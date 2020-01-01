Hanu Yokia (HANU) Tokenomics
Hanu Yokia (HANU) ຂໍ້ມູນ
$HANU is the first step of four in the Goji Cryptoverse that will allow for the creation of a vibrant ecosystem that sits at the foundation of a new enterprise. The Goji Crypto platform will allow businesses of all sizes to leverage the power of blockchain technology to fill the gaps in their current payment processing systems.
This project has a two sided coin. Our first and foremost is the community side. The Goji Crypto ecosystem will be driven by a diverse and highly motivated community. Similar to open-source and other collaborative projects, all innovation comes from the community itself where collaborative use actually enriches our resources.
Flipping the coin to the other side is a business orientated structure that leverages the Goji ecosystem within their Blockchain Integration for Businesses. This enables a faster and more secure information transfer between businesses by making use of blockchain's power of transparency and real-time data ledger technology.
This platform enables businesses to verify identities and reduce fraud by prioritizing the inherent safety that comes from blockchain capabilities; reducing costs, protecting consumer data, and making it easier to approve transactions quickly.
Platform Capabilities:
- Business Integrations
- Shared Ledger
- Secure (Tamper Proof)
- Identity Management
- Confidential
- Audit capabilities
- Governance
- Business Logic in Smart Contracts
- Robust (Viable)
Hanu Yokia (HANU) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບHanu Yokia (HANU), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
Hanu Yokia (HANU) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Hanu Yokia (HANU) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງHANU ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນHANU ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈHANU's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງHANUໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
HANU ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ
ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງHANU ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກHANUເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.
ເປັນຫຍັງທ່ານຄວນເລືອກ MEXC?
MEXC ແມ່ນໜຶ່ງໃນການແລກປ່ຽນຄຣິບໂຕອັນດັບໜຶ່ງຂອງໂລກ, ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ແມ່ນວິທີທີ່ງ່າຍທີ່ສຸດທີ່ຈະເລີ່ມຕົ້ນການຂື້ຂາຍຄຣິບໂຕຂອງທ່ານ.
ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ
ຂໍ້ມູນ Tokenomics ໃນຫນ້ານີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກແຫຼ່ງພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ. ກະລຸນາດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນຄ້ວາຢ່າງລະອຽດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນ.