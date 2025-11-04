ແລກປ່ຽນDEX+
ລາຄາສົດGorbagana Accelerationຂອງມື້ນີ້0 USD. ຕິດຕາມການອັບເດດGOR/ACCລາຄາໃນເວລາUSD ຈິງ, ຕາຕະລາງສົດ, ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ແລະ ອື່ນໆອີກ. ສຳຫຼວດແນວGOR/ACCໂນ້ມລາຄາຢູ່ MEXC ໄດ້ຢ່າງງ່າຍດາຍດຽວນີ້.

ຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມກ່ຽວກັບ GOR/ACC

GOR/ACC ຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາ

ແມ່ນຫຍັງ GOR/ACC

GOR/ACC ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ:

GOR/ACC Tokenomics

GOR/ACC ການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ

ໂລໂກ້ Gorbagana Acceleration

Gorbagana Acceleration ລາຄາ (GOR/ACC)

ບໍ່ມີລາຍຊື່

1 GOR/ACC ເຖິງUSDລາຄາສົດ:

--
----
0.00%1D
ຂໍ້ມູນໂທເຄັນນີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ.
USD
Gorbagana Acceleration (GOR/ACC) ຕາຕະລາງລາຄາສົດ
ອັບເດດໜ້າຫຼ້າສຸດ:2025-11-04 19:20:58 (UTC+8)

Gorbagana Acceleration (GOR/ACC)ຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາ(USD)

ຊ່ວງ​ລາ​ຄາ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ 24 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
ຕໍ່າກວ່າ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
ສູງກວ່າ 24H

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

-2.93%

-2.93%

Gorbagana Acceleration (GOR/ACC) ລາ​ຄາ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ແທ້​ຈິງ​ແມ່ນ --. ໃນໄລຍະ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, GOR/ACCມີການເຄື່ອນໄຫວການຊື້ຂາຍລະຫວ່າງລະດັບຕໍ່າສຸດ$ 0 ແລະ ລະດັບສູງຂອງຕະຫຼາດ$ 0, ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ. GOR/ACCລາຄາທີ່ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາແມ່ນ$ 0, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດແມ່ນ$ 0.

ໃນແງ່ຂອງການປະຕິບັດໄລຍະສັ້ນ, GOR/ACCມີການປ່ຽນແປງ--ໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, --24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ແລະ -2.93%7 ມື້. ຂໍ້ມູນນີ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານເຫັນພາບລວມໄວຂອງແນວໂນ້ມລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ນະໂຍບາຍດ້ານຕະຫຼາດໃນ MEXC.

Gorbagana Acceleration (GOR/ACC) ຂໍ້ມູນການຕະຫຼາດ

$ 5.04K
$ 5.04K$ 5.04K

--
----

$ 5.04K
$ 5.04K$ 5.04K

999.85M
999.85M 999.85M

999,851,596.583026
999,851,596.583026 999,851,596.583026

ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນແມ່ນກັບປະລິມານGorbagana Accelerationການຊື້ຂາຍ$ 5.04K 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງຂອງ --. ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງGOR/ACCແມ່ນ999.85Mກັບການສະຫນອງທັງຫມົດເທົ່າກັບ999851596.583026. ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ (FDV) ແມ່ນ$ 5.04K.

Gorbagana Acceleration (GOR/ACC) ປະຫວັດລາຄາ USD

ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ Gorbagana Acceleration ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ 0.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງGorbagana Acceleration ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Gorbagana Acceleration ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Gorbagana Acceleration ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.

ໄລຍະເວລາປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
ມື້ນີ້$ 0--
30 ມື້$ 0-45.10%
60 ວັນ$ 0-47.83%
90 ວັນ$ 0--

ແມ່ນຫຍັງ Gorbagana Acceleration (GOR/ACC)

Gorbagana Acceleration is developing the first official launchpad for the Gorbagana Chain, a community-led blockchain initiative that blends the technical infrastructure of decentralized finance (DeFi) with the cultural momentum of internet meme communities. At its core, the project aims to empower users to build and launch their own tokens and applications within an ecosystem that prizes authenticity, humor, and collaborative experimentation.

Although it is rooted in the Solana network for now—utilizing the $gor/acc token for participation and governance—the long-term vision centers on transitioning to the Gorbagana Chain, a fork that retains certain Solana-based conventions while rebranding the ecosystem with its own identity and culture. The project’s unique branding, which includes references to meme figures like Oscar the Grouch, is emblematic of its desire to challenge the polished, corporate image often seen in Web3 ventures.

Gorbagana Acceleration adopts a grassroots, bottom-up development model. Rather than relying on venture capital, influencer promotions, or algorithm-driven hype cycles, the team emphasizes organic growth through direct community involvement. Information is shared transparently through social platforms like Twitter and live Spaces, and the roadmap is iterated openly in response to user feedback. This approach deliberately distances the project from the typical crypto launch tactics—avoiding clickbait, private presales, and aggressive shilling—in favor of cultivating a genuine, self-sustaining community focused on building practical tools and cultural relevance from the ground up.

