ຄົ້ນພົບຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈທີ່ສໍາຄັນກ່ຽວກັບ I wish I held (REGRET), ລວມທັງການສະຫນອງໂທເຄັນ, ຮູບແບບການແຜ່ກະຈາຍ ແລະ ຂໍ້ມູນຕະຫຼາດໃນເວລາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ.
I wish I held (REGRET) ຂໍ້ມູນ

I Wish I Held ($REGRET)

$REGRET is the ultimate token of reflection and resilience, born from the lessons of missed opportunities and fleeting moments in crypto. It serves as a reminder that persistence, patience, and belief in the journey are the keys to avoiding the pangs of regret.

The Vision $REGRET isn’t just a token; it’s a movement. It embodies the powerful realization that true success comes not from chasing every trend but from committing to a strategy and holding firm when doubt clouds judgment. It speaks to every trader, investor, and dreamer who has ever whispered, "I wish I held."

The Mission The $REGRET token aims to inspire the crypto community to embrace discipline, endure market turbulence, and trust in the long-term potential of their investments. By holding $REGRET, you're holding more than a token; you're holding a commitment to growth, learning, and seizing future opportunities.

Key Principles:

Persistence Pays: Highlighting the importance of consistency and a long-term mindset. No More "What Ifs": Empowering the community to act with conviction and avoid the pain of looking back with regret. Learning Through Reflection: Turning past mistakes into fuel for a more confident and determined future.

The $REGRET Narrative Crypto is full of "what ifs." $REGRET flips the script, offering a token that isn’t about missed chances but about owning your choices and making them count. Whether you’re here to HODL, learn, or inspire, $REGRET reminds us that the biggest regret isn’t what you did—it’s what you didn’t do.

Join the $REGRET movement and ensure your future self thanks you for the choices you make today. Persistence is key. Don’t just wish you held. Hold.

https://pump.fun/coin/9Lht1MHib4CV7R92wMkippu9wUNTpQjxTqhzeardpump

I wish I held (REGRET) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ

ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບI wish I held (REGRET), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ:
$ 6.07K
$ 6.07K$ 6.07K
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
$ 998.45M
$ 998.45M$ 998.45M
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
$ 998.45M
$ 998.45M$ 998.45M
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
$ 6.07K
$ 6.07K$ 6.07K
ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
ຕໍ່າສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
ລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

I wish I held (REGRET) Tokenomics: ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ວັດ​ແທກ​ທີ່​ສໍາ​ຄັນ ​ແລະ​ ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ການ​ນໍາ​ໃຊ້​

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ I wish I held (REGRET) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.

ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:

ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:

ຈໍາ​ນວນ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງREGRET ໂທເຄັນທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂື້ນ​ ຫຼື ​ຈະ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​.

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:

ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:

ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນREGRET ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.

FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):

ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.

ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:

ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?

ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.

ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.

FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.

ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈREGRET's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງREGRETໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!

REGRET ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ

ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງREGRET ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກREGRETເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.

ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ

ຂໍ້ມູນ Tokenomics ໃນຫນ້ານີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກແຫຼ່ງພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ. ກະລຸນາດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນຄ້ວາຢ່າງລະອຽດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນ.