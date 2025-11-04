Gorbagana Acceleration ລາຄາ (GOR/ACC)
--
--
-2.93%
-2.93%
Gorbagana Acceleration (GOR/ACC) ລາຄາທີ່ໃຊ້ເວລາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງແມ່ນ --. ໃນໄລຍະ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, GOR/ACCມີການເຄື່ອນໄຫວການຊື້ຂາຍລະຫວ່າງລະດັບຕໍ່າສຸດ$ 0 ແລະ ລະດັບສູງຂອງຕະຫຼາດ$ 0, ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ. GOR/ACCລາຄາທີ່ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາແມ່ນ$ 0, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດແມ່ນ$ 0.
ໃນແງ່ຂອງການປະຕິບັດໄລຍະສັ້ນ, GOR/ACCມີການປ່ຽນແປງ--ໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, --24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ແລະ -2.93%7 ມື້. ຂໍ້ມູນນີ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານເຫັນພາບລວມໄວຂອງແນວໂນ້ມລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ນະໂຍບາຍດ້ານຕະຫຼາດໃນ MEXC.
ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນແມ່ນກັບປະລິມານGorbagana Accelerationການຊື້ຂາຍ$ 5.04K 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງຂອງ --. ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງGOR/ACCແມ່ນ999.85Mກັບການສະຫນອງທັງຫມົດເທົ່າກັບ999851596.583026. ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ (FDV) ແມ່ນ$ 5.04K.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ Gorbagana Acceleration ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ 0.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງGorbagana Acceleration ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Gorbagana Acceleration ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Gorbagana Acceleration ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
|ໄລຍະເວລາ
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
|ມື້ນີ້
|$ 0
|--
|30 ມື້
|$ 0
|-45.10%
|60 ວັນ
|$ 0
|-47.83%
|90 ວັນ
|$ 0
|--
Gorbagana Acceleration is developing the first official launchpad for the Gorbagana Chain, a community-led blockchain initiative that blends the technical infrastructure of decentralized finance (DeFi) with the cultural momentum of internet meme communities. At its core, the project aims to empower users to build and launch their own tokens and applications within an ecosystem that prizes authenticity, humor, and collaborative experimentation.
Although it is rooted in the Solana network for now—utilizing the $gor/acc token for participation and governance—the long-term vision centers on transitioning to the Gorbagana Chain, a fork that retains certain Solana-based conventions while rebranding the ecosystem with its own identity and culture. The project’s unique branding, which includes references to meme figures like Oscar the Grouch, is emblematic of its desire to challenge the polished, corporate image often seen in Web3 ventures.
Gorbagana Acceleration adopts a grassroots, bottom-up development model. Rather than relying on venture capital, influencer promotions, or algorithm-driven hype cycles, the team emphasizes organic growth through direct community involvement. Information is shared transparently through social platforms like Twitter and live Spaces, and the roadmap is iterated openly in response to user feedback. This approach deliberately distances the project from the typical crypto launch tactics—avoiding clickbait, private presales, and aggressive shilling—in favor of cultivating a genuine, self-sustaining community focused on building practical tools and cultural relevance from the ground up.
|ເວລາ (UTC+8)
|ປະເພດ
|ຂໍ້ມູນ
|11-04 05:28:00
|ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million
|11-04 03:53:00
|ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $14.8 million last week, with trading volume reaching $10 billion
|11-03 17:18:56
|ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
Data: October DEX spot trading volume hits all-time high, CEX spot trading volume reaches highest level since January this year
|11-02 15:42:00
|ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
The total market cap of stablecoins decreased by 0.45% over the past week, still maintaining above $300 billion
|11-01 15:13:00
|ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
Bitcoin's October monthly candle closed down 3.69%, marking the third declining October in history
|11-01 13:14:00
|ການປັບປຸງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
Crypto market shows slight warming, all three major U.S. stock indices record at least six consecutive monthly gains
