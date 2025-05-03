Grin ລາຄາ (GRIN)
ລາຄາສົດຂອງ Grin (GRIN) ມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນ 0.01615139USD. ມັນມີອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຂອງ $ 3.20MUSD. GRIN ຖຶງ USD ລາຄາໄດ້ຖືກປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງ.
ປະສິດທິພາບຕະຫຼາດGrinຫຼັກ:
- ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງແມ່ນ -- USD
- Grin ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາໃນມື້ແມ່ນ -0.08%
- ມັນມີການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ 198.12M USD
ຮັບການອັບເດດລາຄາຕາມເວລາຈິງGRIN ຖຶງ USD ຂອງລາຄາໃນ MEXC. ຕິດຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະຕະຫຼາດ. ມັນເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈການຊື້ຂາຍທີ່ສະຫຼາດໃນຕະຫຼາດສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລທີ່ມີຄວາມໄວ.GRIN MEXC ແມ່ນແພລດຟອມໄປເຖິງຂອງທ່ານສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ Grin ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ 0.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງGrin ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ +0.0024417509.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Grin ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.0010531206.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Grin ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.006744394906620347.
|ໄລຍະເວລາ
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
|ມື້ນີ້
|$ 0
|-0.08%
|30 ມື້
|$ +0.0024417509
|+15.12%
|60 ວັນ
|$ -0.0010531206
|-6.52%
|90 ວັນ
|$ -0.006744394906620347
|-29.45%
ຄົ້ນພົບການວິເຄາະລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງ Grin: ລໍາດັບຕໍ່າ ແລະ ສູງ 24ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ATH ແລະ ການປ່ຽນແປງປະຈໍາວັນ:
+0.06%
-0.08%
-8.40%
ເຈາະລຶກສະຖິຕິຕະຫຼາດ: ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານ 24h ແລະ ການສະໜອງ:
Grin coin is a private & lightweight open source project based on the mimblewimble blockchain implementation. MimbleWimble is a lightweight blockchain protocol proposed by anonymous author that goes by the name Tom Elvis Jedusor (inspired by Harry Potter) in July 2016. Since then, the proposal has gained a huge following among Bitcoin and privacy advocates. Unlike bitcoin or ethereum, there are no addresses in Grin. In order to transact using Grin, both wallets must communicate with each other online with the results broadcasted to the network. Another key different is that transaction history (sender, receiver, amount) will not be recorded on the blockchain. Due to the removal of these information from the transaction, the data size remains small and that keeps the blockchain lightweight. New nodes can easily join the network without having to download a large blockchain. Grin coin was launched without an ICO, fundraising, or pre-mine. Developers around the world contribute openly with the goal to ensure the coin distribution remains as fair as possible. There are 2 popular wallets widely available to interact with the Grin network. Grin core wallet: https://www.coingecko.com/buzz/how-to-use-grin-wallet-to-send-receive-grin-coins Wallet713: https://www.coingecko.com/buzz/how-to-use-grin-wallet713-to-send-and-receive-grin-coin-step-by-step-guide The consensus algorithm used by Grin is the Cuckoo Cycle proof-of-work based. There are 2 hashing algorithms involved with Grin. Cuckoo-29 is meant for GPU mining while Cuckoo-31 is meant fo ASIC mining. This is a deliberate design to encourage miners to eventually move into ASIC mining for efficiency while keeping it fair at the beginning of the launch. Grin coin has launched its mainnet on 15th January 2019 and is now available for mining and trading.
|1 GRIN ເຖິງ VND
₫425.02382785
|1 GRIN ເຖິງ AUD
A$0.0250346545
|1 GRIN ເຖິງ GBP
￡0.0121135425
|1 GRIN ເຖິງ EUR
€0.0142132232
|1 GRIN ເຖິງ USD
$0.01615139
|1 GRIN ເຖິງ MYR
RM0.0689664353
|1 GRIN ເຖິງ TRY
₺0.6229591123
|1 GRIN ເຖິງ JPY
¥2.340336411
|1 GRIN ເຖິງ RUB
₽1.3355584391
|1 GRIN ເຖິງ INR
₹1.3668921357
|1 GRIN ເຖິງ IDR
Rp264.7768428816
|1 GRIN ເຖິງ KRW
₩22.6209907784
|1 GRIN ເຖິງ PHP
₱0.8989863674
|1 GRIN ເຖິງ EGP
￡E.0.8198445564
|1 GRIN ເຖິງ BRL
R$0.0912553535
|1 GRIN ເຖິງ CAD
C$0.0222889182
|1 GRIN ເຖິງ BDT
৳1.968854441
|1 GRIN ເຖິງ NGN
₦25.8835715584
|1 GRIN ເຖິງ UAH
₴0.671897824
|1 GRIN ເຖິງ VES
Bs1.38901954
|1 GRIN ເຖິງ PKR
Rs4.5533998688
|1 GRIN ເຖິງ KZT
₸8.3124743774
|1 GRIN ເຖິງ THB
฿0.534611009
|1 GRIN ເຖິງ TWD
NT$0.4960091869
|1 GRIN ເຖິງ AED
د.إ0.0592756013
|1 GRIN ເຖິງ CHF
Fr0.0132441398
|1 GRIN ເຖິງ HKD
HK$0.1251732725
|1 GRIN ເຖິງ MAD
.د.م0.1495618714
|1 GRIN ເຖິງ MXN
$0.3162442162