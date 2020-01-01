Floor Protocol (FLC) Tokenomics
Floor Protocol (FLC) ຂໍ້ມູນ
The $FLC token is the native currency that powers the Floor Protocol ecosystem. It unlocks and fuels customized platform utilities for all users.
Enabling Safeboxes By staking $FLC in their Floor Account, users can create personalized Safeboxes to reserve NFTs for custom time periods. Higher $FLC stakes allow longer max durations and greater benefits. Unlocking VIP Perks Staking $FLC also determines a user's VIP status tier. Higher tiers unlock exclusive perks tailored to strategies from swift cash-outs to long-term stability and collector retention.
Incentivizing Liquidity Providers The protocol rewards liquidity providers who add to $FLC and μToken exchange pools with $FLC mining rewards proportional to their share of the pool. These incentives robust liquidity vital for ecosystem growth.
Managing the Treasury Reserve The protocol treasury accumulates a portion of all $FLC expenditures like fees and bids. These reserves help fund ongoing development, provide collateral, and maintain $FLC value stability.
The treasury may also provide Eco-system contributor grants to worthy contributors and projects.
Maintaining Protocol Stability Random Vault redemptions normally have no fees. But if reserves dip too low, a redemption fees in $FLC applies. This disincentivizes excessive withdrawals during periods of volatility.
In summary, $FLC constructs Floor Protocol's economic framework by incentivizing beneficial platform interactions. This enables a dynamic, utility-driven marketplace.
Floor Protocol (FLC) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບFloor Protocol (FLC), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
Floor Protocol (FLC) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Floor Protocol (FLC) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງFLC ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນFLC ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈFLC's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງFLCໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
