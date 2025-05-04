ChainEx ລາຄາ (CEX)
ລາຄາສົດຂອງ ChainEx (CEX) ມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນ 0.00268725USD. ມັນມີອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຂອງ $ 0.00USD. CEX ຖຶງ USD ລາຄາໄດ້ຖືກປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງ.
ປະສິດທິພາບຕະຫຼາດChainExຫຼັກ:
- ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງແມ່ນ $ 2.57 USD
- ChainEx ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາໃນມື້ແມ່ນ --
- ມັນມີການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ 0.00 USD
ຮັບການອັບເດດລາຄາຕາມເວລາຈິງCEX ຖຶງ USD ຂອງລາຄາໃນ MEXC. ຕິດຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະຕະຫຼາດ. ມັນເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈການຊື້ຂາຍທີ່ສະຫຼາດໃນຕະຫຼາດສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລທີ່ມີຄວາມໄວ.CEX MEXC ແມ່ນແພລດຟອມໄປເຖິງຂອງທ່ານສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ ChainEx ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ 0.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງChainEx ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.0000863413.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ ChainEx ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.0005959159.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ ChainEx ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ 0.
|ໄລຍະເວລາ
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
|ມື້ນີ້
|$ 0
|--
|30 ມື້
|$ -0.0000863413
|-3.21%
|60 ວັນ
|$ -0.0005959159
|-22.17%
|90 ວັນ
|$ 0
|--
ຄົ້ນພົບການວິເຄາະລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງ ChainEx: ລໍາດັບຕໍ່າ ແລະ ສູງ 24ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ATH ແລະ ການປ່ຽນແປງປະຈໍາວັນ:
--
--
-3.16%
ເຈາະລຶກສະຖິຕິຕະຫຼາດ: ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານ 24h ແລະ ການສະໜອງ:
ChainEx is a cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure platform that focuses on improving user experience through account abstraction. Utilizing ERC-4337 and account abstraction, ChainEx provides a smart contract wallet solution that simplifies transactions and wallet management for users. This enables a more seamless interaction with decentralized applications (dApps), reducing the complexity and learning curve typically associated with blockchain technology. The ERC-4337 standard introduces a new object called “UserOperation” to the Ethereum network, enabling the functionality of smart wallets. When a user initiates a UserOperation, the “higher-layer pseudo-transaction object” is sent to a separate mempool specifically designated for processing ERC-4337 transactions, distinct from the main Ethereum network’s mempool.EIP-4337 presents a novel concept called a UserOperation, which is essentially a detailed description of a user's intended transaction. These UserOperations are collected in an alternative holding area, much like a pre-confirmation queue, known as an "alt mempool."In the Ethereum network ecosystem, there are specialized nodes referred to as "bundlers." These bundlers gather UserOperations from the alt mempool and compile them into a single, comprehensive transaction, aptly named a "bundle transaction."The bundle transaction is then directed to a unique and centralized smart contract on the blockchain, the "EntryPoint." As the only EntryPoint contract in existence, it plays a pivotal role in this process. Bundlers invoke a function on the EntryPoint called handleOps. ChainEx team createsan SDK which is an advanced tool designed for seamless integration with smart contracts, aligning with the ERC-4337 standard for account abstraction. This comprehensive guide focuses on utilizing the ChainEx SDK to enable gasless transactions and streamline interactions.
MEXC ແມ່ນການແລກປ່ຽນສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອນຊັ້ນນໍາທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມໄວ້ວາງໃຈຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 10 ລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ. ມີຊື່ສຽງເປັນການແລກປ່ຽນທີ່ມີການຄັດເລືອກໂທເຄັນ ທີ່ກວ້າງທີ່ສຸດ, ລາຍຊື່ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄວທີ່ສຸດ, ແລະ ຄ່າທໍານຽມການຊື້ຂາຍຕ່ໍາສຸດໃນຕະຫຼາດ. ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ MEXC ດຽວນີ້ເພື່ອສຳຜັດກັບສະພາບຄ່ອງອັນດັບຕົ້ນໆ ແລະ ຄ່າທຳນຽມທີ່ແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ສຸດໃນຕະຫຼາດ!
ລາຄາສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລແມ່ນຂຶ້ນກັບຄວາມສ່ຽງຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ຄວາມຜັນຜວນຂອງລາຄາສູງ. ທ່ານຄວນລົງທຶນໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຜະລິດຕະພັນທີ່ທ່ານຄຸ້ນເຄີຍກັບ ແລະ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານເຂົ້າໃຈຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ. ທ່ານຄວນພິຈາລະນາລະມັດລະວັງປະສົບການການລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານ, ສະຖານະການທາງດ້ານການເງິນ, ຈຸດປະສົງການລົງທຶນ ແລະ ຄວາມທົນທານຕໍ່ຄວາມສ່ຽງ ແລະ ປຶກສາຫາລືທາງດ້ານການເງິນເປັນເອກະລາດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນໃດໆ. ເອກະສານນີ້ບໍ່ຄວນຖືກແປເປັນຄໍາແນະນໍາທາງດ້ານການເງິນ. ການປະຕິບັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາບໍ່ແມ່ນຕົວຊີ້ວັດທີ່ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຂອງການປະຕິບັດໃນອະນາຄົດ. ມູນຄ່າຂອງການລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານສາມາດຫຼຸດລົງເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນກັບການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ທ່ານອາດຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄືນຈໍານວນເງິນທີ່ທ່ານລົງທຶນ. ທ່ານມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ sole ສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການສູນເສຍໃດໆທີ່ອາດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ກະລຸນາເບິ່ງເງື່ອນໄຂການນໍາໃຊ້ ແລະ ຄໍາເຕືອນຄວາມສ່ຽງຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ກະລຸນາຮັບຊາບວ່າຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລ ທີ່ກ່າວມາຂ້າງເທິງທີ່ນໍາສະເໜີຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ (ເຊັ່ນ: ລາຄາໃນປັດຈຸບັນຂອງມັນ) ແມ່ນອີງໃສ່ແຫຼ່ງຂໍ້ມູນພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. ພວກມັນຖືກນໍາສະເໜີໃຫ້ທ່ານໃນ "ຕາມທີ່" ພື້ນຖານ ແລະ ສໍາລັບຈຸດປະສົງຂໍ້ມູນເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ໂດຍບໍ່ມີການເປັນຕົວແທນຫຼືການຮັບປະກັນໃດໆ. ລິ້ງທີ່ສະໜອງໃຫ້ກັບເວັບໄຊທ໌ພາກສ່ວນທີສາມແມ່ນບໍ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງ MEXC. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ຄວາມໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື ແລະ ຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງຂອງເວັບໄຊພາກສ່ວນທີສາມດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ເນື້ອຫາຂອງພວກມັນ.
|1 CEX ເຖິງ VND
₫70.71498375
|1 CEX ເຖິງ AUD
A$0.0041652375
|1 CEX ເຖິງ GBP
￡0.0020154375
|1 CEX ເຖິງ EUR
€0.00236478
|1 CEX ເຖິງ USD
$0.00268725
|1 CEX ເຖິງ MYR
RM0.0114745575
|1 CEX ເຖິງ TRY
₺0.1036472325
|1 CEX ເຖິງ JPY
¥0.389382525
|1 CEX ເຖິງ RUB
₽0.2222087025
|1 CEX ເຖິງ INR
₹0.2274219675
|1 CEX ເຖິງ IDR
Rp44.05327164
|1 CEX ເຖິງ KRW
₩3.76365486
|1 CEX ເຖິງ PHP
₱0.149572335
|1 CEX ເຖິງ EGP
￡E.0.1363779375
|1 CEX ເຖິງ BRL
R$0.0151829625
|1 CEX ເຖິງ CAD
C$0.003708405
|1 CEX ເຖິງ BDT
৳0.327575775
|1 CEX ເຖິງ NGN
₦4.30647936
|1 CEX ເຖິງ UAH
₴0.1117896
|1 CEX ເຖິງ VES
Bs0.236478
|1 CEX ເຖິງ PKR
Rs0.75758952
|1 CEX ເຖິງ KZT
₸1.383020085
|1 CEX ເຖິງ THB
฿0.088947975
|1 CEX ເຖິງ TWD
NT$0.0825254475
|1 CEX ເຖິງ AED
د.إ0.0098622075
|1 CEX ເຖິງ CHF
Fr0.002203545
|1 CEX ເຖິງ HKD
HK$0.0208261875
|1 CEX ເຖິງ MAD
.د.م0.024883935
|1 CEX ເຖິງ MXN
$0.052616355