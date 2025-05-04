Doge Protocol ລາຄາ (DOGEP)
ລາຄາສົດຂອງ Doge Protocol (DOGEP) ມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນ 0USD. ມັນມີອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຂອງ $ 0.00USD. DOGEP ຖຶງ USD ລາຄາໄດ້ຖືກປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງ.
ປະສິດທິພາບຕະຫຼາດDoge Protocolຫຼັກ:
- ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງແມ່ນ $ 4.47 USD
- Doge Protocol ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາໃນມື້ແມ່ນ --
- ມັນມີການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ 0.00 USD
ຮັບການອັບເດດລາຄາຕາມເວລາຈິງDOGEP ຖຶງ USD ຂອງລາຄາໃນ MEXC. ຕິດຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະຕະຫຼາດ. ມັນເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈການຊື້ຂາຍທີ່ສະຫຼາດໃນຕະຫຼາດສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລທີ່ມີຄວາມໄວ.DOGEP MEXC ແມ່ນແພລດຟອມໄປເຖິງຂອງທ່ານສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ Doge Protocol ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ 0.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງDoge Protocol ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Doge Protocol ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ Doge Protocol ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
|ໄລຍະເວລາ
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
|ມື້ນີ້
|$ 0
|--
|30 ມື້
|$ 0
|-2.47%
|60 ວັນ
|$ 0
|-25.61%
|90 ວັນ
|$ 0
|--
ຄົ້ນພົບການວິເຄາະລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງ Doge Protocol: ລໍາດັບຕໍ່າ ແລະ ສູງ 24ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ATH ແລະ ການປ່ຽນແປງປະຈໍາວັນ:
--
--
+1.00%
ເຈາະລຶກສະຖິຕິຕະຫຼາດ: ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານ 24h ແລະ ການສະໜອງ:
What Is Doge Protocol? Doge Protocol is an upcoming platform consisting of decentralized networks, smart contracts and apps. The primary component of this platform will be a quantum-resistant blockchain that supports smart contracts, satellite chains & tokens. In order to secure Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin from quantum computer threats (Y2Q problem), Doge Protocol will multi-fork these blockchains along with the DogeP tokens, to create one large quantum resistant blockchain. Doge Protocol is a community driven initiative. What is the vision of Doge Protocol? Please check the Vision Paper https://dogeprotocol.org/whitepapers/Doge-Protocol-Vision-Paper-1.pdf for details on the aspirations & vision of Doge Protocol. * Protect Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin from Quantum Computer threats (Y2Q problem). * Create a platform for decentralized apps that provides a solution for real world problems. * Ability to add satellite chains that provide solutions for specific use-cases such as streaming. * Community driven development. What is the technology behind the Doge Protocol Platform? Since its inception in 2021, the Doge Protocol community has released several whitepapers detailing the technology behind Doge Protocol. More whitepapers will be published as the platform keeps evolving. * Quantum Resistance Whitepaper https://dogeprotocol.org/whitepapers/Doge-Protocol-Blockchain-Quantum-Resistance-Whitepaper.pdf * Consensus Whitepaper https://dogeprotocol.org/whitepapers/Doge-Protocol-Blockchain-Quantum-Resistance-Whitepaper.pdf * Data Availability Whitepaper https://dogeprotocol.org/whitepapers/Doge-Protocol-Blockchain-Data-Availability-Whitepaper.pdf * Blockchain Allocation Whitepaper https://dogeprotocol.org/whitepapers/Doge-Protocol-Blockchain-Allocation-Whitepaper.pdf What are the achievements of Doge Protocol? Since its inception in 2021, Doge Protocol community has delivered the following items: * 3 Testnets have been released so far, the latest being T2.
ລາຄາສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລແມ່ນຂຶ້ນກັບຄວາມສ່ຽງຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ຄວາມຜັນຜວນຂອງລາຄາສູງ. ທ່ານຄວນລົງທຶນໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຜະລິດຕະພັນທີ່ທ່ານຄຸ້ນເຄີຍກັບ ແລະ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານເຂົ້າໃຈຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ. ທ່ານຄວນພິຈາລະນາລະມັດລະວັງປະສົບການການລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານ, ສະຖານະການທາງດ້ານການເງິນ, ຈຸດປະສົງການລົງທຶນ ແລະ ຄວາມທົນທານຕໍ່ຄວາມສ່ຽງ ແລະ ປຶກສາຫາລືທາງດ້ານການເງິນເປັນເອກະລາດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນໃດໆ. ເອກະສານນີ້ບໍ່ຄວນຖືກແປເປັນຄໍາແນະນໍາທາງດ້ານການເງິນ. ການປະຕິບັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາບໍ່ແມ່ນຕົວຊີ້ວັດທີ່ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຂອງການປະຕິບັດໃນອະນາຄົດ. ມູນຄ່າຂອງການລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານສາມາດຫຼຸດລົງເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນກັບການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ທ່ານອາດຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄືນຈໍານວນເງິນທີ່ທ່ານລົງທຶນ. ທ່ານມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ sole ສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການສູນເສຍໃດໆທີ່ອາດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ກະລຸນາເບິ່ງເງື່ອນໄຂການນໍາໃຊ້ ແລະ ຄໍາເຕືອນຄວາມສ່ຽງຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ກະລຸນາຮັບຊາບວ່າຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລ ທີ່ກ່າວມາຂ້າງເທິງທີ່ນໍາສະເໜີຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ (ເຊັ່ນ: ລາຄາໃນປັດຈຸບັນຂອງມັນ) ແມ່ນອີງໃສ່ແຫຼ່ງຂໍ້ມູນພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. ພວກມັນຖືກນໍາສະເໜີໃຫ້ທ່ານໃນ "ຕາມທີ່" ພື້ນຖານ ແລະ ສໍາລັບຈຸດປະສົງຂໍ້ມູນເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ໂດຍບໍ່ມີການເປັນຕົວແທນຫຼືການຮັບປະກັນໃດໆ. ລິ້ງທີ່ສະໜອງໃຫ້ກັບເວັບໄຊທ໌ພາກສ່ວນທີສາມແມ່ນບໍ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງ MEXC. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ຄວາມໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື ແລະ ຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງຂອງເວັບໄຊພາກສ່ວນທີສາມດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ເນື້ອຫາຂອງພວກມັນ.
