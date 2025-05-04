dawg ລາຄາ (DAWG)
ລາຄາສົດຂອງ dawg (DAWG) ມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນ 0.00001018USD. ມັນມີອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຂອງ $ 10.22KUSD. DAWG ຖຶງ USD ລາຄາໄດ້ຖືກປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງ.
ປະສິດທິພາບຕະຫຼາດdawgຫຼັກ:
- ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງແມ່ນ -- USD
- dawg ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາໃນມື້ແມ່ນ -5.47%
- ມັນມີການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ 999.29M USD
ຮັບການອັບເດດລາຄາຕາມເວລາຈິງDAWG ຖຶງ USD ຂອງລາຄາໃນ MEXC. ຕິດຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະຕະຫຼາດ. ມັນເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈການຊື້ຂາຍທີ່ສະຫຼາດໃນຕະຫຼາດສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລທີ່ມີຄວາມໄວ.DAWG MEXC ແມ່ນແພລດຟອມໄປເຖິງຂອງທ່ານສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ dawg ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ 0.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງdawg ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.0000098183.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ dawg ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ dawg ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
|ໄລຍະເວລາ
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
|ມື້ນີ້
|$ 0
|-5.47%
|30 ມື້
|$ -0.0000098183
|-96.44%
|60 ວັນ
|$ 0
|--
|90 ວັນ
|$ 0
|--
ຄົ້ນພົບການວິເຄາະລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງ dawg: ລໍາດັບຕໍ່າ ແລະ ສູງ 24ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ATH ແລະ ການປ່ຽນແປງປະຈໍາວັນ:
-0.53%
-5.47%
-19.98%
ເຈາະລຶກສະຖິຕິຕະຫຼາດ: ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານ 24h ແລະ ການສະໜອງ:
Launched in [03/16/2025], $DAWG is a cryptocurrency built to provide users with a unique and accessible platform for participating in a vibrant, community-driven ecosystem. The token is designed with the goal of integrating digital ownership with entertainment, creating an experience that bridges the gap between luxury, culture, and the growing world of decentralized finance. $DAWG is built on the principles of accessibility, transparency, and engagement. It operates on a decentralized platform that ensures transactions are secure, verified, and transparent for all users. This ecosystem allows participants to engage directly with the community, including through collaborations with lifestyle brands, exclusive events, and digital assets tied to the $DAWG brand. Users can earn rewards, access exclusive digital content, and take part in a variety of promotions and partnerships that aim to foster an engaging and vibrant online community. The token's design prioritizes scalability and security, using proven blockchain technologies to ensure fast, low-cost transactions that can handle high volumes. With a strong emphasis on usability, $DAWG is accessible to a wide range of individuals, from seasoned crypto users to those who are new to the world of digital assets. $DAWG is not just a token but a part of a larger ecosystem that integrates seamlessly with various applications, including DeFi platforms, NFT marketplaces, and digital collectibles. The community and its contributions play a vital role in driving the value of the $DAWG token, fostering an environment where users have a voice in the platform's development and future direction. Community members are encouraged to participate in governance, ensuring that the evolution of $DAWG reflects the needs and desires of its users. The project is built with a focus on long-term growth and sustainability. Through strategic partnerships and continuous development, $DAWG aims to become an established presence in the digital economy, providing a trusted platform for users to engage with and benefit from their involvement in the growing world of decentralized finance and digital assets. With a foundation built on community, transparency, and user empowerment, $DAWG is positioning itself as a forward-thinking asset that is accessible, rewarding, and integrated into the broader digital landscape.
