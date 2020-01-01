Floor Protocol (FLC) Tokenomics

ຄົ້ນພົບຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈທີ່ສໍາຄັນກ່ຽວກັບ Floor Protocol (FLC), ລວມທັງການສະຫນອງໂທເຄັນ, ຮູບແບບການແຜ່ກະຈາຍ ແລະ ຂໍ້ມູນຕະຫຼາດໃນເວລາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ.
USD

Floor Protocol (FLC) ຂໍ້ມູນ

The $FLC token is the native currency that powers the Floor Protocol ecosystem. It unlocks and fuels customized platform utilities for all users.

Enabling Safeboxes By staking $FLC in their Floor Account, users can create personalized Safeboxes to reserve NFTs for custom time periods. Higher $FLC stakes allow longer max durations and greater benefits. Unlocking VIP Perks Staking $FLC also determines a user's VIP status tier. Higher tiers unlock exclusive perks tailored to strategies from swift cash-outs to long-term stability and collector retention.

Incentivizing Liquidity Providers The protocol rewards liquidity providers who add to $FLC and μToken exchange pools with $FLC mining rewards proportional to their share of the pool. These incentives robust liquidity vital for ecosystem growth.

Managing the Treasury Reserve The protocol treasury accumulates a portion of all $FLC expenditures like fees and bids. These reserves help fund ongoing development, provide collateral, and maintain $FLC value stability. 

The treasury may also provide Eco-system contributor grants to worthy contributors and projects.

Maintaining Protocol Stability Random Vault redemptions normally have no fees. But if reserves dip too low, a redemption fees in $FLC applies. This disincentivizes excessive withdrawals during periods of volatility.

In summary, $FLC constructs Floor Protocol's economic framework by incentivizing beneficial platform interactions. This enables a dynamic, utility-driven marketplace.

ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ:
https://fp.io
ເຈ້ຍຂາວ:
https://docs.fp.io/

Floor Protocol (FLC) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ

ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບFloor Protocol (FLC), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ:
$ 190,19K
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
$ 25,00B
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
$ 2,11B
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
$ 2,25M
ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0,03572394
ຕໍ່າສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0
ລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ:
$ 0
Floor Protocol (FLC) Tokenomics: ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ວັດ​ແທກ​ທີ່​ສໍາ​ຄັນ ​ແລະ​ ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ການ​ນໍາ​ໃຊ້​

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Floor Protocol (FLC) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.

ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:

ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:

ຈໍາ​ນວນ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງFLC ໂທເຄັນທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂື້ນ​ ຫຼື ​ຈະ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​.

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:

ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:

ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນFLC ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.

FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):

ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.

ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:

ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?

ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.

ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.

FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.

ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈFLC's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງFLCໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!

FLC ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ

ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງFLC ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກFLCເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.

ເປັນຫຍັງທ່ານຄວນເລືອກ MEXC?

ຊື້ຄຣິບໂຕດ້ວຍພຽງແຕ່ 1 USDT: ເສັ້ນທາງສູ່ຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ງ່າຍທີ່ສຸດຂອງທ່ານ!

