Grade ລາຄາ (GRD)
ລາຄາສົດຂອງ Grade (GRD) ມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນ 7.4USD. ມັນມີອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຂອງ $ 0.00USD. GRD ຖຶງ USD ລາຄາໄດ້ຖືກປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງ.
ປະສິດທິພາບຕະຫຼາດGradeຫຼັກ:
- ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງແມ່ນ -- USD
- Grade ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາໃນມື້ແມ່ນ -0.01%
- ມັນມີການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ 0.00 USD
ຮັບການອັບເດດລາຄາຕາມເວລາຈິງGRD ຖຶງ USD ຂອງລາຄາໃນ MEXC. ຕິດຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະຕະຫຼາດ. ມັນເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈການຊື້ຂາຍທີ່ສະຫຼາດໃນຕະຫຼາດສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລທີ່ມີຄວາມໄວ.GRD MEXC ແມ່ນແພລດຟອມໄປເຖິງຂອງທ່ານສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ Grade ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ -0.000866208039448.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງGrade ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -6.8248105800.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Grade ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Grade ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
|ໄລຍະເວລາ
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
|ມື້ນີ້
|$ -0.000866208039448
|-0.01%
|30 ມື້
|$ -6.8248105800
|-92.22%
|60 ວັນ
|$ 0
|--
|90 ວັນ
|$ 0
|--
ຄົ້ນພົບການວິເຄາະລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງ Grade: ລໍາດັບຕໍ່າ ແລະ ສູງ 24ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ATH ແລະ ການປ່ຽນແປງປະຈໍາວັນ:
+0.03%
-0.01%
+2.97%
ເຈາະລຶກສະຖິຕິຕະຫຼາດ: ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານ 24h ແລະ ການສະໜອງ:
Grade is a utility token at the forefront of cybersecurity and blockchain innovation. Empowering a community of bug bounty enthusiasts, coders, and security advocates, Grade is on a mission to make Web3 a safer place for all. Grade stands out in the blockchain and cybersecurity landscape due to its unique combination of features and values. Here are some aspects that make Grade unique: Community-Driven Approach: Grade is built on a strong community of like-minded individuals, including hackers, coders, users, and enthusiasts. This collective effort fosters a collaborative and inclusive environment, where the community actively contributes to enhancing blockchain security. Focus on Web3 Security: Grade is specifically dedicated to making Web3 a safer place. With a targeted focus on blockchain security and protection against phishing and other security issues, Gradecoin addresses critical concerns in the decentralized ecosystem. Bug Bounty Program: Grade's bug bounty program plays a significant role in its distinctiveness. By incentivizing participants who discover vulnerabilities, the platform encourages experts to actively contribute to the identification and resolution of potential threats. Utility Token for Cybersecurity: As a utility token, Grade serves a practical purpose within the cybersecurity domain. It enables users to participate in the bug bounty program, access services, and fuel the ecosystem, making it a valuable and practical asset. Passionate Founders and Team: The driving force behind Grade is its passionate and dedicated founders and team members. Their commitment to the mission of creating a secure Web3 and protecting users from security risks sets Grade apart. Empowering Decentralized Security: Grade empowers the community to actively participate in decentralized security measures. It enables individuals to contribute to the project's success, reinforcing the core principles of decentralization. Innovation and Continuous Improvement: Grade embraces innovation and continuous improvement to stay ahead of emerging threats and challenges in the cybersecurity space. This commitment to progress makes Gradecoin dynamic and adaptive.
