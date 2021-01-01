Exactly Protocol (EXA) Tokenomics
What is the project about? Exactly is a decentralized and open-source DeFi protocol that allows users to exchange the value of their crypto assets through deposits easily and borrows with variable and fixed interest rates.
What makes your project unique? Unlike other fixed rate protocols that determine fixed rates based on the price of various maturity tokens, Exactly Protocol is the first to determine fixed rates based on the utilization rate of pools with different maturity dates. This means the protocol does not need a custom AMM to trade maturity tokens; it only needs a variable rate pool that consistently provides liquidity to the different fixed rate pools.
History of your project: Exactly Protocol was started in July 2021, launched to Ethereum Mainnet in November 2022, and to Optimism in March 2023 by a team of stakeholders with software, economics, finance, and math expertise. Exactly was funded by long-term capital partners with a track record of alignment with Web2 and Web3 ecosystems. Some of our current investors are Kazsek, BairesDAO, NXTP, Newtopia, Kain Warwick (Co-Founder of Synthetix), Esteban Ordano (Co-Founder of Decentraland), Matias Woloski (Co-Founder of Auth0), Daedalus among others.
What’s next for your project? Continue growing following Optimism’s Superchain approach and partner with web3 projects and web2 fintech in the long term to bring the benefits of Defi to the end-user.
What can your token be used for? (Utility, NOT tokenomics) The EXA token serves as the governance token of Exactly Protocol, granting holders the right to vote on proposals for changes and upgrades in the protocol. EXA holders will wield power over the Exactly Protocol’s treasury, risk management, and smart contract upgrades.
Exactly Protocol (EXA) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບExactly Protocol (EXA), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
Exactly Protocol (EXA) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Exactly Protocol (EXA) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງEXA ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນEXA ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈEXA's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງEXAໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
