ລາຄາຂອງ Grade (GRD) ມື້ນີ້

ລາຄາສົດຂອງ Grade (GRD) ມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນ 7.4USD. ມັນມີອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຂອງ $ 0.00USD. GRD ຖຶງ USD ລາຄາໄດ້ຖືກປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງ.
ປະສິດທິພາບຕະຫຼາດGradeຫຼັກ:
- ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງແມ່ນ -- USD
- Grade ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ລາ​ຄາ​ໃນ​ມື້​ແມ່ນ​ -0.01%
- ມັນມີການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ 0.00 USD

ຮັບການອັບເດດລາຄາຕາມເວລາຈິງGRD ຖຶງ USD ຂອງລາຄາໃນ MEXC. ຕິດຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະຕະຫຼາດ. ມັນເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈການຊື້ຂາຍທີ່ສະຫຼາດໃນຕະຫຼາດສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລທີ່ມີຄວາມໄວ.GRD MEXC ແມ່ນແພລດຟອມໄປເຖິງຂອງທ່ານສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.

Grade (GRD) ການປະຕິບັດລາຄາໃນ USD

ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ Grade ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ -0.000866208039448.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງGrade ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -6.8248105800.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Grade ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Grade ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.

ໄລຍະເວລາປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
ມື້ນີ້$ -0.000866208039448-0.01%
30 ມື້$ -6.8248105800-92.22%
60 ວັນ$ 0--
90 ວັນ$ 0--

Grade (GRD) ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ

ຄົ້ນພົບການວິເຄາະລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງ Grade: ລໍາດັບຕໍ່າ ແລະ ສູງ 24ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ATH ແລະ ການປ່ຽນແປງປະຈໍາວັນ:

Grade (GRD) ຂໍ້ມູນຕະຫຼາດ

ເຈາະລຶກ​ສະ​ຖິ​ຕິ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ​: ມູນຄ່າ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ​, ປະ​ລິ​ມານ 24h ແລະ ​ການ​ສະ​ໜອງ​:

ແມ່ນຫຍັງ Grade (GRD)

Grade is a utility token at the forefront of cybersecurity and blockchain innovation. Empowering a community of bug bounty enthusiasts, coders, and security advocates, Grade is on a mission to make Web3 a safer place for all. Grade stands out in the blockchain and cybersecurity landscape due to its unique combination of features and values. Here are some aspects that make Grade unique: Community-Driven Approach: Grade is built on a strong community of like-minded individuals, including hackers, coders, users, and enthusiasts. This collective effort fosters a collaborative and inclusive environment, where the community actively contributes to enhancing blockchain security. Focus on Web3 Security: Grade is specifically dedicated to making Web3 a safer place. With a targeted focus on blockchain security and protection against phishing and other security issues, Gradecoin addresses critical concerns in the decentralized ecosystem. Bug Bounty Program: Grade's bug bounty program plays a significant role in its distinctiveness. By incentivizing participants who discover vulnerabilities, the platform encourages experts to actively contribute to the identification and resolution of potential threats. Utility Token for Cybersecurity: As a utility token, Grade serves a practical purpose within the cybersecurity domain. It enables users to participate in the bug bounty program, access services, and fuel the ecosystem, making it a valuable and practical asset. Passionate Founders and Team: The driving force behind Grade is its passionate and dedicated founders and team members. Their commitment to the mission of creating a secure Web3 and protecting users from security risks sets Grade apart. Empowering Decentralized Security: Grade empowers the community to actively participate in decentralized security measures. It enables individuals to contribute to the project's success, reinforcing the core principles of decentralization. Innovation and Continuous Improvement: Grade embraces innovation and continuous improvement to stay ahead of emerging threats and challenges in the cybersecurity space. This commitment to progress makes Gradecoin dynamic and adaptive.

MEXC ແມ່ນການແລກປ່ຽນສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອນຊັ້ນນໍາທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມໄວ້ວາງໃຈຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 10 ລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ. ມີຊື່ສຽງເປັນການແລກປ່ຽນທີ່ມີການຄັດເລືອກໂທເຄັນ ທີ່ກວ້າງທີ່ສຸດ, ລາຍຊື່ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄວທີ່ສຸດ, ແລະ ຄ່າທໍານຽມການຊື້ຂາຍຕ່ໍາສຸດໃນຕະຫຼາດ. ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ MEXC ດຽວນີ້ເພື່ອສຳຜັດກັບສະພາບຄ່ອງອັນດັບຕົ້ນໆ ແລະ ຄ່າທຳນຽມທີ່ແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ສຸດໃນຕະຫຼາດ!

ຜູ້ຄົນຍັງຖາມວ່າ: ຄຳຖາມອື່ນໆກ່ຽວກັບ Grade(GRD)

ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ

ລາຄາສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລແມ່ນຂຶ້ນກັບຄວາມສ່ຽງຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ຄວາມຜັນຜວນຂອງລາຄາສູງ. ທ່ານຄວນລົງທຶນໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຜະລິດຕະພັນທີ່ທ່ານຄຸ້ນເຄີຍກັບ ແລະ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານເຂົ້າໃຈຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ. ທ່ານ​ຄວນ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງ​ປະ​ສົບ​ການ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​, ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເງິນ​, ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ ແລະ ​ຄວາມ​ທົນ​ທານ​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ ແລະ ​ປຶກ​ສາ​ຫາ​ລື​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເງິນ​ເປັນ​ເອ​ກະ​ລາດ​ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ໃດໆ​. ເອກະສານນີ້ບໍ່ຄວນຖືກແປເປັນຄໍາແນະນໍາທາງດ້ານການເງິນ. ການປະຕິບັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາບໍ່ແມ່ນຕົວຊີ້ວັດທີ່ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຂອງການປະຕິບັດໃນອະນາຄົດ. ມູນຄ່າຂອງການລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານສາມາດຫຼຸດລົງເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນກັບການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ທ່ານອາດຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄືນຈໍານວນເງິນທີ່ທ່ານລົງທຶນ. ທ່ານມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ sole ສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການສູນເສຍໃດໆທີ່ອາດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ກະລຸນາເບິ່ງເງື່ອນໄຂການນໍາໃຊ້ ແລະ ຄໍາເຕືອນຄວາມສ່ຽງຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ກະລຸນາຮັບຊາບວ່າຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລ ທີ່ກ່າວມາຂ້າງເທິງທີ່ນໍາສະເໜີຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ (ເຊັ່ນ: ລາຄາໃນປັດຈຸບັນຂອງມັນ) ແມ່ນອີງໃສ່ແຫຼ່ງຂໍ້ມູນພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. ພວກມັນຖືກນໍາສະເໜີໃຫ້ທ່ານໃນ "ຕາມທີ່" ພື້ນຖານ ແລະ ສໍາລັບຈຸດປະສົງຂໍ້ມູນເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ໂດຍບໍ່ມີການເປັນຕົວແທນຫຼືການຮັບປະກັນໃດໆ. ລິ້ງທີ່ສະໜອງໃຫ້ກັບເວັບໄຊທ໌ພາກສ່ວນທີສາມແມ່ນບໍ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງ MEXC. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ຄວາມໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື ແລະ ຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງຂອງເວັບໄຊພາກສ່ວນທີສາມດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ເນື້ອຫາຂອງພວກມັນ.

