niche communities, it gained massive popularity on early internet platforms such as eBaum’s World, Newgrounds, AlbinoBlacksheep, and YTMND. The looping animation, combined with the repetitive and absurd lyrics, made it a defining example of early internet humor and one of the first memes to achieve widespread recognition.
The $JELLY project is designed around collective ownership, community governance, and cultural preservation. By leveraging the meme’s high recognizability and nostalgic appeal, $JELLY aims to unite participants who share an appreciation for internet history and meme culture. The project operates as a decentralized, community-led initiative, with token holders empowered to influence project direction, creative output, and collaborations.
$JELLY is more than a token; it is a cultural artifact on-chain. Its design incorporates the ethos of Web3—permissionless participation, transparent governance, and open creative collaboration—while maintaining the playful spirit of the original meme. The token serves as a medium for digital collectibles, meme-based media initiatives, and cross-community partnerships. Future development plans include the integration of $JELLY into meme-related content, online events, NFT collections, and collaborative marketing campaigns with other crypto projects.
The cultural footprint of Peanut Butter Jelly Time extends beyond internet forums and Flash animation websites. The meme has appeared in mainstream media, most notably in the Family Guy episode “The Courtship of Stewie’s Father” (Season 4, Episode 16, aired November 20, 2005), where the character Brian dresses as the banana to cheer up Peter. The meme was also popular during the MySpace era, often embedded in user profiles and blog posts, further cementing its role in early social media culture. Its enduring appeal lies in its simplicity, absurdity, and the shared nostalgia it evokes for those who experienced the early days of the internet.
The project’s roadmap emphasizes sustainable growth and active community involvement. Key goals include:
Encouraging creative contributions from the community in the form of artwork, videos, and memes.
Hosting community-driven contests, events, and social media campaigns to maintain engagement.
Preserving and documenting internet culture through archival efforts and educational content.
$JELLY operates on the principle that strong communities drive lasting value. By grounding the project in a cultural phenomenon that has already demonstrated global reach, the team aims to create a space where humor, history, and blockchain innovation intersect.
ລາຄາສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລແມ່ນຂຶ້ນກັບຄວາມສ່ຽງຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ຄວາມຜັນຜວນຂອງລາຄາສູງ. ທ່ານຄວນລົງທຶນໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຜະລິດຕະພັນທີ່ທ່ານຄຸ້ນເຄີຍກັບ ແລະ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານເຂົ້າໃຈຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ. ທ່ານຄວນພິຈາລະນາລະມັດລະວັງປະສົບການການລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານ, ສະຖານະການທາງດ້ານການເງິນ, ຈຸດປະສົງການລົງທຶນ ແລະ ຄວາມທົນທານຕໍ່ຄວາມສ່ຽງ ແລະ ປຶກສາຫາລືທາງດ້ານການເງິນເປັນເອກະລາດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນໃດໆ. ເອກະສານນີ້ບໍ່ຄວນຖືກແປເປັນຄໍາແນະນໍາທາງດ້ານການເງິນ. ການປະຕິບັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາບໍ່ແມ່ນຕົວຊີ້ວັດທີ່ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຂອງການປະຕິບັດໃນອະນາຄົດ. ມູນຄ່າຂອງການລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານສາມາດຫຼຸດລົງເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນກັບການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ທ່ານອາດຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄືນຈໍານວນເງິນທີ່ທ່ານລົງທຶນ. ທ່ານມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ sole ສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການສູນເສຍໃດໆທີ່ອາດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ກະລຸນາເບິ່ງເງື່ອນໄຂການນໍາໃຊ້ ແລະ ຄໍາເຕືອນຄວາມສ່ຽງຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ກະລຸນາຮັບຊາບວ່າຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລ ທີ່ກ່າວມາຂ້າງເທິງທີ່ນໍາສະເໜີຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ (ເຊັ່ນ: ລາຄາໃນປັດຈຸບັນຂອງມັນ) ແມ່ນອີງໃສ່ແຫຼ່ງຂໍ້ມູນພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. ພວກມັນຖືກນໍາສະເໜີໃຫ້ທ່ານໃນ "ຕາມທີ່" ພື້ນຖານ ແລະ ສໍາລັບຈຸດປະສົງຂໍ້ມູນເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ໂດຍບໍ່ມີການເປັນຕົວແທນຫຼືການຮັບປະກັນໃດໆ. ລິ້ງທີ່ສະໜອງໃຫ້ກັບເວັບໄຊທ໌ພາກສ່ວນທີສາມແມ່ນບໍ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງ MEXC. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ຄວາມໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື ແລະ ຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງຂອງເວັບໄຊພາກສ່ວນທີສາມດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ເນື້ອຫາຂອງພວກມັນ.