MEXC ແມ່ນການແລກປ່ຽນສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອນຊັ້ນນໍາທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມໄວ້ວາງໃຈຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 10 ລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ. ມີຊື່ສຽງເປັນການແລກປ່ຽນທີ່ມີການຄັດເລືອກໂທເຄັນ ທີ່ກວ້າງທີ່ສຸດ, ລາຍຊື່ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄວທີ່ສຸດ, ແລະ ຄ່າທໍານຽມການຊື້ຂາຍຕ່ໍາສຸດໃນຕະຫຼາດ. ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ MEXC ດຽວນີ້ເພື່ອສຳຜັດກັບສະພາບຄ່ອງອັນດັບຕົ້ນໆ ແລະ ຄ່າທຳນຽມທີ່ແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ສຸດໃນຕະຫຼາດ!

Gorbagana Acceleration (GOR/ACC) ຊັບພະຍາກອນ

ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ

Gorbagana Acceleration ການ​ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ລາ​ຄາ​ (USD)

Gorbagana Acceleration (GOR/ACC) ມື້ອື່ນ ອາທິດUSDໜ້າ ຫຼື ເດືອນໜ້າຈະມີມູນຄ່າເທົ່າໃດ? ຊັບສິນຂອງທ່ານ Gorbagana Acceleration (GOR/ACC) ຈະມີມູນຄ່າເທົ່າໃດໃນປີ 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, ຫຼື ແມ້ກະທັ້ງ 10 ຫຼື 20 ປີຈາກນີ້? ໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງມືການຄາດເດົາລາຄາຂອງພວກເຮົາເພື່ອຄົ້ນຫາທັງການຄາດຄະເນໄລຍະສັ້ນ ແລະ ໄລຍະຍາວສໍາລັບGorbagana Acceleration.

ກວດເບິ່ງການGorbagana Accelerationຄາດເດົາລາຄາດຽວນີ້!

GOR/ACC ກັບສະກຸນເງິນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ

Gorbagana Acceleration (GOR/ACC) Tokenomics

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຂອງ tokennomics ຂອງGorbagana Acceleration (GOR/ACC) ຈະໃຫ້ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈເລິກເຊິ່ງກ່ຽວກັບມູນຄ່າໄລຍະຍາວ ແລະ ທ່າແຮງການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຂອງມັນ. ຈາກການແຈກຢາຍໂທເຄັນກັບການຄຸ້ມຄອງການສະຫນອງ Tokenomics ເປີດເຜີຍໂຄງສ້າງຫຼັກຂອງເສດຖະກິດຂອງໂຄງການ. ຮຽນຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບ tokennomics ທີ່ສົມບູນແບບຂອງໂທເຄັນ GOR/ACC ດຽວນີ້!

ຜູ້ຄົນຍັງຖາມວ່າ: ຄຳຖາມອື່ນໆກ່ຽວກັບ Gorbagana Acceleration(GOR/ACC)

ມື້ນີ້ມີGorbagana Acceleration (GOR/ACC) ຄ່າເທົ່າໃດ?
ລາຄາສົດ GOR/ACCແມ່ນUSDໄດ້ຮັບ 0 USDການປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງດ້ວຍຂໍ້ມູນຕະຫຼາດຫຼ້າສຸດ.
ລາຄາGOR/ACCປະຈຸບັນUSDແມ່ນຫຍັງ?
ລາ​ຄາ​ໃນ​GOR/ACCປະ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​USDແມ່ນ$ 0. ລອງໃຊ້ຕົວແປງ MEXC ສຳລັບການປ່ຽນໂທເຄັນທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດແມ່ນຫຍັງGorbagana Acceleration?
ມູນ​ຄ່າ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ​ຂອງGOR/ACC​ແມ່ນ​$ 5.04K USD. ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ = ລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ປະລິມານການໄຫຼວຽນ. ຊີ້ບອກມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ແລະ ການຈັດອັນດັບຂອງໂທເຄັນ.
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນແມ່ນຫຍັງGOR/ACC?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນGOR/ACCແມ່ນ 999.85M USD.
ລາຄາສູງສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ (ATH) ແມ່ນຫຍັງGOR/ACC?
GOR/ACC ບັນລຸລາຄາ ATH ຂອງ 0 USD.
ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ (ATL) ແມ່ນຫຍັງGOR/ACC?
GOR/ACCຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຫັນລາຄາຂອງ ATL ຢູ່ 0 USD.
ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍແມ່ນເທົ່າໃດGOR/ACC?
ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍສົດ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງສໍາລັບການGOR/ACCແມ່ນ-- USD.
ປີນີ້GOR/ACCຈະສູງຂຶ້ນບໍ?
GOR/ACC ອາດ​ຈະ​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ປີ​ນີ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ສະພາບ​ການ​ຕະຫຼາດ ​ແລະ ການ​ພັດທະນາ​ໂຄງການ. ກວດເບິ່ງGOR/ACCການ​ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ລາ​ຄາ​ຂອງພວກເຮົາສໍາລັບການວິເຄາະໃນຄວາມເລິກຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.
ອັບເດດໜ້າຫຼ້າສຸດ:2025-11-04 19:20:58 (UTC+8)

