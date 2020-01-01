I wish I held (REGRET) Tokenomics
I Wish I Held ($REGRET)
$REGRET is the ultimate token of reflection and resilience, born from the lessons of missed opportunities and fleeting moments in crypto. It serves as a reminder that persistence, patience, and belief in the journey are the keys to avoiding the pangs of regret.
The Vision $REGRET isn’t just a token; it’s a movement. It embodies the powerful realization that true success comes not from chasing every trend but from committing to a strategy and holding firm when doubt clouds judgment. It speaks to every trader, investor, and dreamer who has ever whispered, "I wish I held."
The Mission The $REGRET token aims to inspire the crypto community to embrace discipline, endure market turbulence, and trust in the long-term potential of their investments. By holding $REGRET, you're holding more than a token; you're holding a commitment to growth, learning, and seizing future opportunities.
Key Principles:
Persistence Pays: Highlighting the importance of consistency and a long-term mindset. No More "What Ifs": Empowering the community to act with conviction and avoid the pain of looking back with regret. Learning Through Reflection: Turning past mistakes into fuel for a more confident and determined future.
The $REGRET Narrative Crypto is full of "what ifs." $REGRET flips the script, offering a token that isn’t about missed chances but about owning your choices and making them count. Whether you’re here to HODL, learn, or inspire, $REGRET reminds us that the biggest regret isn’t what you did—it’s what you didn’t do.
Join the $REGRET movement and ensure your future self thanks you for the choices you make today. Persistence is key. Don’t just wish you held. Hold.
I wish I held (REGRET) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບI wish I held (REGRET), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
I wish I held (REGRET) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ I wish I held (REGRET) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງREGRET ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນREGRET ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈREGRET's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງREGRETໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
REGRET ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ
ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງREGRET ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກREGRETເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.
