Bunni (BUNNI) Tokenomics

Bunni (BUNNI) Tokenomics

ຄົ້ນພົບຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈທີ່ສໍາຄັນກ່ຽວກັບ Bunni (BUNNI), ລວມທັງການສະຫນອງໂທເຄັນ, ຮູບແບບການແຜ່ກະຈາຍ ແລະ ຂໍ້ມູນຕະຫຼາດໃນເວລາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ.
USD

Bunni (BUNNI) ຂໍ້ມູນ

Bunni v2 helps LPs build yield-maximized, dynamic, and automated liquidity pools. Our rehypothecation hook boosts LP returns by pairing steady APYs from lending vaults with swap fees, driving higher yields to our pools before incentives.

• Liquidity Density Functions (LDFs): Enable complex liquidity shapes with constant gas cost swaps. These are really nice and offer more customization than our competitors. For example, we are more gas-efficient and customizable than our competitors.

 • Shapeshifting: This allows for programmatic shifting, morphing, or switching of liquidity distributions. LPs love this. For stablecoins, we have a custom LDF that will actually allow you to buy the dip! TLDR, you can start with a center-heavy shape and automatically switch to edge-heavy before going back to create deep liquidity at the peg again.

 • Autonomous rebalancing: Maintains optimal token ratios without external keepers.

 • am-AMM: Recaptures MEV and optimizes fees via auctions. https://x.com/bunni_xyz/status/1788629395487572246 This is a cool feature for LPs and can give market makers a competitive advantage. They "rent" the rights to swap fees so for arbitrage purposes they are essentially trading without a swap fee, just rent. 

 • Surge fee: Protects against sandwiching.

• Rehypothecation: Let's idle liquidity outside of the current price tick earn throughout defi, so we could have an LP pool that rehypos the USDC in your pair to a number of projects. Aave, Yearn, Euler, Morpho, for example would work. They love this because it's essentially a new form of TVL.

 • Volatility-based swap fee: This is a dynamic fee model that adjusts to price volatility. We can use it by default or automatically if the am-amm doesn't get renters. 

 • Auto-compounding: Automatically reinvests fees into liquidity positions. 

ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ:
https://bunni.xyz/

Bunni (BUNNI) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ

ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບBunni (BUNNI), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ:
$ 3.42M
$ 3.42M$ 3.42M
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
$ 987.68M
$ 987.68M$ 987.68M
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
$ 690.86M
$ 690.86M$ 690.86M
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
$ 4.89M
$ 4.89M$ 4.89M
ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0.02499457
$ 0.02499457$ 0.02499457
ຕໍ່າສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0.00248243
$ 0.00248243$ 0.00248243
ລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ:
$ 0.00495216
$ 0.00495216$ 0.00495216

Bunni (BUNNI) Tokenomics: ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ວັດ​ແທກ​ທີ່​ສໍາ​ຄັນ ​ແລະ​ ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ການ​ນໍາ​ໃຊ້​

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Bunni (BUNNI) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.

ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:

ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:

ຈໍາ​ນວນ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງBUNNI ໂທເຄັນທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂື້ນ​ ຫຼື ​ຈະ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​.

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:

ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:

ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນBUNNI ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.

FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):

ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.

ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:

ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?

ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.

ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.

FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.

ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈBUNNI's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງBUNNIໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!

BUNNI ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ

ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງBUNNI ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກBUNNIເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.

ເປັນຫຍັງທ່ານຄວນເລືອກ MEXC?

MEXC ແມ່ນໜຶ່ງໃນການແລກປ່ຽນຄຣິບໂຕອັນດັບໜຶ່ງຂອງໂລກ, ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ແມ່ນວິທີທີ່ງ່າຍທີ່ສຸດທີ່ຈະເລີ່ມຕົ້ນການຂື້ຂາຍຄຣິບໂຕຂອງທ່ານ.

ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 4,000 ຄູ່ການຊື້ຂາຍໃນຕະຫຼາດ Spot ແລະ Futures
ການບັນຈຸໂທເຄັນຂຶ້ນກະດານເທຣດໄວທີ່ສຸດໃນບັນດາ CEXs
ອັນດັບ 1 ສະພາບຄ່ອງໃນທົ່ວອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
ຄ່າທຳນຽມຕ່ຳສຸດ, ພ້ອມໃຫ້ບໍລິການລູກຄ້າຕະຫຼອດ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ທຸກໆມື້
ຄວາມໂປ່ງໃສຂອງສະຫງວນໂທເຄັນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100% ສໍາລັບກອງທຶນຜູ້ໃຊ້
ອຸປະສັກໃນການເຂົ້າຕໍ່າຫຼາຍ: ຊື້ຊື້ຄຣິບໂຕດ້ວຍພຽງແຕ່ 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
ຊື້ຄຣິບໂຕດ້ວຍພຽງແຕ່ 1 USDT: ເສັ້ນທາງສູ່ຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ງ່າຍທີ່ສຸດຂອງທ່ານ!

ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ

ຂໍ້ມູນ Tokenomics ໃນຫນ້ານີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກແຫຼ່ງພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ. ກະລຸນາດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນຄ້ວາຢ່າງລະອຽດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນ.