Gold DAO (GOLDAO) Tokenomics
Gold DAO (GOLDAO) ຂໍ້ມູນ
Gold DAO is a real-world asset (RWA) project that tokenizes physical gold bars into Gold tokens and gold-backed stablecoins.
Gold DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that combines the traditional value of gold with blockchain technology, specifically through the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP). It utilizes GLD NFTs to tokenize real, high-quality gold bars stored in Switzerland, ensuring ownership of physical gold is transparent, secure, and easily transferable. These GLD NFTs, built on the ORIGYN protocol (https://www.origyn.com/), are triply audited by KPMG for utmost transparency and reliability. This system bypasses traditional financial intermediaries, making gold investment globally accessible and democratizing it for all, without geographic barriers.
Gold DAO was initiated by DAO.Link (https://dao.link/), a company in Switzerland that launches and enables DAOs. Gold DAO transitioned to community governance via an SNS-DAO on the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), allowing GLDGov token holders to steer its direction, granting holders voting rights and participation in decision-making to direct the project's future. The DAO voted through a proposal to give control for project development and daily operations to the team at DAO.Link.
Participants in the governance process holding GLDGov tokens receive rewards and are incentivized for their active community involvement. An overview and all details to the tokenomics of the governance token GLDGov can be found on the Gold DAO Dashboard (https://dashboard.gold-dao.org/).
Gold DAO (GOLDAO) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບGold DAO (GOLDAO), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
Gold DAO (GOLDAO) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Gold DAO (GOLDAO) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງGOLDAO ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນGOLDAO ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈGOLDAO's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງGOLDAOໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
GOLDAO ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ
ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງGOLDAO ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ?
ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ
ຂໍ້ມູນ Tokenomics ໃນຫນ້ານີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກແຫຼ່ງພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ. ກະລຸນາດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນຄ້ວາຢ່າງລະອຽດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນ.