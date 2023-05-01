Drop Wireless Infrastructure (DWIN) Tokenomics

ຄົ້ນພົບຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈທີ່ສໍາຄັນກ່ຽວກັບ Drop Wireless Infrastructure (DWIN), ລວມທັງການສະຫນອງໂທເຄັນ, ຮູບແບບການແຜ່ກະຈາຍ ແລະ ຂໍ້ມູນຕະຫຼາດໃນເວລາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ.
USD

Drop Wireless Infrastructure (DWIN) ຂໍ້ມູນ

What is the project about? The goal of the project is to establish a platform dedicated to Decentralized Physical Infrastructure. This platform will showcase engaging use case where participants possess a stake in ownership.

What makes your project unique? The project offers a variety of communication protocols and hardware technologies, uniting engaging use cases in a comprehensive end-to-end manner.

History of your project. The project's origins trace back over a decade, during which several fundamental technologies were crafted for peer-to-peer communications. Over the past few years, the project has directed its efforts towards constructing decentralized IoT networks.

What’s next for your project? Having established an initial network deployment comprising more than 1200 units of its wireless nodes across 10 countries, the project is strongly dedicated to formulating engaging use cases that can deliver tangible advantages to the broader public.

What can your token be used for? Our token serves as the medium for conducting transactions within a fully automated system-level framework, as well as for facilitating payments within the use case we are introducing. This token enables the extraction of minute values within the system, whether it's in the form of data or services traversing across various layers of the system.

ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ:
https://dropwireless.io/
ເຈ້ຍຂາວ:
https://dropwireless.io/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/WP-1.0.pdf

Drop Wireless Infrastructure (DWIN) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ

ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບDrop Wireless Infrastructure (DWIN), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
$ 1.10B
$ 1.10B$ 1.10B
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
$ 9.06M
$ 9.06M$ 9.06M
ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0.127457
$ 0.127457$ 0.127457
ຕໍ່າສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0.00239916
$ 0.00239916$ 0.00239916
ລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ:
$ 0.00824023
$ 0.00824023$ 0.00824023

Drop Wireless Infrastructure (DWIN) Tokenomics: ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ວັດ​ແທກ​ທີ່​ສໍາ​ຄັນ ​ແລະ​ ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ການ​ນໍາ​ໃຊ້​

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Drop Wireless Infrastructure (DWIN) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.

ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:

ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:

ຈໍາ​ນວນ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງDWIN ໂທເຄັນທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂື້ນ​ ຫຼື ​ຈະ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​.

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:

ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:

ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນDWIN ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.

FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):

ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.

ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:

ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?

ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.

ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.

FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.

ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈDWIN's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງDWINໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!

