DOOM (DOOM) ຂໍ້ມູນ

$DOOM, based on Solana, is not just a token; it’s a bold declaration of fun, rebellion, and living life on your terms. It serves as a rallying cry for those who believe in seizing the moment and living it up before the world goes boom. Forget playing it safe – $DOOM is here to remind you that life’s too short not to YOLO. By holding $DOOM, you’re not merely holding a coin; you’re securing a front-row seat to crypto’s most exhilarating and unpredictable adventure. More than just a meme token, $DOOM represents a unique philosophy—a lifestyle centered around embracing chaos with humor, resilience, and audacity. It’s a celebration of living life to the fullest, even in the face of global uncertainty, financial turbulence, and societal challenges. $DOOM invites its community to embrace the unpredictability of the world and turn it into an opportunity for fun, value, and connection. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just joining the crypto space, $DOOM offers a thrilling experience like no other. Initial steps focus on expanding visibility through listings on major platforms like Coingecko, followed by a strategic push across Solana’s DEX ecosystem. These efforts are the foundation for $DOOM’s broader ambition to evolve into a multichain token. Looking further ahead, $DOOM’s ultimate goal is to secure listings on centralized exchanges (CEXs) in Q1 2025. The roadmap also includes exciting utility additions, such as integrating an AI conversational agent and launching a series of engaging games to foster community interaction and offer practical use cases for the token. At its core, $DOOM remains steadfast in its commitment to its community, delivering not only value but also a sense of joy and purpose. It’s more than a cryptocurrency; it’s a movement, a mindset, and a lifestyle. With $DOOM, the world of crypto becomes a stage for bold ideas, thrilling experiences, and a vibrant community united by the spirit of YOLO. Whether you’re in it for the fun, the gains, or the philosophy, $DOOM invites you to embrace the chaos and enjoy the ride.

ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ:
http://Doom.live

DOOM (DOOM) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ

ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບDOOM (DOOM), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ:
$ 1.65M
$ 1.65M$ 1.65M
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
$ 3,141.58T
$ 3,141.58T$ 3,141.58T
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
$ 3,141.58T
$ 3,141.58T$ 3,141.58T
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
$ 1.65M
$ 1.65M$ 1.65M
ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
ຕໍ່າສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
ລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

DOOM (DOOM) Tokenomics: ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ວັດ​ແທກ​ທີ່​ສໍາ​ຄັນ ​ແລະ​ ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ການ​ນໍາ​ໃຊ້​

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ DOOM (DOOM) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.

ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:

ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:

ຈໍາ​ນວນ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງDOOM ໂທເຄັນທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂື້ນ​ ຫຼື ​ຈະ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​.

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:

ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:

ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນDOOM ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.

FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):

ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.

ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:

ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?

ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.

ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.

FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.

ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈDOOM's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງDOOMໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!

DOOM ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ

ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງDOOM ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກDOOMເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.

ຊື້ຄຣິບໂຕດ້ວຍພຽງແຕ່ 1 USDT: ເສັ້ນທາງສູ່ຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ງ່າຍທີ່ສຸດຂອງທ່ານ!

ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ

ຂໍ້ມູນ Tokenomics ໃນຫນ້ານີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກແຫຼ່ງພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ. ກະລຸນາດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນຄ້ວາຢ່າງລະອຽດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນ.