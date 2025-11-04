GUANO ລາຄາ (GUANO)
-0.42%
-6.15%
-9.73%
-9.73%
GUANO (GUANO) ລາຄາທີ່ໃຊ້ເວລາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງແມ່ນ $0.00016414. ໃນໄລຍະ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, GUANOມີການເຄື່ອນໄຫວການຊື້ຂາຍລະຫວ່າງລະດັບຕໍ່າສຸດ$ 0.00015362 ແລະ ລະດັບສູງຂອງຕະຫຼາດ$ 0.00017704, ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ. GUANOລາຄາທີ່ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາແມ່ນ$ 0.00103775, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດແມ່ນ$ 0.00015362.
ໃນແງ່ຂອງການປະຕິບັດໄລຍະສັ້ນ, GUANOມີການປ່ຽນແປງ-0.42%ໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, -6.15%24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ແລະ -9.73%7 ມື້. ຂໍ້ມູນນີ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານເຫັນພາບລວມໄວຂອງແນວໂນ້ມລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ນະໂຍບາຍດ້ານຕະຫຼາດໃນ MEXC.
ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນແມ່ນກັບປະລິມານGUANOການຊື້ຂາຍ$ 117.46K 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງຂອງ --. ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງGUANOແມ່ນ713.69Mກັບການສະຫນອງທັງຫມົດເທົ່າກັບ845963520.835489. ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ (FDV) ແມ່ນ$ 139.23K.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ GUANO ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ 0.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງGUANO ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.0000348225.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ GUANO ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.0000525787.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ GUANO ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.0001072204551377117.
|ໄລຍະເວລາ
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
|ມື້ນີ້
|$ 0
|-6.15%
|30 ມື້
|$ -0.0000348225
|-21.21%
|60 ວັນ
|$ -0.0000525787
|-32.03%
|90 ວັນ
|$ -0.0001072204551377117
|-39.51%
Guano is the Solana ecosystem’s digital fertilizer and growth accelerator—an innovative utility token created to enrich and expand the BAT economy on Solana. Created by active members of the BAT community, Guano serves as a nutrient-rich digital resource designed to reward participation, encourage collaboration, and foster long-term, sustainable growth across a wide range of decentralized projects.
At its core, Guano exists to amplify community-driven initiatives by providing a mechanism that supports early-stage development and engagement. Just like natural guano enriches soil to help crops flourish, $GUANO enriches ecosystems to help digital communities grow. It is not meant to replace BAT, but to strengthen and complement it—especially in the new environment that Solana offers with its lightning-fast transactions and low-cost infrastructure.
The project’s initial phase is focused on Guano Farming. BAT holders who bridge over to Solana can stake their SPL-BAT into the Cave, a symbolic and literal staking pool, in order to farm $GUANO. This process rewards long-term holders and active participants, giving them an additional layer of utility for their BAT while actively supporting the Solana-based expansion of the BAT economy.
Loading the Cave with Guano is more than just a technical step—it’s a community-wide effort to lay the foundation for what the team calls an Eguanomy: a regenerative, BAT-powered economy built on contribution and shared values. The Eguanomy flips the typical crypto model on its head by focusing not on speculation, but on sustainability. Every interaction within the system—from staking to participation in discussions—helps "fertilize" the ecosystem and prepare it for deeper growth.
But the vision for Guano extends far beyond staking. The token is meant to power DAO-based decision making, provide liquidity incentives, and eventually support tools and platforms that push the BAT-Solana synergy even further. The roadmap emphasizes collaboration, community governance, and decentralized development, with Guano as the fuel behind it all.
In the end, Guano is more than just a utility token—it’s an invitation to co-create a future where communities aren’t just consumers of value, but the producers of it. If you believe in decentralization, in the power of collective action, and in building something that lasts, then now is the time to get involved. Join the Guano chat on Telegram, stake your SPL-BAT, and help grow the future—one step, and one shovel of Guano, at a time.
