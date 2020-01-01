Ethereum Origins (LAPUTA) Tokenomics
Ethereum Origins (LAPUTA) ຂໍ້ມູນ
"Laputa : Castle in the Sky" is the source of inspiration of @VitalikButerin for the creation of Ethereum Brought to life! The CTO team is striving to get the word out on all social media crypto platforms in a fun and educational way. Ethereum and the Castle on the Hill: A Conceptual Exploration Disclaimer: While there isn't a direct, documented connection between Ethereum and the song "Castle on the Hill" by Ed Sheeran, there are intriguing parallels that can be drawn between the themes of the song and the philosophy behind Ethereum. Key Themes in "Castle on the Hill"
- Nostalgia and longing: The song reflects on a simpler time, a "castle on the hill," often associated with childhood innocence and security.
- Change and loss: The singer confronts the challenges of growing up and the inevitable changes that accompany it.
- Resilience and perseverance: Despite the challenges, there's a determination to overcome adversity and hold onto cherished memories. Parallels with Ethereum
- Decentralization and Community: Ethereum's blockchain technology fosters a decentralized community, much like the "castle on the hill" representing a close-knit community. Both Ethereum and the movie Castle on the hill seek to break free from traditional constraints and embrace innovation. Ethereum's underlying technology aims to be resilient against attacks and provide a secure foundation for decentralized applications, much like the castle symbolizing a place of safety and security. Ethereum, as a pioneer in this space, strives to build a platform that upholds these ideals, even as it faces challenges and evolves.
Ethereum Origins (LAPUTA) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບEthereum Origins (LAPUTA), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
Ethereum Origins (LAPUTA) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Ethereum Origins (LAPUTA) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງLAPUTA ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນLAPUTA ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈLAPUTA's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງLAPUTAໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
