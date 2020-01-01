Bunni (BUNNI) Tokenomics
Bunni v2 helps LPs build yield-maximized, dynamic, and automated liquidity pools. Our rehypothecation hook boosts LP returns by pairing steady APYs from lending vaults with swap fees, driving higher yields to our pools before incentives.
• Liquidity Density Functions (LDFs): Enable complex liquidity shapes with constant gas cost swaps. These are really nice and offer more customization than our competitors. For example, we are more gas-efficient and customizable than our competitors.
• Shapeshifting: This allows for programmatic shifting, morphing, or switching of liquidity distributions. LPs love this. For stablecoins, we have a custom LDF that will actually allow you to buy the dip! TLDR, you can start with a center-heavy shape and automatically switch to edge-heavy before going back to create deep liquidity at the peg again.
• Autonomous rebalancing: Maintains optimal token ratios without external keepers.
• am-AMM: Recaptures MEV and optimizes fees via auctions. https://x.com/bunni_xyz/status/1788629395487572246 This is a cool feature for LPs and can give market makers a competitive advantage. They "rent" the rights to swap fees so for arbitrage purposes they are essentially trading without a swap fee, just rent.
• Surge fee: Protects against sandwiching.
• Rehypothecation: Let's idle liquidity outside of the current price tick earn throughout defi, so we could have an LP pool that rehypos the USDC in your pair to a number of projects. Aave, Yearn, Euler, Morpho, for example would work. They love this because it's essentially a new form of TVL.
• Volatility-based swap fee: This is a dynamic fee model that adjusts to price volatility. We can use it by default or automatically if the am-amm doesn't get renters.
• Auto-compounding: Automatically reinvests fees into liquidity positions.
Bunni (BUNNI) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບBunni (BUNNI), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
Bunni (BUNNI) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Bunni (BUNNI) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງBUNNI ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນBUNNI ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈBUNNI's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງBUNNIໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
